Sacramento Central Labor Council Expresses Solidarity with Dolores Huerta, Survivors of Abuse

Dolores Huerta

By Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO expressed solidarity with Dolores Huerta and survivors of abuse in a statement responding to recent reporting and allegations involving Cesar Chavez.

The labor council acknowledged the emotional impact of the news on those connected to the farmworker and labor movements, describing it as painful for many who have long viewed the movement as a source of hope, courage and inspiration.

The statement was signed by Fabrizio Sasso, executive director of the Sacramento Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO.

“Our movement is built on the belief that every worker deserves dignity, respect, and safety both on the job and in our organizations. When women come forward with experiences of harm, their voices must be taken seriously. Survivors deserve to be heard and treated with compassion and respect,” Fabrizio said in the statement.

The organization expressed its support for Huerta and others who have spoken publicly and underscored the importance of accountability within the labor movement.

“We stand in solidarity with Dolores Huerta and with those who have spoken out. The labor movement must always strive to live up to the values we fight for every day: fairness, accountability, and justice for working people,” his statement continued.

The council also highlighted that the labor movement is rooted in collective action rather than individual leadership, noting that its legacy belongs to workers who organized, marched and made sacrifices for future generations.

“At its core, the labor movement has never been about elevating one individual. It has always been about working people standing shoulder to shoulder to demand dignity and power in their workplaces and communities. The legacy of the farmworker movement belongs to the thousands of workers who organized in the fields, marched in the streets, and sacrificed for a better future for their families,” Fabrizio said.

He called on trade unionists to confront difficult truths and ensure that labor organizations reflect the values they advocate.

“As trade unionists, we have a responsibility to confront difficult truths and ensure that our movement reflects the values we demand from employers and institutions. Our commitment remains to building workplaces that are safe, equitable, and free from harassment, abuse, and discrimination,” the council stated.

The Sacramento Central Labor Council said it will continue organizing for fair wages, strong unions, and safe workplaces, as well as holding itself accountable to high standards, stating:

“The Sacramento Central Labor Council will continue organizing for fair wages, strong unions, and safe workplaces while holding ourselves and our movement to the highest standards of integrity and respect. The fight for worker justice must always be rooted in dignity for all,” he concluded.

The council identified resources available for those who have experienced abuse, including RAINN, a national sexual assault hotline, and WEAVE, a Sacramento County-based provider of crisis intervention services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

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