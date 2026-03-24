Video of ICE Detention at SFO Sparks Outrage, Calls for Action

SAN FRANCISCO — A widely circulated video showing federal agents detaining a woman in front of a young child at San Francisco International Airport has intensified concerns among California officials about the expanding role of immigration enforcement at airports, with State Sen. Scott Wiener warning that the incident may signal broader disruptions ahead.

Speaking Monday at a press conference, Wiener said the episode reflects what he described as an increasingly aggressive federal immigration posture that is beginning to intersect with civilian spaces like airports, where millions of Americans travel daily.

The video, which spread rapidly online, shows agents forcibly detaining a woman as a child stands nearby, drawing sharp reactions from advocates and public officials alike.

“I’m here today to make clear yet again that ICE is not welcome in San Francisco or at San Francisco International Airport,” Wiener said. “We don’t need ICE or Border Patrol or any of these other at the airport.”

While details about the woman and child remain limited, Wiener said his understanding is that federal agents brought them to the airport for deportation.

“We don’t know the details of the woman who was brutalized last night and put on a plane, as I understand it, with her young child, but it is just part of a broader pattern of what they’re doing to families,” he said.

The incident, he added, did not appear to be part of a coordinated or routine enforcement sweep at the airport itself.

But he argued that distinction offers little reassurance, given what he characterized as a broader national escalation in immigration enforcement tactics.

From his perspective, the video is not an isolated episode but a visible manifestation of a policy direction that has already reshaped immigrant communities across the country.

“When ICE descends on our communities, it only creates fear,” Wiener said.

At the center of Wiener’s concern is the possibility that immigration enforcement will become more embedded in airport operations, a shift he warned could introduce new volatility into an already strained travel system.

He pointed to ongoing disputes in Washington over funding for the Transportation Security Administration, arguing that those tensions are contributing to operational breakdowns at airports nationwide.

“Because Donald Trump has refused to fund TSA, unless Congress also gives him even more money for the ICE border patrol, private prison terror campaign, Donald Trump is linking the two together,” Wiener said.

He described a scenario in which delays, staffing shortages and logistical strain are compounded by the presence of immigration agents, creating a more unpredictable and stressful environment for travelers.

“When you send ICE, it only makes things worse. It only creates more fear and chaos,” he said.

The timing of the SFO incident has heightened those concerns.

Wiener noted that anxiety about air travel has already been elevated due to delays and disruptions, and said the addition of enforcement activity risks further destabilizing the experience for passengers.

Beyond the immediate circumstances, the episode also underscores ongoing tensions between federal immigration authorities and local jurisdictions like San Francisco, which operate under sanctuary policies that limit cooperation with federal enforcement.

Wiener emphasized that those policies draw a clear line: local law enforcement agencies are not permitted to assist federal immigration operations, though they may still be present to maintain public safety.

“Police are not allowed to assist federal immigration agents in enforcing federal immigration law, but of course, police officers always have an important role to play in ensuring the community’s safety,” he said.

That distinction has become increasingly relevant in high-profile incidents like the one at SFO, where the presence of local officers can raise questions about the extent of coordination between agencies, even when formal cooperation is prohibited.

Wiener acknowledged that key facts remain unresolved, including the precise circumstances of the detention and the identity of the federal agents involved. He said additional information is expected in the coming days, including a possible statement from federal authorities, though he expressed skepticism about official explanations.

“We will of course want to see what ICE’s statement is, but we won’t automatically believe it and we’re going to want to get other information as well,” he said.

For Wiener, however, the broader issue extends beyond any single incident. He framed the confrontation at SFO as part of a larger political and legal battle over the role of immigration enforcement in American life — one that increasingly touches public infrastructure, family stability and constitutional rights.

“I’m here today to say once again, ICE needs to be out of California and out of San Francisco, and that is a bright line,” he said.

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