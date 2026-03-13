Davis Built Just 805 Single-Family Homes in 17 Years as Housing Production Slows Sharply

DAVIS, Calif. — Over the past 17 years, the City of Davis has issued building permits for just 805 single-family homes, a figure that underscores the limited pace of traditional housing construction in the city and raises new questions about whether Davis is producing enough housing to meet long-term demand.

The figure comes from the city’s Housing Element Annual Progress Report for calendar year 2025, which was prepared for the Davis City Council and must be submitted annually to the state’s housing agencies under California law.

According to the report, Davis issued permits for a total of 2,818 residential units between 2009 and 2025. Of those units, 805 were single-family detached or attached homes, representing 28.6 percent of all housing produced during that period.

Multi-family rental housing accounted for the largest share of new units over the same time period, totaling 1,596 units, or 56.6 percent of all housing produced. Accessory dwelling units, commonly known as ADUs, accounted for 262 units, while multi-family ownership housing such as condominiums totaled 155 units.

City policy has long sought a different balance. A housing resolution adopted by the City Council established general targets for the mix of housing types, with a goal that 40 to 60 percent of new housing consist of single-family homes, 10 to 25 percent consist of multi-family ownership housing, and 30 to 40 percent consist of rental housing.

Actual production over the past 17 years has diverged significantly from those targets. Single-family housing has remained well below the lower end of the city’s target range, while multi-family ownership housing has also remained below policy goals. At the same time, rental housing, including apartments and ADUs, has exceeded the target share.

The report shows that housing production slowed considerably in 2025 compared with recent years. Building permits were issued for 75 residential units during the year, a significant drop from 151 units permitted in 2024 and 384 units permitted in 2023.

Of the 75 units permitted in 2025, 31 were single-family homes, 42 were accessory dwelling units, and two were multi-family rental units added to an existing mixed-use building. No multi-family ownership units were permitted during the year.

The report notes that the single-family permits issued in 2025 were largely associated with construction within the Bretton Woods and Chiles Ranch subdivisions. The accessory dwelling units were primarily located on existing residential lots across the city.

The city also reported that the number of ADU permits has steadily increased in recent years. Permits were issued for 20 ADUs in 2021, 17 in 2022, 23 in 2023, 39 in 2024, and 42 in 2025.

While ADUs now account for a growing share of housing permits, the report states that the affordability of these units remains uncertain. During the Housing Element update process, city staff determined that many ADUs constructed in recent years were rented at higher prices than previously assumed, leading the city to implement a periodic study to better determine how ADUs should be counted toward housing affordability requirements.

Affordable housing production remained limited in 2025. Of the 75 housing units permitted during the year, only two units were deed-restricted affordable housing units. Those units consisted of a single-family home and an attached ADU developed on a site that had previously been owned by the Yolo County Housing Authority.

The report also examines Davis’ progress toward meeting its Regional Housing Needs Allocation, or RHNA, the state-mandated housing targets assigned to cities across California.

Under the current housing cycle, which runs from 2021 through 2029, Davis must plan for a total of 2,075 housing units across multiple income categories. Those targets include 290 extremely low-income units, 290 very low-income units, 350 low-income units, 340 moderate-income units, and 805 above-moderate-income units.

As of the end of 2025, the city had issued permits for 963 units during the current RHNA cycle. However, most of those units fall into the moderate- and above-moderate-income categories.

According to the report, the city still needs to permit hundreds of additional units in the lower-income categories in order to meet its state housing obligations. Specifically, the city must permit an additional 262 extremely low-income units, 290 very low-income units, and 348 low-income units before the end of the current housing cycle in 2029.

The report indicates that Davis has identified sites that are appropriately zoned to accommodate the full RHNA allocation, but actual construction depends on whether projects move forward through the development and financing process.

City officials note that several large housing projects remain in various stages of approval and construction.

Among the projects currently pending entitlement approval are The Nest Apartments, a proposed 148-unit development; the Promenade project at Nishi, proposed to include 700 units; the Willowgrove project, proposed to include 1,250 units; and the Village Farms project, proposed to include 1,800 units.

Together, those projects account for nearly 3,900 potential housing units.

Additional housing projects have already received entitlements but have not yet begun construction. Those projects include developments such as the Leonardo project on Da Vinci Court, the Palomino Place subdivision, and several downtown mixed-use projects, among others. In total, these entitled projects represent approximately 1,285 housing units that have been approved but have not yet been built.

The report also identifies projects that are currently under construction, including the Bretton Woods subdivision and the Bretton Woods University Retirement Center.

The city notes that construction timelines for larger apartment developments can be unpredictable because of financing conditions, labor availability, and construction costs. Projects often come online in large increments when entire developments are completed at once.

The report states that housing production during the early years of the current housing cycle has been affected by high interest rates, increased construction costs, and an uncertain labor pool, factors that have slowed the pace at which some projects have moved forward.

Despite those challenges, the city reports that it has continued to implement policies intended to facilitate housing development, including rezoning sites to accommodate lower-income housing, updating development standards for accessory dwelling units, adopting a Downtown Davis Specific Plan, and updating the city’s affordable housing ordinance.

The Downtown Davis Specific Plan, approved in December 2022, envisions up to 1,000 new residential units within the downtown area through the year 2040, including housing integrated with commercial development and expanded public spaces.

City staff also reported that the General Plan update process began in 2024 and continued through 2025 with community workshops, background studies, and public engagement efforts intended to help shape the city’s long-term development framework.

Overall, the report describes a housing landscape in which new construction has occurred in uneven cycles, with periods of higher production driven by large multi-family projects and other periods marked by slower activity.

Over the longer term, however, the data in the report show that Davis has added relatively few single-family homes compared with the overall number of housing units constructed in the city since 2009.

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