Davis Moves to Close Affordable Housing ‘Loophole,’ Seeking to Ensure Units Actually Get Built

DAVIS, Calif. — For years, Davis officials have wrestled with the same challenge confronting cities across California: how to require affordable housing without discouraging development altogether.

On Wednesday night, the Davis City Council took what they believe to be a small but potentially consequential step in that debate, voting to clarify language in the city’s inclusionary housing ordinance after several councilmembers warned that developers could exploit a loophole allowing them to meet affordable housing obligations simply by dedicating land — even if the city lacked the resources to build homes on it.

The amendment, approved unanimously after a modest amount of discussion, aims to ensure that land dedication is accompanied by sufficient resources to realistically allow affordable housing units to be constructed. The vote also directs a council subcommittee and staff to begin a broader overhaul of the city’s ownership inclusionary housing ordinance.

The discussion highlighted a tension that has long defined housing policy debates in Davis: the desire to secure deeply affordable housing while also avoiding rules that could slow or discourage new projects.

Councilmember Bapu Vaitla framed the issue as a matter of correcting a misunderstanding in the existing ordinance.

“As far as I remember this process, council for a few years has said that we wanted to focus on pushing developers to actually construct affordable units,” Vaitla said during the meeting. “If they’re not going to construct units, then to provide us with some commensurate resources that we could actually do so.”

He argued the current ordinance unintentionally allows a third path that was never intended by the council: land dedication with little or no financial contribution.

“The third option is around land dedication and I’m entirely certain that council never intended the code to provide two options that are roughly equivalent and then a third option that’s something around five to 10% of the value of constructing housing,” Vaitla said.

In practice, he said, that scenario could leave the city with land but no feasible way to build housing.

“So to me, this is just simply a loophole that needs to be closed,” he added.

Councilmembers said developers in recent negotiations have suggested they could simply dedicate land to satisfy the requirement.

Councilmember Josh Chapman said that interpretation had surfaced repeatedly in discussions about housing projects.

“There were conversations that were had where like, ‘Well, look, we don’t even have to have this conversation with you around affordable housing because we can just give you this land,’” Chapman said.

Chapman noted the problem such an arrangement could create.

“Right? And then we’re sitting on 10 acres of land with no financial mechanism to build the units,” he said.

Under the proposed clarification, developers who choose land dedication would also be expected to provide additional resources to support the construction of the required affordable units.

Supporters of the change say it does not impose a rigid formula but instead preserves council discretion during negotiations.

Councilmember Gloria Partida said the amendment would make the city’s expectations clearer.

“Right now a developer can just dedicate land and meet the requirement,” she said. “At least with this language, there is this expectation that we will be expecting more than that.”

Partida also stressed that the ordinance itself needs a broader reexamination.

“I think we have to, as I said, do the overhaul so that we can think about whether or not we are really incentivizing developers to produce the units, but not put up barriers for developments to go forward,” she said.

That concern — whether the change could inadvertently slow housing construction — became a central theme of the discussion.

Councilmember Linda Deos said she worried the amendment might send the wrong signal at a time when the city has been trying to reduce obstacles to development.

“I do see some irony in the fact of just an hour ago talking about removing barriers and I want to make sure that doing something here isn’t creating a barrier for housing,” Deos said. “Because I want the housing built. And if this is going to be an impediment to housing being built, I don’t like it.”

Deos said she would prefer addressing the issue as part of a comprehensive review of the inclusionary housing ordinance rather than through a narrower amendment.

“I would prefer myself to see this done in the context of addressing the whole ordinance on inclusionary housing,” she said.

City staff acknowledged the concern, noting that uncertainty in development regulations can sometimes be perceived as a risk by developers.

“I think from a developer standpoint, this does present some uncertainty and in that world, uncertainty equals unmitigated risk and this could be perceived as a barrier,” a staff member said.

At the same time, the city attorney’s office emphasized that the council already has broad authority to reject land dedications that are not workable.

“The city council has no obligation to accept a land dedication,” a city attorney representative told the council. “You can refuse it on any grounds, including that you don’t think that it is developable without additional resources.”

Mayor Donna Neville said the amendment could help clear up widespread confusion about what developers are required to do.

“I’ve heard it from members of the public who think it’s this clear thing is, ‘If we just offer you X acres, we’re out of here. That’s all we have to do,’” Neville said.

Even so, Neville acknowledged lingering questions about how the policy will operate in practice and whether the financial contributions expected from developers could realistically close the gap needed to build affordable homes.

“I fully support doing everything we can to get the units built,” Neville said. “I’m not fully persuaded that it isn’t going to actually act as a detriment, but given what I’ve heard here tonight about the flexibility, the subjectivity, the fact that we can always walk from this option, I’m going to go along and we’re going to see how this plays out as we go forward.”

Ultimately, the council voted unanimously to introduce the amendment and direct staff to begin developing options for a more comprehensive revision of the city’s ownership inclusionary housing ordinance — a process that could take months or longer.

The goal, councilmembers said, is to ensure Davis actually produces affordable housing rather than simply acquiring land that may never be developed.

