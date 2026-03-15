Op-ed | Davis Deprives Younger Adults of Longterm Housing: Population Demographics

Davis has followed a policy of restrictive growth since 2000 when Measure J passed, which allowed city voters to approve of new projects on the margins of the city. Since then, Bretton Woods, designed for older (55+ years) residents, and the Nishi project, designed for UC Davis students, both passed in 2018.
Apart from that, every other proposed project, which notably would have been available for younger adults less than age 54, has been rejected. This quarter century drought on peripheral developments for younger adults has consequences in our current demographic makeup.
City of Davis census data show a local declining young adult population
From 2000 to 2020 U.S. Census data show that Davis grew from about 60,000 to 66,000, an annualized growth rate of about 0.5%. Within that time the population of 20- to 29-year-olds, which includes mostly UC Davis students, grew by about 2500. The population of Davis adults aged 50 and older grew by 8,000, reflecting good health and the desirability of our community. Meanwhile, the number of young adults aged 30 to 49 has shrunk by 2,000 during the same period.
Figure 1 – City of Davis Population – 2000 v. 2020 U.S. Census
This last age cohort, specifically, includes parents who are likely to enroll students in the local public schools. Based on the 2020 U.S. census, the 30 to 49 age cohort is proportionally larger, statewide and nationally, than either the Baby Boomer or older Gen X population, demonstrating that the Davis decrease is anomalous in not accommodating this age cohort.
Many of the Davis residents from the 2000 census who were aged 30 to 49 have aged in place to become 50- to 69-year-olds, and insufficient new housing has been created to accommodate newer young families. We have created a situation in Davis where we have effectively shut out this younger age cohort from living here.
We are rejecting many of our own local high school and UCD graduates who would like to continue to call Davis home. Nationwide, we have a housing crisis. This is what that the housing crisis looks like in Davis, almost invisible to older, long-settled residents, but very real to younger generations. Over time we are on a trajectory of transitioning to a retirement community with a large public university.
Impact on our local K-12 schools
One symptom of restricting housing availability for younger adults and families is that we have fewer school age children in the district. Although the local Davis population for years has been gradually declining for grade school children, much of that decline has been countered by students transferring from neighboring communities to the Davis schools. Such transfers are called Inter-District Transfers or IDTs.
A healthy majority of IDTs are due to parent employment in Davis, and state law allows that such students to be accommodated as long as space is available. The school district is appropriately compensated by the state to serve such students. A majority of newer employees at UC Davis, Davis JUSD, and the City of Davis live in neighboring communities and are among those enrolling their kids in Davis schools. But we have reached a point where overall enrollment declines are no longer covered by IDTs, and that decline is great enough to affect the viability of keeping schools open in the district.
Whether or not more housing accessible to 30-49-year-old adults is made available, the school district will respond and adjust to the community that exists. But voters should be aware of the consequences. California school districts that are not declining in enrollment serve communities that provide secure housing for younger families.
Locally, every relevant housing development that has been put up for vote over the past 20+ years has been rejected, with the message being that it’s not good enough. The overall result is that we are not planning to accommodate any fair proportion of this age cohort. As city voters we have a chance to change that on the June 2 ballot.
Conclusion
The perfect has been framed as the enemy of the good, but the overall impact of current policies is to push younger adults away from Davis into other communities; even adults who work in Davis and would like to live here.
Multi-generational balance in a community gives us better institutional balance. Local schools can remain viable; diverse businesses can thrive with a steady local workforce; and churches, religious communities, and other civic organizations can be sustained. Village Farms is a great project, at this time it is appropriate for our community as a whole, and it deserves your support. Vote Yes on Measure V!
Hiram Jackson is the DJUSD Trustee for Area 1 and current Board President. He has been an active parent-volunteer in the district since 1998. In that time, he’s been a hands-on music booster and co-founded the Mariachi Puente band with his wife, Ximena.
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18 comments
Hiram said … “Many of the Davis residents from the 2000 census who were aged 30 to 49 have aged in place to become 50- to 69-year-olds, and insufficient new housing has been created to accommodate newer young families.”
Two observations on that. The majority of the people who have aged in place as Hiram describes were UCD faculty and/or State of California government bureaucrats. They had well-paying jobs on the campus or across the Causeway in Sacramento.
And we haven’t built small, easy to maintain houses for them to downsize to after they had become empty nesters. Developers only built large footprint, harder to maintain homes. If you read the Baseline Features of the Village Farms proposal, you find no commitment to building either small senior downsizing units for sale, or small starter for sale properties for the young families Hiram describes.
Hiram said … “Multi-generational balance in a community gives us better institutional balance. Local schools can remain viable; diverse businesses can thrive with a steady local workforce
The nature of our local economy and the workforce that supports that economy, is service-based and quite modestly paid. Restaurants and coffee shops shops pay modestly and more often than not the workers are part time. Our local retail economy is anemic because Davis does noting to attract “other people’s money” so the vast majority of retail workers are modestly paid, and again largely part time. Hotel workers are modestly paid. Hospital and medical office workers for the most part are modestly paid. DJUSD teachers are modestly paid. Bottom-line, our local Davis economy had a very thin layer of well paid people at the top. So Hiram’s steady local workforce needs housing that is priced low enough that the local workers can afford it, not the high priced housing Davis developers have chosen to build.
So here is a question for everyone, do the Baseline Features of Village Fars include any commitment to low priced housing the local workforce can afford?
“Hotel workers are modestly paid. Hospital and medical office workers for the most part are modestly paid. DJUSD teachers are modestly paid. Bottom-line, our local Davis economy had a very thin layer of well paid people at the top. So Hiram’s steady local workforce needs housing that is priced low enough that the local workers can afford it, not the high priced housing Davis developers have chosen to build.”
Those folks are mostly going to be renters, not home buyers.
Agreed Don … mostly. But is it discrimination against them not to provide any opportunity to purchase market rate owner-occupied housing at a price their household income can afford?
With that said and asked. Those workers often are part of a two wage earner household, which combined does give them the hope of buying/owning their own home.
“But is it discrimination against them not to provide any opportunity to purchase market rate owner-occupied housing at a price their household income can afford?”
Not by any definition of “discrimination” that I am aware of.
The voters approved WDAAC, which only allows seniors. Is that discrimination?
”The voters approved WDAAC, which only allows seniors. Is that discrimination?”
The last time i checked the “only allows seniors” pledge was in the same category as Trump’s “I’m the peace President” pledge. Both have proven to be untrue.
Explain
You didn’t answer my question.
Also, lest anyone be confused by Matt’s comment, Bretton Woods is described on all sites as a Senior Living development, 55+, etc. So the voters approved a project known to be limited to seniors. My comment that it “only allows seniors” was accurate, so far as I can determine.
Is that discrimination?
David, I will let David Thompson’s words provide you with the explanation.
After four years of gaining the support of the Davis public that they would be building 150 units of affordable senior housing DSHC vanished from public view. No apologies to the Davis public: who supported the West Davis project, who voted for it, who wrote letters in support and who testified at public meetings. No DSHC apology to possibly 100 or so Davis residents who put their names on the Bretton Woods Interest List for affordable senior housing and no effort to contact them. There are Davis seniors out there who still think they have an opportunity to move into the DSHC housing.”
The simple answer to Don’s question is as follows:
Key Federal Fair Housing Act Exemptions
Owner-Occupied Homes: Buildings with four or fewer units, where the owner resides in one of the units, are exempt.
Single-Family Housing: A single-family house sold or rented by a private owner is exempt if they own three or fewer such homes, do not use a real estate agent, and do not use discriminatory advertising.
Religious Organizations: Religious groups or non-profit organizations operating housing for non-commercial purposes can limit occupancy or give preference to persons of the same religion, provided membership is not restricted by race, color, or national origin.
Private Clubs: Private clubs not open to the public can limit, or give preference to, members for lodging, provided the units are not commercial.
Housing for Older Persons: Communities designed for the elderly (e.g., 100% occupied by 62+ or 80% occupied by at least one person 55+), legally known as “housing for older persons,” may exclude families with children.
This is like pulling teeth.
So, it’s okay for the city voters to approve a housing development exclusively for senior occupancy, that isn’t discrimination. But if a builder proposes to build houses for anyone who can afford them — you are saying that is discrimination?
I don’t think every housing development has to provide forms of housing for every demographic. But apparently you do think that they must, or maybe only if it’s not a senior housing project. Or something.
Maybe it’s time for you to retire the ‘it’s discrimination’ trope.
Also time for you to acknowledge that opposing Village Farms won’t lead to more housing, or a denser proposal for that site, much less more housing at lower cost. Measure V is about a specific project. It’s not about choosing between two project proposals for the site. It’s not about giving guidance to the developer. It’s about whether or not to approve what they have spent years working on. They’ve done the EIR. They’re not going to do another one. It costs half a million dollars to run an election. This will be their second one for that site.
At best you might get another project proposal for that site in a decade. It’s now or never, basically.
Some who oppose Village Farms have said literally that it’s better to have no housing on the site than this project. Do you agree with that?
I would agree with Don regarding Matt’s purposefully-evasive responses, and I’m not sure what he’s attempting to accomplish via that.
Also, there’s legal and illegal forms of discrimination – and the word itself can have different meanings.
But Matt and the author of this article are actually making the same argument. It’s just that Matt is stating “how” to rectify it, while neither the author nor you are proposing anything that would (unless you think that some average 25 year-old is going to buy an $800K house in Village Farms while they’re still paying off student loan debt, etc.).
And let’s face facts, here. I’ve already provided more than one example of the price of new housing in Davis (at Harvest Glen and Pole Line Terrace). Even the “attached” housing at Pole Line Terrace is almost $800K.
And families with kids seek space, garages, etc. (which they’ll continue to find for a couple hundred thousand less in Woodland).
Those are simply the facts.
Another fact is that they can get a much better deal on a pre-existing house (which comprise the vast majority of sales across the country in the first place.)
But even if Village Farms fails, there still is the “other” proposal on the horizon for all of you advocates of sprawl. So, don’t give up hope, I guess.
Matt W: ‘The last time i checked the “only allows seniors” pledge was in the same category as Trump’s “I’m the peace President” pledge. Both have proven to be untrue.’
When I go to the Bretton Woods website — https://brettonwoodsdavis.com/ — they present themselves as a ‘senior living community.’ You say that’s not true?
“Davis does noting to attract “other people’s money” so the vast majority of retail workers are modestly paid, and again largely part time. Hotel workers are modestly paid. Hospital and medical office workers for the most part are modestly paid. DJUSD teachers are modestly paid.”
Modestly paid in Davis, and in every other city in the USA. Don’t Davis me!
Those associated with the school district (including trustees such as the author of this article) support sprawl rather than right-sizing the district to match the community’s declining need. They also support poaching students from other districts for the same reason – regardless of the impact on those districts.
They are motivated by self-interest.
The trustees have also taken action which has resulted in a petition from concerned parents. Specifically, they have chosen to sell their current administration building (which includes space for Independent study), and purchase a different building which cannot accommodate Independent study. What this seems to mean is that the trustees/district have already decided to shut down a school in the future (possibly Patwin), and house the Independent study program there, instead.
https://www.davisenterprise.com/news/petition-to-form-school-closure-committee-nears-1-000-names/article_b3f75497-f3b2-4ba8-9ce8-1f111174446b.html
As far as housing is concerned (something that the school district shouldn’t even be commenting on – let alone “listened to”), every single house in Davis (and anywhere else) will turn over in the coming years/decades. Every single owner has their own beneficiaries who will obtain title to those houses, and will either choose to live in them themselves, or sell it and use the proceeds elsewhere.
Unless someone figures out how to live forever, all housing and all other assets will belong to future generations – and this pattern will continue unless the country itself comes to an end. But apparently, that’s not happening “fast enough” for an oversized school district.
In the U.S., more than 90% of housing sales consist of EXISTING housing stock.
1.6 kids (per woman) nationwide – well below 2.1 replacement level.
It’s not just DJUSD that’s faced with declining enrollment, and it’s about time that they (along with other school districts) accepted that reality.
There is no other type of organization that would openly advocate for sprawl in order to avoid right-sizing. Only school districts get away with this type of blatant self-interest.
Ron O.: “1.6 kids (per woman) nationwide – well below 2.1 replacement level.”
A lack of available long term housing is effective birth control.
The Millennial Generation (born 1981-96) nationwide is larger than the Baby Boomers, but not in California. In fact, it is Millennials who are migrating out of California. The above chart shows what that looks like in Davis, but you can propagate that pattern through many communities and get a sense for what is happening statewide.
Businesses also leave California in significant part because there is insufficient housing available for their workers. We’re not that far from the 2030 Census, and I bet we’re progressing toward a more clearly defined bimodal distribution in Davis of a large cohort of UCD students, and then a larger, ‘sprawling’, retirement population, which is why I say that we’re transitioning to a retirement community with a large public university.
What you argue for is to power through a boom-bust model, which we can do if that’s where things go, but there is added cost to wind things (businesses, schools, institutions) down and then start things up again. I prefer a more sustained model than that.
Davis has grown at an annual rate of less than 0.5% per year since 2000, and has not kept up with the growth of UC Davis in accommodating either staff or students during that time. Even if Village Farms were to pass, that is no where anything like the rate of development that happened in the 80’s and 90’s.
Since the 1.6 kids figure is nationwide, and accounts for communities more to your liking (those that are actively pursuing sprawl), it seems that there’s other factors (besides housing) that are contributing to the lack of “customers” for school districts.
But yes, when businesses leave (or perhaps more accurately – pursue growth) for other states (e.g., where all costs are lower – including taxes), that’s a draw for those seeking employment. Often times, to locations where costs are more-aligned with salaries.
This is also the same reason that perhaps half of the people in the region (including Davis) came from more-expensive locales in the first place.
It’s excessive economic development which creates “housing shortages” in the first place, as occurred in Silicon Valley.
Not sure how you conclude that I’m arguing for a “boom and bust” model, since that’s exactly what you’re advocating for (not me). Homeowners don’t immediately move out of their houses when their kids age out of the school system. It’s happening in places like Woodland, as well. So you’re apparently seeking a short-term “fix” to an issue that will continually resurface. (Of course, new development also makes one-time payments to school districts – thereby also allowing them to temporarily delay reckoning.)
But again, ALL existing housing eventually turns over. Since we’re not immortal, it will be occupied by FUTURE generations.
It’s well-past time that the district understands that their role is to support a given community’s needs. School district’s are SUBORDINATE to the overall needs of a community (and only serve a small percentage of the population in the first place).
The state itself is not growing.
What I don’t understand is this group of people (the school district being one of them) who are so dissatisfied with Davis (but don’t leave for communities that are more to their liking).