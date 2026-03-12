Father Accused of Killing Daughter’s Abuser Wins Republican Sheriff Nomination

ARKANSAS — A man awaiting trial on a second-degree murder charge for allegedly killing his daughter’s reported abuser won the Republican nomination for sheriff in an Arkansas county Wednesday, according to the Arkansas secretary of state’s office.

According to NBC News, the man, Aaron Spencer, received more than 53% of the vote in the Republican primary, prevailing over Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley, who received 26.5%, according to CNN, as well as fellow Republican David Bufford.

NBC reported that Spencer, an Army veteran and farmer, first appeared in the news in October 2024, making headlines after being charged with “shooting and killing a 67-year-old man who had been charged with sexually abusing Spencer’s 13-year-old daughter.”

According to ABC7, the shooting took place at the center of Spencer’s campaign, and he was charged with second-degree murder.

This case has become “the subject of legal proceedings and public debate as his campaign unfolded,” ABC7 reported.

In his campaign announcement, Spencer said, “I’m the father who acted to protect his daughter when the system failed,” NBC News reported.

Erin Cassinelli and Michael Kiel Kaiser, attorneys for Spencer in the case, stated that Spencer’s actions were “justified under Arkansas law in taking action to protect his daughter and himself,” according to NBC News.

As reported by NBC News, Spencer said the pending murder trial “helped inspire his run for office,” though he could not speak in detail about the ongoing criminal case.

CNN reported that Spencer announced his run for sheriff last fall, nearly a year to the day after the shooting.

CNN reported that Spencer’s victory in the Republican primary “creates an unusual scenario by positioning Spencer to become sheriff of the county that charged him with murder.”

As CNN reported, Spencer’s prosecution sparked wide outrage across social media, led to several petitions urging that the charges be dropped, and prompted discussions throughout Arkansas and beyond regarding a parent’s legal limits when it comes to protecting their child.

“I believe that I did what any good father would do in that situation that I was put in,” Spencer said, according to ABC7.

According to ABC7, Spencer explained that the aim of his campaign was to build bridges between law enforcement and the community and address “what he sees as long-standing gaps in trust and accountability.”

Spencer told CNN, “I’m running to restore accountability and integrity to the Sheriff’s Office, and the people of this county just showed they want the same thing.”

“Through my own fight for justice, I’ve seen first-hand the failures in law enforcement and in our circuit court, and I refuse to stand by while others face these same failures,” Spencer said, according to NBC.

As NBC reported, he added that the campaign “isn’t about me. It’s about every parent, every neighbor, every family who deserves to feel safe in their homes and safe in their community.”

According to ABC7, Spencer said, “This is an important step forward, but we still have one more election ahead.”

“I look forward to continuing this conversation with the people of Lonoke County as we work toward building a safer, stronger Lonoke County,” Spencer added.

NBC News reported that Spencer will go on to face Democrat Brian Mitchell, Sr., in November in the general election.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: