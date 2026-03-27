California Renames César Chávez Day to Farmworkers Day Amid Abuse Allegations

by Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday he has signed legislation redesignating March 31 as Farmworkers Day, replacing the long-standing observance of César Chávez Day, following recent allegations of sexual abuse involving the late labor leader.

The bill, AB 2156, authored by Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, D-Salinas, and Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, passed the California State Senate unanimously and took effect immediately as an urgency statute.

Existing law had designated March 31 as César Chávez Day and required the governor to annually proclaim the holiday. Under the new law, March 31 will instead be recognized as Farmworkers Day, with the governor required to issue an annual proclamation reflecting the change.

“We will continue to center the farmworkers who made the California Labor movement successful through decades of dedication and hard work,” Limón said. “By renaming this holiday, we stand in support of the courage of victims to come forward, while honoring the farmworkers who continue to be the backbone of this economy.”

According to the author’s office, the legislation aims to honor the broader farmworker movement and its historical roots in dignity and justice while shifting focus away from any single individual.

The bill follows a March 18, 2026, investigation by The New York Times that detailed allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct by Chávez during his leadership of the farmworker movement. The report described allegations involving at least two young girls in the 1970s, including claims of inappropriate contact and repeated sexual encounters over several years.

Among those responding publicly was Dolores Huerta, co-founder of what became the United Farm Workers, who confirmed experiencing sexual coercion by Chávez in the 1960s. In a statement, Huerta wrote:

“I have never identified myself as a victim, but now I understand that I am a survivor — of violence, sexual abuse, of domineering men who saw me, and other women, as property, of things to control. The knowledge that he hurt young girls sickens me. My heart aches for everyone who suffered alone and in silence for years. There are no words strong enough to condemn those deplorable actions [Chávez] did. Cesar’s actions do not reflect the values of our community and movement. The farmworker movement has always been bigger and far more important than any one individual. I have kept this secret long enough. My silence ends here.”

In response to the allegations, advocacy organizations have emphasized the importance of supporting survivors and recognizing the broader impact of such claims. The Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network described the allegations as “grave and deeply distressing” and noted that accusations against prominent figures can reverberate across communities and retraumatize survivors.

The organization also emphasized that there is no “right’ time or “standard way” for a survivor to come forward, adding that survivors “cite personal or family reasons for not disclosing rape, and others are deterred by the stigma they perceive within their community or because they fear the outcome of reporting. The calculus is even harder when the person who committed the rape is such a prominent figure, which can lead survivors to fear they will not be believed or will be blamed for bringing down someone who is admired in their community. Ultimately, we need to trust survivors to make the decision that is right for them.”

In the wake of the allegations, state and local jurisdictions across California and the Southwest have begun reevaluating Chávez’s legacy. Some jurisdictions have canceled or suspended César Chávez Day events, while others have issued statements supporting survivors or initiated efforts to rename the holiday to honor farmworkers more broadly.

The city of Los Angeles issued a proclamation renaming the holiday to Farmworkers Day, while Fresno voted to restore original street names that had previously been changed to honor Chávez. Other local governments have begun reviewing public spaces, including streets, parks, schools and statues, as part of a broader reassessment.

Institutions such as museums, universities and state agencies are also engaging in cultural and historical reevaluations of Chávez’s role and how he is represented in public memory and educational materials.

California remains the nation’s leading agricultural state, generating approximately $50 billion in annual revenue and producing more than 350 commodities, including about one-third of the country’s vegetables and nearly two-thirds of its fruits and nuts.

Between one-third and one-half of all farmworkers in the United States live in California, totaling an estimated 500,000 to 800,000 workers, according to the Center for Farmworker Families. The Salinas Valley alone employs more than 50,000 farmworkers, though the number may be higher due to challenges in tracking immigrant labor.

Approximately 75% of farmworkers in California are undocumented, and roughly one-third are women. Agriculture is also considered one of the most dangerous industries in the nation, with common risks including pesticide exposure, environmental hazards and injuries from farm equipment, while workers often receive limited benefits and protections.

The redesignation of March 31 as Farmworkers Day reflects what lawmakers describe as a shift toward recognizing the collective contributions of farmworkers while reevaluating the legacy of one of the movement’s most prominent figures.

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