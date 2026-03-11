Trump Administration Targets Harvard in Lawsuit over Student Admissions Data

Washington — A lawsuit filed by the Trump administration against Harvard University seeking access to extensive student admissions data has sparked alarm among legal scholars and civil rights advocates, who warn the effort could weaponize information about race under the guise of transparency.

The ongoing lawsuit by the Trump administration against Harvard University is a blatant attempt at masking racism with the alleged notion of transparency, reports an article by The Verdict.

A recent development in the Trump administration’s attack on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) involves a lawsuit filed against Harvard University claiming a violation of “Title VI of the 1965 Civil Rights Act that forbids recipients of federal funds from engaging in discriminatory practices” (Austin Sarat, 2026).

The lawsuit claims that Harvard is “unlawfully withholding information that would help determine whether a recent history of racial discrimination [against white applicants] in its admissions process is still occurring.”

The end goal is access to individual data on Harvard Law School, medical school and undergraduate students, including “applicants’ race and ethnicity, racial and ethnic demography of their high schools and zip codes, grade point averages, recruited athlete status, employment history, financial aid offerings, interviewer ratings and internal rating.” (Dept.of Educ, 2025).

The underlying catalyst of the lawsuit is an assumed entitlement to the data given Harvard University’s status as a recipient of federal funding, reports The Verdict.

However, the voiced concern about admissions practices following the eradication of affirmative action in 2025 highlights what critics say are racially driven incentives.

This racial attack is not only targeting Harvard University, but Americans of color as a whole.

Southern Poverty Law Center President and Chief Executive Officer Margaret Huang said, “The administration wants the Harvard data and similar data from other schools to show [that] women, Black and brown communities are inherently less capable.”

Huang said the lawsuit risks perpetuating stereotypes repeatedly used throughout history to undermine Black and brown achievements and widen the race-based opportunity gap in the United States.

Austin Sarat, professor of jurisprudence and political science at Amherst College, expressed concern regarding the nationwide implications of publishing this data.

“One can only imagine what he [President Donald Trump] will say and do if he gets his hands on the data he is seeking in the suit against Harvard,” Sarat said. “Shaming people on the basis of their race may serve the president’s political agenda, but it will only do more damage to an already damaged nation.”

Sarat’s concerns are not rooted in imagination.

Time and time again, President Donald Trump has revealed the racist ideologies fueling his political organization.

Examples highlighted in Sarat’s publication in The Verdict include “a video on Truth Social that depicted former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as apes, a 2018 reference to African nations as ‘sh..hole countries,’ and his fixation that diversity requirements at the Federal Aviation Administration imposed by former Presidents Obama and Biden were to blame for a 2025 crash of two aircraft carriers because they produced less qualified air traffic controllers.”

Despite persistence by the Trump administration, Harvard University stands its ground, “[refusing] to surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights in response to unlawful government overreach.”

Filed on Feb. 13, 2026, the suit likely still faces a long road ahead.

Experts and officials are watching closely for developments that will indicate the future of DEI in the United States and whether the rule of law still holds weight in uncertain times.

