We like to start the story in the warmth of a myth. We picture the musket over the fireplace, the citizen farmer tending his fields, the Minuteman dropping his plow to fight for liberty. It is a romantic image. It suggests that the American gun culture was born in a cradle of freedom, a tool of necessity for a new world. It feels innocent. It feels like heritage.

But that is the story we tell to hide the truth from ourselves. The gun was never a neutral tool. It was the original American machine. It was the first factory. It was the means of production.

To understand the American obsession with firearms, you have to strip away the nostalgia and look at the ledger. The gun was the specific technology required to seize a continent and build an economy. It was the instrument that turned “uninhabited” land into private property and human beings into chattel. The Second Amendment was not drafted in a vacuum of philosophical abstraction. It was drafted to protect the state militias, whose primary function, explicitly cited in the text, was to execute the “Law of the Union” and suppress “Insurrections.” In the language of the time, that meant one thing: killing Native Americans to clear the land and terrorizing enslaved Africans to keep the labor force in check.

The frontiersman’s rifle was not for deer. It was for the dispossession of the indigenous nations. The musket was the title deed to the West. Without the gun, there is no plantation economy. Without the gun, there is no westward expansion. Without the gun, the hierarchy of the new republic collapses. It was the tool that manufactured the American aristocracy.

This history didn’t vanish. It calcified into a culture.

When we talk about the modern “gun kink,” we are talking about the residue of this foundational power. The gun is not fetishized because it is a tool; it is fetishized because it is a symbol of dominance. It is the object that promises to restore the order that the modern world threatens. For the settler fearing the “savage,” the gun was security. For the slave owner fearing the uprising, the gun was control. Today, for a demographic witnessing the erosion of its social primacy, the gun is the last anchor of identity. It is the tangible object that says, “I still have the power.”

This is why the debate is intractable. We are not arguing about recreational hunting. We are arguing about the existential fear of losing the “means of production” for the American self.

You can see the pathology in the numbers. The United States has roughly 4 percent of the world’s population. We possess nearly 40 percent of the world’s civilian-owned firearms. But, the ownership is not evenly distributed. It is concentrated. A small percentage of Americans own an arsenal. They are not building a militia; they are building a private fortress against the specters of a changing nation.

The cost of maintaining this cultural architecture is measured in blood, and it is a cost no other developed nation chooses to pay.

Look at the comparison. In 2020, the U.S. gun homicide rate was 26 times higher than that of other high-income nations. For children and teens, it is the leading cause of death, surpassing car accidents. In Canada, a nation with a similar frontier history and a strong hunting culture, the gun homicide rate is roughly one-eighth of ours. In Japan, a nation that never built its identity around the armed settler, the rate is effectively zero.

We have had 300 school shootings since 2009. The rest of the G7 nations combined have had a handful. The difference is not that Americans are more mentally ill. The difference is not that our media is more violent. The difference is that we are the only nation that has enshrined the tool of conquest as a sacred right, refusing to acknowledge that the war it was built to fight is over, and the only people left to shoot are each other.

The “good guy with a gun” is the modern retelling of the settler myth; the lone protector holding the line against the encroaching chaos. But the data tells a different story. A gun in the home is vastly more likely to be used in a suicide, an accidental shooting, or a domestic homicide than in self-defense. The protector is the predator. The fortress is a trap.

The “gun kink” is not a hobby. It is the final, desperate grip on a history that was built on the barrel of a gun. The settlers used it to take the land. The enslavers used it to keep the labor. The modern gun owner uses it to hold back the clock. It is the same impulse. It is the same object. It is the same violence.

The gun was the means of production for a nation built on theft and terror. We have allowed that tool to become the defining feature of our national psyche. We are not protecting a right. We are preserving the wound. And every year, thousands of bodies are fed into the machine to keep it running.

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