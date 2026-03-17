NFHA Warns Trump’s Orders Could Weaken Fair Housing Protections

By Vanguard Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Fair Housing Alliance expressed deep concern last week over two executive orders issued by the Trump administration that claim to promote access to mortgage credit and remove regulatory barriers to spur the development of affordable homes, warning the measures could undermine key civil rights protections without meaningfully increasing housing supply.

According to the National Fair Housing Alliance (NFHA), the executive orders—issued Friday, March 13, 2026, and titled “Promoting Access to Mortgage Credit” and “Removing Regulatory Barriers to Affordable Home Construction”—purport to expand mortgage availability through community banks and other smaller financial institutions while boosting single-family housing construction.

NFHA said the policies instead remove important mortgage safeguards designed to ensure fairness in lending and could weaken enforcement of civil rights protections in housing and finance.

The organization warned that the orders could allow the rollback of regulatory frameworks intended to protect borrowers and ensure fair access to housing credit while doing little to address the affordability crisis facing millions of Americans.

NFHA said the administration framed the orders as a way to expand lending by institutions with assets up to $100 billion and increase housing supply. However, the alliance argued that the policies could threaten housing and transportation initiatives rooted in equity and sustainability, as well as programs focused on improving energy efficiency in homes.

The group also said the administration’s actions continue a broader pattern of rolling back civil rights protections related to housing access and mortgage lending while failing to address rising housing costs, which remain a major concern for many households across the country.

Congress passed the Fair Housing Act in 1968 to establish fair housing as national policy and remove barriers to housing access, including discriminatory lending practices.

NFHA said reversing key fair lending and consumer protection requirements could undermine those goals and potentially expose communities to harmful lending practices reminiscent of those that contributed to the 2008 housing and financial crisis.

“Full enforcement of the Fair Housing Act is key to addressing the nation’s fair and affordable housing crisis, which is harming millions of people in America,” said Nikitra Bailey, executive vice president of the National Fair Housing Alliance.

“Our nation’s civil rights and consumer protection laws are essential to ensuring that all people can achieve the American Dream,” Bailey said. “The laws provide the blueprint to increase the supply of affordable housing and ensure that no person is unlawfully denied a mortgage.”

Bailey added that those protections play an important role in addressing broader structural barriers within the housing market.

“They are crucial to removing harmful zoning policies that make it impossible to increase the supply of affordable housing; reforming biased home appraisals that deny Black, Latino, and other families the ability to fairly build wealth; and transforming discriminatory underwriting, credit scoring, and AI systems,” Bailey said.

NFHA also pointed to reforms enacted through the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act following the 2008 financial crisis, saying those measures helped restore stability to the housing finance system.

Changes to the Qualified Mortgage Rule and expanded use of Special Purpose Credit Programs under the Equal Credit Opportunity Act beginning in 2019 created new opportunities for prospective homebuyers to access mortgage credit more fairly, according to the organization.

NFHA said those efforts were combined with other initiatives through the end of 2024, including programs aimed at first-generation homebuyers, updated credit-scoring models designed to reduce discrimination, and reforms addressing appraisal bias and mortgage servicing practices.

Together, those policies helped increase homeownership rates across racial groups between 2019 and the end of 2024, NFHA said, noting that the Black homeownership rate rose for the first time since the 2008 housing crisis.

The organization argued that weakening lending safeguards under the justification of expanding credit availability for smaller banks creates a false choice between regulatory oversight and access to mortgage financing.

NFHA said it has long supported policies encouraging financial institutions of all sizes to increase the availability of small-dollar mortgages and expand credit access for first-generation homebuyers.

Those measures, the organization said, are particularly important in helping prospective buyers compete with institutional investors that have increasingly purchased large portions of affordable housing stock in cities across the country.

The group also warned that weakening reporting requirements under the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act could reduce transparency and limit regulators’ ability to detect discriminatory or predatory lending practices.

Without robust data collection and oversight, NFHA said, enforcement actions aimed at protecting borrowers and expanding equitable access to homeownership could become more difficult.

NFHA officials said voters are seeking comprehensive solutions to address housing affordability rather than regulatory changes that weaken civil rights protections.

“Voters demanded comprehensive solutions to America’s fair and affordable housing crisis, not a piecemeal approach that would weaken fundamental civil rights without making everyday life more affordable,” Bailey said.

“People want real solutions to drive down the cost of rent, mortgages, insurance, utilities, and taxes while expanding access to homeownership,” she said. “The President’s recent executive orders will impede—rather than advance—meaningful solutions to assist everyday people struggling with increased housing costs.”

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