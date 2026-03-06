COURT WATCH: Judge Denies Supervised Release Request, Orders Accused Held on $70,000 Bail

WOODLAND, Calif. — During a hearing Thursday in Yolo County Superior Court, Judge Danette C. Brown ordered the accused remanded into custody, denying a request from the defense to release him on supervised services and substance treatment.

Deputy Public Defender Stephen Betz argued the accused was ready to begin supervised services and substance treatment.

The accused is charged with two felonies: corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and false imprisonment with force or violence, along with one enhancement alleging the crime was committed while the accused was on bail or own recognizance.

DPD Betz asked the court to consider releasing the accused on Supervised Own Recognizance (SOR).

He stated the accused had an outstanding warrant because he was unhoused and had no transportation at the time, causing him to fail to appear in court.

DPD Betz also called attention to the fact that the accused has employment at Home Depot, could reside in Zamora, and would be helping, alongside his mother, to care for his sick father.

“The question is if the court could provide the least restrictive means,” DPD Betz said.

He argued the accused was ready to begin supervised services, including alcohol testing, substance treatment, and anger management.

Deputy District Attorney Robin Johnson opposed the request, stating that the accused is a public safety risk because he is on DUI probation in another county, failed to appear in court, and allegedly committed corporal injury against a spouse or cohabitant.

She asked the court to issue a no-contact stalking protective order regardless and requested that the accused remain in custody, with bail set at $60,000 on the domestic violence case and $10,000 on the DUI case.

DPD Betz countered DDA Johnson’s opposition, stating that the accused should instead engage in available resources because that would be the least restrictive means.

He said the existence of these resources that could be offered makes it unusual for the accused to remain in custody.

It needs to be “[assured] he won’t be drinking,” DDA Johnson responded.

Judge Brown ruled there were no financial conditions that would protect the public and set bail at $60,000 for the domestic violence case and $10,000 for the DUI case.

DPD Benz responded to the ruling by asking for a bail hearing and a supplemental hearing, adding that a paralegal would further interview witnesses in the domestic violence case because there had been no opportunity to speak with them.

Judge Brown set a bail review for Tuesday, March 10, and a pre-hearing conference for Thursday, March 19.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: