Terrorism Convictions in Alleged Antifa Cases Raise Concerns over Free Speech and Protest Rights

DALLAS — Two recent federal cases involving alleged ties to the far-left antifa movement have resulted in terrorism-related convictions, raising renewed concerns about the limits of First Amendment protections and the potential criminalization of protest activity, according to AP News.

The first case resulted in the conviction of eight people on terrorism charges, including providing material support to terrorists.

The case was tried by a jury and presided over by U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of President Donald Trump.

According to the Justice Department, all defendants had clear ties to antifa.

Antifa, or the anti-fascist movement, is not a single organization.

Instead, as described by AP News, it is “an umbrella term for far-left militant groups that confront or resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at demonstrations.”

The Trump administration has increasingly targeted antifa as part of its broader domestic counterterrorism strategy.

The movement has been considered a “domestic terrorist organization” since fall 2025.

Declaring an organization a domestic terrorist group allows federal authorities to expand surveillance and pursue harsher penalties for those accused of providing material support to the movement or engaging in related activities.

This can be done without requiring evidence of a clear connection to an organization.

At the same trial, Daniel Sanchez Estrada was found guilty of “corruptly concealing a document and conspiracy to conceal documents.”

Attorneys for all nine defendants maintain that there was no organized or collective intent for violence outside the facility in Alvarado and that none of the defendants have any direct affiliations with antifa.

In fact, Sanchez Estrada’s attorney, Christopher Weinbel, said the outcome of the case was deeply surprising, adding, “The U.S. lost today with this verdict.”

During closing arguments, prosecutor Shawn Smith said the defendants practiced “antifa tactics” and were “obsessed with operational security,” pointing to evidence such as the firearms, first aid kits and body armor the protesters had with them when they were arrested.

However, attorneys for the defendants argued the equipment was brought for personal protection, as political protests like this one frequently turn violent.

In the second case, Benjamin Song was also found guilty of attempted murder after prosecutors said he fired a weapon at a police officer outside the Prairieland Detention Center near Fort Worth last summer.

Song, a former U.S. Marine Corps reservist, shouted, “get to the rifles” before firing at Alvarado Police Lt. Thomas Gross, prosecutors said.

However, even though Song was the only person who fired a weapon, this did not stop prosecutors from charging other protesters with attempted murder, arguing that “from the group’s planning, it was foreseeable to those others that a shooting could happen,” according to AP News.

Furthermore, though Gross said he was shot with a round that entered his shoulder and exited through his neck by someone dressed in all black and carrying a rifle, Song’s attorney argued that Song did not shout “get to the rifles” and that the shots were simply “suppressive fire.”

Critics of the Justice Department believe the verdicts in these cases “could have wide-reaching effects on protests.”

Suzanne Adely, interim president of the National Lawyers Guild, warned, “That opposition is something that the government wants to squash so a case like this helps the government kind of see how far they can go in criminalizing constitutionally protected protests and also helps them kind of intimidate, increase the fear, hoping that folks in other cities then will then twice over protesting.”

This reflects broader concerns among progressive advocates that such prosecutions may deter individuals from participating in fully lawful protest due to fear of criminal liability.

However, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said, “Today’s verdict on terrorism charges will not be the last as the Trump administration systemically dismantles Antifa and finally halts their violence on America’s streets,” a statement underscoring the administration’s position that these prosecutions are essential for preventing political violence by far-left groups like antifa.

The cases underscore a growing legal and political battle over the extent to which the federal government can prosecute protest-related activity without infringing on constitutional rights.

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