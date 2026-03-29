Newsom Appoints 15 New Superior Court Judges Across California

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the appointment of 15 judges to Superior Courts across California, filling vacancies in counties spanning from Alameda to Ventura, according to an official release from the governor’s office.

The appointments include one judge in Alameda County, two in Contra Costa County, one each in Kern and Kings counties, three in Los Angeles County, and one each in Madera, Placer, San Bernardino, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The appointments fill vacancies created by retirements, resignations, elevations and the death of a sitting judge.

In Alameda County, Ernesto “Ernie” Castillo, a private attorney who has operated the Castillo Law Office since 2013, was appointed to the Superior Court. In Contra Costa County, Hanni Fakhoury, a partner at Moeel Lah Fakhoury and former assistant federal public defender, and Amanda Karl, a partner at Gibbs Mura with prior clerkship experience in federal courts, were both appointed to the bench.

Jennifer Feige, who has served as deputy county counsel in Kern County since 2007, was appointed to the Kern County Superior Court. In Kings County, Ismael Rodriguez, a private attorney and former deputy district attorney in Tulare County, was selected for the bench.

Los Angeles County received three appointments: Sarvenaz Bahar, a longtime private attorney and former Human Rights Watch fellow; Jessica Vazquez, a deputy alternate public defender with prior experience in the public defender’s office; and Cherisse Heidi Alcantara Cleofe, a partner at Kiesel Law.

Daniel Walters, a senior deputy district attorney in Fresno County, was appointed to the Madera County Superior Court. In Placer County, Shani Roark, a court commissioner and former assistant public defender, was elevated to a judgeship.

John Balla, an assistant U.S. attorney with experience in both California and New Mexico, was appointed to the San Bernardino County Superior Court. In San Francisco County, Justine Cephus, a deputy city attorney and former assistant district attorney, was selected.

David Silberman, assistant county counsel in San Mateo County, was appointed to the San Mateo County Superior Court. Sydney Bennett, a senior public defender in Santa Barbara County, was appointed to the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

In Ventura County, Brian Sottile, a court commissioner and longtime attorney with the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, was appointed to the Superior Court, filling a vacancy created by the death of a sitting judge.

According to the governor’s office, the majority of the appointees are registered Democrats, with two individuals registered without party preference and one Republican. The appointments reflect a range of professional backgrounds, including public defense, prosecution, private practice and government service.

Each appointee holds a Juris Doctor degree from an accredited law school and brings years of legal experience to their respective courts. The selections underscore the governor’s ongoing role in shaping the state’s judiciary through appointments to trial courts, which handle the bulk of California’s civil and criminal cases.

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