Court Watch: Court Orders Accused Held Unless SCRAM Bracelet Secured in DUI Case

WOODLAND, Calif. — A man arraigned Wednesday in Yolo County Superior Court on a parole violation and two misdemeanor DUI charges was ordered to remain in custody unless he can secure funds for a SCRAM alcohol-monitoring bracelet.

On Wednesday afternoon in Yolo County Superior Courthouse, a man was arraigned on violation of parole and two misdemeanor charges. He was charged on two counts, driving under the influence (DUI) and driving at a .08 blood alcohol level and above.

Deputy District Attorney C. Palumbo stated that the accused’s parole will be lifted on Thursday, March 26, 2026. However, she argued that the accused was recently convicted of a DUI in Sutter County on February 6, 2025.

And there is another DUI where his blood alcohol level was a .15.

She contended that if the accused were to be released back on the terms of his parole, he is required to wear a SCRAM bracelet. The accused claimed that he would not be able to pay the funds for the device.

The accused appeared in court on a not guilty plea.

Deputy Public Defense Attorney Richard Van Zandt argued for a trial in thirty days, unless the accused were released today.

Parole Officer K. Wilson stated that during the accused’s second DUI, he refused to submit to the breathalyzer test, which led to him having a blood draw. “In that blood draw, he was a .15,” states PO Wilson.

She stated that during the accused’s first DUI, he claimed that he met a girl at the bar he was leaving and that the girl was driving, “but he was the only one there.”

PO Wilson addressed the parole’s concern that the accused struggles with severe alcoholism and continues to operate a vehicle.

Judge Danette Brown suggested that the accused wear a SCRAM bracelet.

She explained that the device would allow parole to monitor the accused’s alcohol consumption and location status.

DPD Van Zandt argued against Judge Brown’s suggestion and stated that the issue concerning the accused had been the funding.

Judge Brown stated that if the accused is unable to pay the required fees for the SCRAM bracelet, “the people ask that he remain in, because he is a public safety risk.”

“He’s got a choice here […] he’s at bars, he’s spending money,” she argues.

She addressed that the SCRAM bracelet would let parole know if the accused is consuming alcohol and if he is present at bars.

According to DPD Van Zandt, the accused indicates that he now has the funds to pay for SCRAM and would like to be released on his own recognizance, given his change in circumstance.

Judge Brown stated that the court will order the SCRAM if the court orders the accused’s release, whether or not he is able to satisfy the funds.

DDA Palumbo argued that if the accused is released, he is required to report to parole within 24 hours and show proof that he has and is wearing his SCRAM device.

“He is a public safety risk, he should not be released from jail until a SCRAM is on his ankle,” she states.

Despite the accused’s prior inability to afford a SCRAM device, she stated that if the accused does not show proof of his SCRAM bracelet, it will be considered a parole violation and he will be taken back into custody.

DPD Van Zandt argued that it should be best kept as an OR condition: “I don’t think the court should tell parole what his condition should be.”

“I just don’t want him to go back into custody […] and it’s not his fault,” he stated.

PO Wilson stated her concern is that the accused is going to be released and have excuses as to why he is not getting the SCRAM device.

DPD Van Zandt concluded by arguing to keep the accused’s court dates scheduled for April.

He explained that if the accused is out of custody on April 2 and is on SCRAM “doing everything great,” then the accused can consider waiving time.

Judge Brown refused to waive time for the accused and stated that he is to remain in custody.

Despite his inability to afford a SCRAM bracelet, she argued that unless he has a SCRAM bracelet placed on his ankle, then he cannot be released from the jail.

She concluded that even if the accused does post bail, he is still required to get a SCRAM device.

DPD Van Zandt argued for a trial to be held in the following thirty days.

Judge Brown grants the accused a trial for Monday, April 20, with no time waiver.

The accused’s trial readiness conference is scheduled for April 15, with his final motions due April 10.

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