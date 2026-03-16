Davis City Council to Consider Strengthening Sanctuary Policies

DAVIS, Calif. — As immigration enforcement fears continue to ripple through communities across California, the Davis City Council is preparing to consider a proposal that would formally strengthen and codify the city’s longstanding sanctuary policies, placing clear limits on how city agencies and employees interact with federal immigration authorities.

The proposal, scheduled for consideration this week, would transform Davis’ existing sanctuary commitments into binding local law, clarifying that city resources cannot be used to assist federal civil immigration enforcement except where required by state or federal law. City officials say the goal is to provide clearer protections for residents while aligning city practices with existing California law.

Davis has identified itself as a sanctuary city for decades. The City Council first adopted that designation in 1986, reaffirmed it again in 2007, and once more in 2014. But until now, those commitments have largely existed as resolutions and policy statements rather than as detailed provisions written into the municipal code.

City officials say the proposed measure is intended to provide greater clarity about what sanctuary status means in practice — both for city employees and for residents who may fear immigration enforcement activity.

The proposal comes at a moment when immigration policy has once again become a flashpoint nationally and locally. Across California, immigrant-serving organizations report growing anxiety among undocumented residents and mixed-status families, particularly amid renewed federal enforcement activity and political rhetoric around immigration.

In Davis, those concerns have been echoed in public forums, community surveys and meetings with organizations that serve immigrant residents.

Members of the city’s Human Relations Commission — which spent months researching sanctuary policies and gathering community input — say the message they heard repeatedly was that symbolic declarations are no longer enough.

In a report to the City Council, the commission wrote that many immigrant residents are experiencing “heightened fear, anxiety, and isolation,” driven by enforcement practices and uncertainty about the future.

“Parents report fear of leaving their homes, taking children to school, or accessing basic services,” the report states. “The psychological toll is significant and affects mental, emotional, and physical health.”

Those findings were based on a combination of community forums, surveys of immigrant-serving organizations and workshops with advocates and local leaders.

The commission concluded that stronger policy protections were necessary to reassure residents that local government would not assist federal immigration enforcement.

Under the proposal before the City Council, city departments and employees would be prohibited from using city resources to assist federal civil immigration enforcement.

The policy would bar city staff from collecting or sharing information about a person’s immigration status unless required by law. It would also prevent city personnel from detaining or transferring individuals for immigration purposes unless a judicial warrant requires it.

City facilities and property could not be used as staging areas for immigration enforcement operations, and city agencies would be prohibited from entering agreements that deputize local officials to enforce federal immigration laws.

City officials say those provisions are largely consistent with California law, which already restricts cooperation between local law enforcement agencies and federal immigration authorities.

In 2017, California adopted the California Values Act, a statewide measure that limits the involvement of local police and other public agencies in federal civil immigration enforcement.

That law was challenged by the federal government but ultimately upheld by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, with the United States Supreme Court declining to review the case.

The Davis Police Department already operates in compliance with those rules, according to city officials.

The proposed city policy would largely mirror that legal framework while extending the principles more clearly across city departments and operations.

City staff say the measure is designed to clarify local policy while avoiding conflicts with federal or state law.

“The intent of the proposed ordinance is to reference and, in some areas, mirror the legal framework established by SB 54 while clarifying the City’s obligations and limitations regarding interactions with federal immigration enforcement,” the staff report states.

The proposed policy would also create a new reporting system for requests from immigration authorities.

If federal immigration officials seek access to city facilities, records or personnel, city employees would be required to notify their supervisors. Those requests would ultimately be documented by the city manager’s office, which would prepare an annual public report summarizing the nature and number of such requests.

City officials say the goal of the reporting requirement is to provide transparency while protecting the privacy of individuals.

The proposed policy would require that the annual report avoid disclosing personally identifying information or other details that could violate privacy laws.

Beyond the sanctuary ordinance itself, the Human Relations Commission has urged the city to consider a broader set of policies aimed at improving immigrant safety and access to services.

Those recommendations include expanding language access across city programs, supporting immigration legal defense services, and coordinating community education efforts about immigrant rights.

The commission also called for stronger outreach and communication between local government and immigrant communities.

Trust in public institutions remains fragile, the commission’s report notes, particularly among residents who fear deportation or discrimination.

“Many immigrant communities remain distrustful of institutions,” the report states. “Trust requires consistent relationship-building, visible presence, clear communication, and follow-through.”

Commission members emphasized that language access and culturally appropriate outreach are essential components of that effort.

In many cases, they said, residents struggle to obtain reliable information about their rights or available services.

Community organizations have attempted to fill those gaps, but advocates say they are often under-resourced and stretched thin.

“Organizations are filling gaps that local government is not covering, often doing both survival work and long-term justice work at once,” the commission’s findings note.

The commission also recommended that the city support regular “Know Your Rights” trainings delivered by trusted nonprofit organizations.

Such programs help residents understand how to respond if approached by immigration authorities and how to access legal assistance.

Other recommendations include expanding interpretation services at public meetings, translating city materials into additional languages, and increasing bilingual staffing within city departments.

City staff said some of those recommendations could be implemented using existing programs or partnerships, while others may require additional analysis or funding.

For example, the city currently has staff members who can provide Spanish translation services during regular business hours, and a pilot program with UC Davis has brought advanced Spanish-language students into city departments to assist with translation.

However, providing interpretation at all public meetings or translating every city document could carry significant costs.

Staff members say further analysis would be required to determine which languages should be prioritized and how to fund expanded services.

City leaders also cautioned that some proposals from the Human Relations Commission could raise legal or logistical concerns.

One suggestion from community advocates was that the city notify residents whenever immigration enforcement activity occurs within Davis.

City staff said that requirement could be difficult to implement.

Unlike school campuses, where administrators control access to a defined site, cities cannot control who travels on public streets and sidewalks.

Officials also warned that real-time notifications could inadvertently interfere with federal law enforcement operations or create confusion if the information proves inaccurate.

Another concern raised by staff involves the city’s reliance on federal funding.

Davis receives millions of dollars each year through federal programs supporting housing, transportation and community development.

City officials said it is important that local policies do not conflict with federal law or jeopardize those funding sources.

Staff reports note that sanctuary policies have sometimes prompted legal challenges or attempts by the federal government to condition funding on immigration cooperation.

Courts have frequently limited those efforts, but the legal landscape remains unsettled.

For that reason, the proposed policy was drafted with an emphasis on avoiding conflicts with federal requirements.

Even so, the debate over sanctuary policies remains politically charged across the United States.

Supporters argue that such policies protect immigrant communities and strengthen trust between residents and local government.

Critics contend that sanctuary policies undermine federal immigration enforcement.

In Davis, however, the city’s sanctuary status has long enjoyed broad support among community leaders and residents.

The Human Relations Commission said it believes stronger policies are necessary not only to protect immigrants but also to maintain the city’s values.

“Immigrant safety is inseparable from legal protection, economic stability, language access, and visible belonging,” the commission wrote in its report.

For many immigrant families in Davis, advocates say the stakes are deeply personal.

Fear of deportation can affect everything from employment to health care to school attendance.

Parents may avoid reporting crimes or accessing public services out of concern that their information could be shared with immigration authorities.

Supporters of the sanctuary proposal say stronger local protections can help reduce those fears.

They argue that clear policies send an important signal that residents will not be targeted because of their immigration status and that city services remain accessible to everyone.

Whether the City Council ultimately adopts the proposal as written remains to be seen.

Councilmembers are expected to review the draft policy and provide direction to city staff during the upcoming meeting.

If approved, the measure would represent the most comprehensive codification of sanctuary protections in Davis history — transforming decades of policy declarations into enforceable city law.

For immigrant advocates who have pushed for stronger protections, the decision could mark an important milestone in Davis’ ongoing effort to define what sanctuary means in practice.

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