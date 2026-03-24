Letter: League Opposes the Federal SAVE America Act

The League of Women Voters of Yolo County strongly opposes the federal SAVE America Act currently in the U.S. Senate and hopes local voters will contact their state senators to share their opposition.

The League’s position follows a century of nonpartisan support for ballot access and voting rights. National League CEO, Celina Stewart, issued this statement: “Make no mistake: the SAVE America Act is one of the most brazen attacks on women’s voting rights in the League’s 106-year history. This bill doesn’t secure our elections: it architects exclusion. Democracy must invite voters in, not lock them out. Reject this legislation.”

If signed into law, the SAVE America Act will have significant, immediate voter suppression consequences for voter registration and election participation, impacting all voters in California’s 2026 elections. Voting rights supporters can act now to stop its passage. The Yolo County League urges contacting our Senators today to oppose the S.A.V.E America Act.

To learn more and contact our Senators, go to https://www.lwv.org/save-act or write directly to California Senator Adam Schiff at: https://www.schiff.senate.gov/contact/ or Senator Alex Padilla at: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/

Michelle Famula, President

League of Women Voters of Yolo County

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