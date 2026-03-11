Florida Bill Proposing State Intelligence Office Raises Concerns over Surveillance and Civil Liberties

By

A proposed Florida bill that would establish a state-run intelligence office with authority to scrutinize individuals’ political views is raising alarm among civil liberties advocates, who warn it could open the door to expanded domestic surveillance and the erosion of First Amendment protections.

In an opinion piece published in The Guardian, Stephen Stern, Lauren Harper and Bobby Block argue that Florida’s proposed House Bill 945 raises major concerns about mass surveillance and citizen protections. According to the authors, if House Bill 945 passes, it would give the state of Florida a CIA-style intelligence operation and could convince other states to create their own as well.

According to the article, “The bill would create an operational intelligence office charged with identifying and disrupting threats to Florida and the United States.” However, the authors point out that trillions of dollars are already spent on national security and counterterrorism, and the state cannot provide a clear need for its own intelligence organization.

The authors also argue that the bill is not only a waste of money but could also be extremely dangerous. “One of the core lessons of the 9/11 commission was that fragmented intelligence systems and siloed operations can undermine security rather than enhance it,” resulting in the creation of the National Counterterrorism Center.

The purpose of having one central counterterrorism organization is to improve efficiency, because disconnected intelligence operations across the country have proven to come with risks to security.

The bill also has the potential to be misused and threaten civil liberties. According to the authors, “The bill’s language allows scrutiny based on ‘views’ and ‘opinions,’ a standard that echoes some of the darkest chapters of American surveillance history.”

This policy mirrors the FBI’s COINTELPRO program of the 1960s, which targeted individuals involved in the civil rights movement.

After the abuses of power in the 1960s, the authors note that the Senate select committee, the Church Committee, in 1975 launched an investigation and instituted new guardrails on government agencies. However, the authors point out that “federal agencies with decades of experience, extensive training and formal oversight have struggled to resist overreach.”

An example of more recent surveillance controversies involves the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows the government certain authorities to collect intelligence data. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, Section 702 of FISA allows “the U.S. government [to] engage in mass, warrantless surveillance of Americans’ and foreigners’ phone calls, text messages, emails, and other electronic communications.”

Information collected under the law without a warrant can be used to prosecute and imprison people, even for crimes unrelated to national security.

According to the article, “FISA is intended to restrain the federal government — its drafters likely never contemplated a state involving itself in surveillance and counterintelligence in the manner Florida proposes.”

Given that FISA limits federal power and cannot fully prevent abuses of surveillance, giving similar powers to states could be extremely dangerous, the authors argue. They warn it would give state governments the capacity to monitor opponents who express disagreeing opinions.

The authors warn that the bill could also set a precedent for other states to create their own intelligence offices.

“A network of state intelligence offices, each empowered to scrutinize residents’ beliefs, would fundamentally reshape the landscape of domestic surveillance — not through a single sweeping federal statute, but through dozens of smaller state laws advancing in parallel,” the authors write.

If states begin monitoring and punishing those who hold differing opinions than the political party in power, it could weaken First Amendment protections and fragment national security operations.

The article warns, “If Florida succeeds, it may take 50 Church Committees and 50 separate reform packages to have any hope of beginning to clean up the decentralized mess.”

The authors conclude that the bill’s passage would not remain a local matter and warn that if similar policies spread nationwide, it could usher in a new era of censorship and insecurity.

