Florida Executes Michael King for 2008 Murder of Denise Lee after Kidnapping and Rape

RAIFORD, Fla. — Florida executed 54-year-old Michael King at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday for the 2008 kidnapping, rape and murder of Denise Lee, according to a Tracking Florida’s Death Penalty article.

Michael Lee King died by lethal injection at Florida State Prison near Starke at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, according to an article published by People magazine. He delivered a written statement before his death in which he did not apologize or ask for forgiveness.

On Jan. 17, 2008, Lee, a stay-at-home mother in North Port, was outside her home when King saw her and abducted her in broad daylight. This left her two sons — one 2 years old and the other 6 months old — behind, while her husband was at work.

Prosecutors stated that King brought Lee to his house, tied her up and then raped her. He then put her in his car, where she was able to grab his cellphone, call 911 and plead for help.

In the call, she is heard screaming, “I just want to see my family. Please let me go. God help me!”

A bystander heard screams coming from King’s car, called 911, followed the vehicle and provided its description and location to dispatchers. Lee’s husband and others also called for help, but miscommunication at the dispatch center prevented police from arriving in time.

King then shot Lee to death and buried her in a remote location. Lee’s hair was later recovered by authorities in King’s vehicle.

According to the article, since her death, Lee’s husband, Nathan Lee, has created the Denise Amber Lee Foundation, “to ensure that no other person, family, or community would ever have to endure such a preventable loss,” its website states.

Nathan Lee stated, “The Foundation stands for hope, change, and accountability — working every day to make sure no call for help ever goes unanswered. We envision a time when every emergency call is answered by a fully equipped, highly trained, and compassionate professional, a time when 9-1-1 will fail no one.”

Also in 2008, the case led the Florida Legislature to pass an act in Lee’s name that required the Department of Health to establish improved training for the certification of 911 emergency dispatchers.

Nathan Lee spoke prior to King’s execution, stating that his family has yet to find closure. “The word ‘closure’ is thrown around so loosely. You don’t get closure in these situations,” he told the news outlet. “The day he was sentenced we were all standing out in front of the courthouse, and we all knew that when this day comes we need to be there. We need to be there for Denise in solidarity.”

The execution has renewed conversations about the death penalty in Florida, especially in high-profile cases with strong evidence. Supporters argue that it delivers justice, while opponents question its effectiveness and morality, and King’s case remains one of the most widely discussed due to the severity of the crime and the 911 recording.

Failures in emergency response during the abduction also remain a key issue. Although reforms were passed in her name, some critics say communication problems still exist, while others believe the changes have improved accountability and dispatcher training.

As Florida continues executions, Lee’s legacy lives on through policy changes and advocacy. The Denise Amber Lee Foundation continues to push for stronger emergency response systems, and her story continues to shape discussions on public safety and justice.

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