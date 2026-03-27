Op-ed | Why I’m Standing with Diane Ortiz for Yolo County Judge

Diane Ortiz – courtesy photo

For decades, I have been proud to advocate for the Latino community here in Davis and throughout Yolo County. My goal has always been simple: to ensure our voices are heard and that the institutions serving us reflect the people they represent. When the race for Yolo County Superior Court Judge began, I initially threw my support behind Ryan Davis. He is a dedicated public servant, and I respect his work.

After meeting Diane Ortiz, however, I walked away with a profound sense of clarity. Sometimes, it only takes one conversation with a candidate to realize they possess the specific temperament and vision our community needs. She is incredible. She is bi-lingual in Spanish as well as bi-cultural in serving all of Yolo County. After reflecting on her professional history and the current makeup of our judiciary, I have officially switched my support to Diane Ortiz. I am writing today to encourage my neighbors and fellow activists to do the same.

The reason for my shift is twofold: Diane’s exceptional qualifications and the urgent need for a more representative bench.

Diane Ortiz is a seasoned Deputy District Attorney with a career defined by a deep understanding of the law and a heart for the community. While I am just beginning to get to know her personally, her reputation precedes her. She has spent years investigating the “why” behind the legal data, specifically regarding disparities in the Latino community. Whether it is her work on DUI trends or her commitment to making the legal process transparent for those who feel alienated by it, Diane’s track record proves she possesses the cultural humility required of a modern judge. She understands that justice isn’t just about statutes—it is about people.

Furthermore, we must address the reality of representation. For years, we have talked about the need for a bench that looks like Yolo County. While we have made some strides, Latinas remain significantly underrepresented in our judiciary. As a community, we often say that “representation matters,” but those words only carry weight if we act on them when a candidate of this caliber steps forward.

I recently read Norb Kumagai’s piece in the Vanguard regarding the need for a diverse bench, and his arguments resonated deeply with me. When a candidate as qualified and dedicated as Diane Ortiz enters the race, it is not enough to simply offer her a polite nod. We need to get behind her with our full energy.

Diane understands the challenges facing hardworking families in Yolo County because she has spent her career protecting them. Having her on the bench will increase public trust in our legal system for those who have historically felt like outsiders in their own courthouse.

Ryan Davis is a good man, but Diane Ortiz is the right choice for this specific moment in Yolo County’s history. We have a rare opportunity to elect a judge who combines top-tier legal expertise with a lived experience that is desperately needed.

I am proud to stand with Diane Ortiz, and I urge you to join me in supporting her candidacy. Let’s ensure our local bench reflects the strength and diversity of the community it serves.

Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.

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