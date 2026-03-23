US Democracy Is Dead, Here Is the Receipt.

The University of Gothenburg in Sweden does not run political campaigns. It does not host talk shows. It does not sell advertising. It employs political scientists who count things.

They count whether judges are independent. They count whether opposition parties can operate freely. They count whether journalists can report without fear. They count whether elections are fair. They count whether the executive respects the legislature. They count whether civil rights are protected. They count 600 different attributes of democracy across 202 countries going back to 1789.

They have 32 million data points. They work with 4,200 scholars and country experts. Their methodology is the most rigorous democracy measurement in the world. When they speak, governments listen. When they issue a report, it becomes the baseline for how political systems are understood.

Their latest report was released this month. The headline is not a warning. It is a death certificate.

The United States of America is no longer a liberal democracy.

This is not a columnist’s opinion. This is not a partisan talking point. This is not a fundraising pitch from a political action committee. This is the measurement. The most comprehensive democracy assessment in the world has looked at the United States and rendered a verdict. The country that invented the modern democratic experiment, the country that has spent two centuries lecturing the world on freedom, has lost its status as a free society.

The speed is what the report emphasizes. Viktor Orbán took four years to dismantle Hungarian democracy. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took a decade to do the same in Turkey. Donald Trump did it in one year.

The report calls it “the most rapid executive aggrandizement in modern history.” That is the technical language. The plain language is that the executive branch seized power faster than any other democracy in the modern era. The branches that were supposed to check the executive did not hold. The institutions that were supposed to resist did not resist. The norms that were supposed to constrain did not constrain.

The measurement shows that American democracy has returned to 1965 levels. That was the year before the Voting Rights Act was passed. That was the year before de facto universal suffrage became reality. That was the year when Black Americans in the South could still be turned away from polling places, when the franchise was a privilege rather than a right, when democracy was a promise that had not yet been kept.

Sixty years of progress erased in twelve months.

The V-Dem Institute classifies countries into four categories. Liberal democracies have free elections, independent judiciaries, and protected civil liberties. Electoral democracies have free elections but lack strong institutions. Electoral autocracies have elections but no real competition. Closed autocracies have no meaningful elections at all.

The United States has dropped from the first category to the second. It is no longer a liberal democracy. It is now classified as an electoral democracy, a country where votes still happen but where the institutions that make those votes meaningful have been captured. This is the classification of countries where the forms of democracy remain but the substance has been hollowed out.

Staffan Lindberg, the founder of V-Dem, did not use careful language when discussing the findings. He said plainly that Trump is “aiming for dictatorship.” The report concludes that the United States is “hurtling towards autocracy at a faster rate than Hungary and Turkey.” These are not the words of an activist. These are the words of a scientist describing what his data shows.

The global context makes the American collapse part of a larger pattern. Democracy worldwide has receded to its lowest point since the mid-1970s. A record 41 percent of the world’s population, 3.4 billion people, now lives in countries where democracy is deteriorating. The report’s title asks whether the democratic era is unraveling. The data answers yes.

For four years, people said the institutions would hold. The media covered the collapse as a story with two sides. Pundits debated whether the warnings were alarmism. Politicians treated the moment as politics as usual. Billionaires stayed silent while they calculated their tax burdens. Judges issued rulings that were ignored. The opposition voted for confirmations that should have been blocked.

Every voice that called the warnings “alarmism” is now contradicted by the most credible measurement in the world. The institutions did not hold. That is what the data shows. The measurement is not a prediction. It is a record of what has already happened.

The specific mechanisms are in the report. The attacks on the judiciary that went unanswered. The purging of the civil service that removed expertise and independence. The weaponization of the Justice Department that turned law enforcement into a tool of the executive. The pardons for political allies that signaled consequences do not apply. The stripping of security clearances from critics that silenced opposition. The consolidation of power into a single branch that left the other branches ornamental.

Each action was covered as a separate story. The measurement shows they were one story. The story of a democratic system being dismantled piece by piece while people argued about whether the word “fascism” was too strong.

Liberal democracy was never just about voting. It was about rights that existed regardless of who won elections. It was about checks that limited what any branch could do. It was about an independent judiciary that could strike down illegal actions. It was about a free press that could investigate and report. It was about a civil service that served the constitution rather than the president. It was about the rule of law applying to everyone, including the powerful.

The measurement shows that those pillars have fallen. The elections may still happen. But elections happen in Hungary. Elections happen in Turkey. Elections happen in Russia. The elections are not the measurement. The institutions are the measurement.

The report does not say that democracy is dead in the United States. It says that liberal democracy is gone. The distinction matters. The forms remain. The slogans remain. The rhetoric about freedom and the founding fathers remains. But the substance has been measured and found wanting.

The people who study this for a living do not use careful language anymore. They are not hedging. They are not qualifying their findings with phrases like “on the one hand.” They are looking at 32 million data points and describing what they see.

What they see is a country that claimed to lead the free world losing its status as a free society in the span of a single year. What they see is a political system that took two centuries to build being dismantled in twelve months. What they see is the most rapid executive aggrandizement in modern history.

The measurement is complete. The United States is no longer what it claims to be. The question now is not whether democracy is dying. The question is whether anyone will act before the measurement becomes a permanent record of what was lost.

The data does not have feelings. It does not have political allegiance. It does not care who is offended. It simply counts what is there.

And what it counts is this.

A country that was a liberal democracy is a liberal democracy no longer.

That is the verdict.

That is the measurement.

That is what happened while people were arguing about whether to call it what it was.

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