Opinion | What Seventeen Years of Housing Data—and a Warning—Tell Us about Davis

The debate over housing in Davis often gets pulled into the immediacy of the moment—what was approved, what was rejected, what might come next. But the more important story is not found in any single year or decision. It emerges over time.

Seventeen years of housing data tell a clear story. Davis has added 2,818 housing units since 2009, an average of roughly 165 per year—well below the roughly 260 units per year that would correspond to the city’s longstanding one percent growth benchmark.

That gap—nearly 100 units per year—has accumulated over time into a substantial shortfall. Housing markets are cumulative. When supply persistently lags behind demand over long periods, the effects compound—and those effects are now visible across the community.

The raw shortfall alone would place sustained pressure on the housing market, but the composition of that housing makes the imbalance even more pronounced.

Because most new units have been multi-family rentals serving students, the supply of homes for working households and families has not kept pace, leaving the most constrained parts of the market largely unaffected.

Home prices rise, entry becomes more difficult, and gradually—almost imperceptibly at first—the composition of the community begins to change.

That broader pattern is exactly what Hiram Jackson captured in his piece on Sunday, where he warned that the local housing crisis is “almost invisible to older, long-settled residents, but very real to younger generations.”

That observation goes to the heart of the issue: housing scarcity does not affect everyone equally, as those who already own homes are largely insulated while young professionals, families, and even local graduates face a very different reality trying to enter the market.

Over time, that imbalance reshapes who can live in Davis.

The data shows that clearly.

While the city has grown modestly overall, it has not grown in a balanced way. The population of residents aged 30 to 49—the group most likely to be raising children—has declined, even as the number of older residents has increased significantly.

This is not a random demographic shift, but rather reflects the structure of the housing system.

Over the same 17-year period, Davis has produced just 805 single-family homes, including both detached and attached units. That is less than one-third of total housing production—about 50 units per year.

In a high-demand market, that level of production is insufficient to sustain a steady flow of families into the community, who instead relocate to nearby cities where housing is more attainable, often at the cost of longer commutes and weaker ties to Davis itself.

Jackson put it bluntly: “We are rejecting many of our own local high school and UCD graduates who would like to continue to call Davis home.”

That loss is not just personal—it is structural. It shows up in the institutions that depend on those families.

Nowhere is that more evident than in the school system.

Declining enrollment in Davis schools is often framed as a demographic or administrative issue, but the connection to housing is direct: when stable, attainable housing for families is scarce, fewer families live in the community and enrollment declines.

Jackson connects those dots clearly, noting that communities with stable school enrollment are those that “provide secure housing for younger families.”

Davis is moving in the opposite direction.

The effects are cumulative, as fewer families mean fewer students, leading to difficult decisions about school closures, program reductions, and resource allocation.

Over time, those changes can alter the character of the community itself, making it less attractive to the very families it needs to sustain its schools.

At the same time, the housing that has been built has not fully addressed these pressures.

A majority of new housing in Davis has taken the form of multi-family rental units, much of it serving students.

This housing is essential, particularly given the growth of UC Davis, but it does not function as a solution for the current housing crisis.

There has long been an assumption that building student housing will free up homes for families, but while that makes sense in theory, in practice demand continues to outpace supply and single-family homes remain out of reach for many households even when they become available.

Meanwhile, the data also show that progress on affordable housing has lagged significantly.

The city remains more than 1,100 units short of its state-identified housing needs, with the largest gaps in lower-income categories.

A housing system that produces limited family-oriented housing, insufficient affordable housing, and a heavy concentration of rental units will produce predictable outcomes: fewer families, fewer children, and a community that skews older over time.

Jackson framed that trajectory with a warning that Davis is “on a trajectory of transitioning to a retirement community with a large public university.”

The key point is not that any one type of housing is problematic—student housing and rental housing are both necessary, and even slower growth reflects values that many residents hold deeply.

The issue is that, taken together over time, these patterns have produced a system that is out of balance.

Housing is not just about accommodating population growth—it is about sustaining a community across generations.

When younger households cannot find a foothold, the community loses more than just numbers—it loses continuity and the families who enroll children in schools, participate in civic life, and carry institutions forward.

The lesson of the past 17 years is not that Davis has failed to build sufficient housing housing overall, and not enough of the kinds of housing that sustain long-term community stability.

We need to move the conversation away from short-term debates and toward long-term alignment, asking not whether housing should be built but whether the system is producing outcomes consistent with the community’s goals.

For many, strong public schools are central to Davis’s identity—one of the primary reasons families choose to live here, invest in the community, and remain over time, and a key pillar supporting property values, civic engagement, and the city’s broader sense of continuity and stability.

If the goal is strong schools, the city must consider whether it is producing enough housing for families.

If the goal is economic diversity, it must address the shortfall in affordable housing.

If the goal is sustainability, it must consider how housing constraints push growth outward into surrounding communities.

These are not competing priorities—they are deeply interconnected.

Seventeen years of data make one thing clear: housing decisions made 25 years ago are at the core of our challenges now.

Their impacts extend beyond the housing market into the schools, the workforce, and the broader social fabric of the city.

If the past is any guide, the cost of inaction will not be measured in a single year but in the shape of the community a decade from now.

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