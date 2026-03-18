Interfaith Community Raises $2,342 for Joshua’s House at Celebration of Abraham

By Vanguard Staff

WOODLAND, Calif. — More than 130 members of Yolo County’s interfaith community gathered Feb. 1 at the Woodland Mosque & Islamic Center for the annual Celebration of Abraham, raising $2,342 for Joshua’s House, a hospice program serving unhoused individuals.

The event, hosted by Khalid Saeed, centered on the theme “Returning to Abraham: Reflections in Courage,” highlighting Abraham as a central figure in Jewish, Christian and Islamic traditions.

The program also reflected on the history of the event, first held in 2003 at Holy Rosary Church in Woodland.

Father John Boll, who hosted the inaugural celebration, opened the program by recounting the biblical story of Abraham and God’s call for him to leave his birthplace in Ur “into a land that I will show you.”

Rabbi Leah Julian, director of education and youth at Congregation Bet Haverim, followed, describing Abraham as a figure of faith and courage in Jewish tradition, including stories of his resistance to idol worship and willingness to challenge authority.

Imam Riaz Ahmed Quadri of the Woodland Mosque emphasized Abraham’s significance in Islam, noting that Ibrahim is regarded as one of many prophets and is known for his steadfast rejection of falsehood and commitment to faith.

Following the speakers’ remarks, Michael Hirsh moderated a discussion featuring audience questions.

Attendees also participated in interfaith rituals, including washing each other’s hands, sharing bread and singing “Children of Abraham,” led by composer Randy Ferris.

As part of the annual tradition, the event included a freewill offering to support a local justice initiative.

This year’s beneficiary was Joshua’s House, a program of Yolo Cares that provides hospice services for unhoused individuals across the region.

Chris Erdman, director of Joshua House, explained that the program focuses on bedside care, psychosocial support and alternative therapies for individuals at the end of life.

Organizers reported that the community contributed $2,342 to support the program’s work.

Tags: interfaith community, Woodland California, Yolo Cares, Joshua’s House hospice, faith and justice, community fundraising

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