Yolo County Pride Democratic Club Endorses Eric Jones for Congress

By Vanguard Staff

DAVIS, Calif. — The Yolo County Pride Democratic Club announced its endorsement of Eric Jones for Congress in California’s 4th Congressional District, citing his alignment with the club’s values of LGBTQ+ equality, social justice and progressive policy priorities.

The endorsement was part of the club’s slate of June 2026 endorsements, which also included Martha Guerrero for Congress in the 6th District, Ryan Davis for Yolo County Superior Court judge, Lucas Frerichs for Yolo County Supervisor in District 2 and Xochitl Rodriguez Murillo for Yolo County Supervisor in District 3. The club did not issue endorsements for California governor, lieutenant governor or superintendent of public instruction.

According to the club, its endorsements reflect the priorities of its eligible voting membership and its mission to support candidates who demonstrate leadership and a record of advocating for LGBTQ+ equality and broader social justice goals.

Jones’ campaign has focused on protecting fundamental rights, expanding access to health care, addressing housing affordability and confronting corporate influence in politics. Supporters say the endorsement signals growing grassroots support for the campaign within Yolo County’s progressive community.

“The Yolo County Pride Democratic Club is proud to endorse Eric Jones For Congress,” said club President Sandre Henriquez Nelson. “Eric and the other endorsed candidates selected by our eligible voting membership reflect the values of the Club and we look forward to putting in the work towards victory in June.”

Jones said the endorsement from the LGBTQ+ Democratic organization was meaningful to his campaign and emphasized the importance of representation and advocacy.

“Receiving the endorsement of the Yolo Pride Democratic Club is a tremendous honor,” Jones said. “I am inspired by the Club’s work to uplift LGBTQ+ voices and ensure our communities are heard. Together, we will work to create a Congress that is accountable, inclusive, and responsive to the people it serves.”

California’s 4th Congressional District spans a large and diverse region of Northern California, stretching from Napa and Sonoma counties through parts of Lake, Yuba, Sutter, Yolo and Solano counties and into Placer and Sacramento counties. The district includes communities such as Napa, Davis, Woodland, Petaluma, Lincoln and Marysville.

The Yolo County Pride Democratic Club is a local Democratic organization focused on advancing LGBTQ+ rights and supporting candidates who advocate for equality and progressive policies at the local, state and federal levels.

Disclaimer: This article is published for informational purposes only and does not imply endorsement by The Davis Vanguard of any candidate, campaign, or political organization mentioned.

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