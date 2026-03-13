Judge Denies Restraining Order in Kansas Transgender Rights Case

Image courtesy Trans Liberty PAC

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A judge in the District Court of Douglas County has rejected a request for a temporary restraining order that sought to block enforcement of SB 244, a Kansas state law that immediately invalidates the driver’s licenses of transgender people across the state.

The article, written by the ACLU, discusses how the law authorizes anyone to sue somebody they suspect of being transgender for using the “wrong” restroom in government buildings.

Harper Seldin, senior staff attorney for the ACLU’s LGBTQ and HIV Rights Project, stated, “The harm of this law has already had sweeping impacts on the lives of transgender people like our clients, threatening their ability to hold a job, go to school, or go about their daily lives. We all deserve the freedom to be ourselves without politicians interfering in our lives, and we will keep fighting SB 244 until it is erased from state law entirely.”

The law was passed by the state legislature over Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto and prohibits transgender people from using public restrooms that align with their gender identity on government property.

The article also explains that the law establishes a private right of action that allows anyone who suspects someone is transgender, and in violation of the law, to sue that person for “damages” totaling $1,000.

The law also invalidates Kansas-issued driver’s licenses with updated gender markers that reflect the holder’s gender identity.

In fact, last week, transgender people across the state received letters from the state Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles.

The letters stated that their driver’s licenses “will no longer be valid,” effective immediately.

The law apparently prohibits transgender Kansans — those born in Kansas — from updating the gender marker on state-issued birth certificates and driver’s licenses in the future.

The article also reports that Doe v. State of Kansas was filed in the District Court of Douglas County on behalf of anonymous plaintiffs Daniel Doe and Matthew Moe by the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Kansas and Ballard Spahr LLP.

The lawsuit charges that SB 244 violates the Kansas Constitution’s protections for personal autonomy, privacy, equality under the law, due process and freedom of speech.

Another point raised in the lawsuit was the immediate impact the law had on transgender residents across Kansas.

According to advocates, the invalidation of driver’s licenses has created significant confusion and concern for individuals who rely on those documents for daily activities.

Attorneys representing the plaintiffs argue that the sudden revocation of valid identification places transgender Kansans at risk of legal and financial consequences despite previously complying with state procedures.

Legal advocates have also argued that the law created a climate of fear by encouraging private individuals to monitor and potentially report others based on perceived gender identity.

Critics also said the provision allowing lawsuits over restroom use could lead to harassment and discrimination.

Supporters of the lawsuit maintained that the Kansas Constitution provides strong protections for individual rights that extend beyond federal protections.

The legal filing argues that SB 244 interferes with personal autonomy.

It also interferes with privacy by forcing individuals to use facilities that do not align with their gender identity and by restricting their ability to maintain accurate identification documents.

According to the article, the ACLU and its legal partners have indicated that the case is likely to continue moving through the court system despite the denial of the temporary restraining order.

Attorneys representing the plaintiffs stated that they remain committed to challenging the law.

The legal challenge against SB 244 is expected to continue as civil rights groups argue that the law violates several protections in the Kansas Constitution.

Although the judge denied the temporary restraining order, attorneys representing the plaintiffs say they will continue fighting the law.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: