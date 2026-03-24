Letter: League Opposes the Federal SAVE America Act

The League of Women Voters of Yolo County strongly opposes the federal SAVE America Act currently in the U.S. Senate and hopes local voters will contact their state senators to share their opposition.
The League’s position follows a century of nonpartisan support for ballot access and voting rights. National League CEO, Celina Stewart, issued this statement: “Make no mistake: the SAVE America Act is one of the most brazen attacks on women’s voting rights in the League’s 106-year history. This bill doesn’t secure our elections: it architects exclusion. Democracy must invite voters in, not lock them out. Reject this legislation.”
If signed into law, the SAVE America Act will have significant, immediate voter suppression consequences for voter registration and election participation, impacting all voters in California’s 2026 elections. Voting rights supporters can act now to stop its passage. The Yolo County League urges contacting our Senators today to oppose the S.A.V.E America Act.
To learn more and contact our Senators, go to https://www.lwv.org/save-act or write directly to California Senator Adam Schiff at: https://www.schiff.senate.gov/contact/ or Senator Alex Padilla at: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/
Michelle Famula, President
League of Women Voters of Yolo County
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4 comments
The League of Women Voters of Yolo County opposes the federal SAVE America Act which is against the will of the American people with recent polls showing 80% of the country are in favor of showing photo ID to vote. Even Democrats are 65% in favor, with GOP 95% and Independents at 79% in favor.
Source on your poll numbers Keith?
Do you have to show ID when you drive through a toll booth or on a toll road? Y
You do have to show photo ID when you register to vote, just like you do when you get your drivers license. After that your activity is tracked in the Elections database.
Do you agree that the goal of elections is to grt 100% of all citizens to vote?
“Do you have to show ID when you drive through a toll booth or on a toll road?”
What a hilarious analogy.
“Do you agree that the goal of elections is to grt 100% of all citizens to vote?”
No, the goal should be to make sure the vote is legit.
BY THE NUMBERS: Who lacks a valid, accurate driver’s license?
8% of white people
21% of people ages 70+
12% of all U.S. adults
23% of Hispanic people
21% of Black people
68% of transgender people
Sources: American National Election Studies 2020; U.S. Transgender Survey 2015; Sivak and Schoettle 2014.
An estimated 6-7% of U.S. adults, or 15-18 million people, do not have access to documents proving their birth or citizenship. -The Brennan Center for Justice, with 2020 American Community Survey population estimates
…. the numerous documents required to get or update an ID often cost money. For example, getting a certified copy of a court order, marriage license, or adoption papers all typically cost money, even before any costs related to the new or updated ID itself.
….
For people with lower income or limited resources, the costs of required documents alone can be prohibitive, let alone when combined with the cost of the actual identity document(s).
Limited Availability of ID Services
Another systems-level failure is the limited availability of ID-issuing services.c Despite the clear importance of IDs for virtually every aspect of day-to-day life, the government offices and agencies that provide ID related services often have limited availability, whether due to limited open hours, long wait times, or locations that are too few in number or too far away for many people. As a result, getting or updating an ID often takes considerable time and/or travel, posing additional financial costs and further roadblocks.
In 2021, Texas passed SB1, a law that dramatically altered many aspects of voting and elections in the state.
Among other provisions, the law creates criminal penalties for people who help others get to the polls or while at the polls, and it bans drive-through voting and extended voting hours—which are especially important for communities of color and low-income people who may have less flexible work schedules or other challenges to voting. The law also added new, stricter ID requirements for those voting by mail—a practice especially important to seniors, people with disabilities, and others who may have difficulties getting to the polls, not to mention a practice that became a vital safety measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March 2022, the first election after the law went into effect, thousands and thousands of ballots were rejected due to ID-related issues, and at rates much higher than in previous elections. Houston’s Harris County, for example, reported rejecting nearly 38% of ballots due to ID issues, and Austin’s Travis County reported rejecting as many as 50% of ballots.
https://www.mapresearch.org/file/MAP-Identity-Documents-report-2022.pdf