Opinion | Davis Hasn’t Built Too Much Market Rate Housing — It Has Built Too Little

In a recent comment to the Vanguard’s article that reports that Davis has only built 805 single family units over the last 17 years, Matt Williams raises a number of thoughtful questions about the city’s recent housing production report, and serious questions deserve serious answers.

But the data in the report—and a growing body of housing research—actually point in a direction quite different from the conclusion Matt appears to draw.

The numbers do not suggest Davis has built too much market-rate housing. If anything, they show the opposite: Davis has built very little housing overall, particularly ownership housing, and the shortage is one of the key drivers of the affordability pressures we see today.

The city’s staff report lays out the basic facts. Between 2009 and 2025, Davis added a total of 2,818 housing units. Over a 17-year period, that averages roughly 166 units per year. Of those, just 805 were single-family homes.

That is about 47 new houses per year in a city of roughly 70,000 people that is home to one of the nation’s major research universities.

Those numbers alone should give pause to anyone arguing that Davis has already produced enough market-rate housing.

The report also provides a breakdown of the types of housing built during that period. Only 28.6 percent of the housing produced since 2009 has been single-family homes, while 56.6 percent has been multifamily rental housing (mostly in the form of student housing) and about 9 percent accessory dwelling units. Multifamily ownership units—condos or similar products—account for only 5.5 percent of the total.

The City Council adopted targets for housing types in a resolution (11-077) back in 2011.

Those targets suggested a mix of roughly 40 to 60 percent single-family housing, 10 to 25 percent multifamily ownership housing, and 30 to 40 percent rental housing.

The actual production numbers fall far short of those targets for ownership housing and far exceed them for rental housing. (I’m not criticizing the prioritization of student housing at that time given housing shortages for students).

The bottom line however is that the data do not show an oversupply of ownership housing in Davis. Indeed, they show a significant shortfall.

Williams also questions the article’s discussion of the 963 housing units permitted so far in the current RHNA cycle.

Of those 963 units, only 28 have been extremely or very low-income units, two have been low-income units, 522 fall into the moderate category, and 411 are categorized as above-moderate income housing. That leaves the city with hundreds of affordable units still to be produced if it is to meet its state-mandated housing targets by 2029.

(Yet Matt Williams then appears at least to oppose two projects that could supply the bulk of those affordable housing units).

It is worth noting that the city’s methodology generally classifies single-family homes as above-moderate income housing.

Most newly built single-family homes are assumed to be purchased by households with above-moderate incomes unless they are explicitly deed-restricted as affordable units.

Williams’ broader point seems to be that building more market-rate housing does not address affordability because many of the jobs being created in Davis are moderately paid. It is an understandable intuition, but one that housing economists increasingly view as incomplete.

Over the past decade, a growing body of research has examined how housing markets actually function. One of the most important findings is the role of what economists call “housing chains” or “filtering.”

The basic idea is straightforward, when a new housing unit is built—even a relatively expensive one—it rarely serves only the household that first moves into it.

Instead, that household vacates a previous home, that home then becomes available to someone else, who in turn leaves another home behind. The process continues through multiple steps, creating what researchers call a moving chain.

Studies examining these chains have found that building 100 new market-rate homes can free up roughly 70 homes elsewhere in the housing market, including units in middle- and lower-income neighborhoods.

The effects ripple through the housing market because people move as their incomes, family circumstances and housing needs change, making housing supply dynamic rather than static.

This dynamic also explains why housing shortages produce the opposite effect.

When cities severely restrict new construction, higher-income households do not disappear. They compete for existing homes instead.

That competition pushes prices upward throughout the market and prevents older housing from becoming more affordable over time.

Economists call this “filtering up,” where older homes fail to become starter homes because demand far exceeds the available supply.

That pattern is visible across California and other high-demand regions, where housing production lags far behind demand, driving up prices for both new and older homes.

The Davis numbers fit squarely within that pattern.

Over the past 17 years, Davis has produced relatively few housing units even as demand has continued to grow due to UC Davis enrollment, regional job growth and the city’s desirability as a place to live.

Matt Williams raises an additional point about employment growth, citing U.S. Census data suggesting that roughly 2,333 jobs were added in Davis during the same period when 2,818 housing units were built.

That comparison misses a key factor: much of the housing built during that time was multifamily housing largely absorbed by UC Davis students rather than the local workforce.

In addition, housing markets operate regionally, not within strict city boundaries, meaning many people who work in Davis live in surrounding communities such as Woodland, Dixon, West Sacramento or Sacramento, while many Davis residents commute elsewhere for work.

The more relevant question is not whether the city added slightly more housing units than jobs over a given period, but whether the overall housing supply keeps pace with regional demand. On that measure, most indicators suggest Davis remains constrained.

Another point worth emphasizing is that new housing is almost always the most expensive housing when it is first built and that has been true throughout modern history.

Over time, however, housing ages and depreciates relative to newer construction. Yesterday’s luxury housing often becomes tomorrow’s middle-class housing and eventually older, more affordable housing.

Much of the affordable housing stock in American cities today was not originally built as subsidized housing but instead became affordable over time as it aged and newer homes were built elsewhere—a process economists call “filtering,” which research has shown accounts for the majority of low-cost housing in the United States as older market-rate homes gradually depreciate and become accessible to lower-income households.

None of this means that subsidized affordable housing is unnecessary.

Far from it. Public investment in affordable housing is essential for households who cannot afford market rents even in a healthy housing market.

But it does mean that limiting overall housing production can make affordability problems worse rather than better.

The Davis housing report also notes another important reality: construction does not occur automatically when projects are approved.

Financing conditions, labor availability, construction costs and interest rates all affect when projects move forward.

That is why housing production often fluctuates significantly from year to year.

A large apartment project may deliver hundreds of units in one year, followed by a slower period as the next project works its way through financing and construction.

That variability is normal in housing markets.

It does not change the underlying trend, which in Davis has been a relatively modest pace of construction over nearly two decades.

Reasonable people can disagree about how Davis should grow and what the right balance of housing types should be.

Any serious discussion should begin with the data, which show that Davis has built relatively little housing overall and significantly less ownership housing than the city’s own targets anticipated.

In that context, the claim that Davis already has enough market-rate housing becomes difficult to sustain.

If anything, the evidence suggests the opposite: the city’s limited housing production has contributed to the affordability pressures many residents feel today.

Increasing housing supply—while also continuing to invest in affordable housing—remains one of the most practical ways to address those pressures over the long term.

That conclusion may feel counterintuitive, but the research and the local data increasingly point in the same direction.

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