Op-ed | Pioneering Legal Advocate Pauli Murray Set the Blueprint for ACLU’s Racial Justice and Gender Equality Activism Today

From dismantling ‘Jane Crow’ laws to advancing the rights of protesters, Pauli Murray’s legacy has paved the way for litigation, advocacy, and organizing.
Areej Qadeer, (she/her), Pauli Murray Fellow, ACLU
Ollie Henry, they/them, Pauli Murray Fellow, ACLU
Since the founding of the United States, we’ve grappled with how to build a more perfect union. We have consistently fought for more, whether by advocating for racial and gender justice, paving new paths for protests or simply respecting our democratic ideals. Civil rights activist, legal theorist, author, Episcopal priest, and former ACLU board member Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray also believed in creating a more perfect union.
Murray’s intersectional approach to tackling major threats to racial justice, gender justice, and the right to protest is the foundation for the ACLU’s approach to integrated advocacy. Their legal legacy laid a blueprint for civil rights litigation that is rooted in an intersectional approach to justice. Murray advocated to change Jane Crow laws, laws that disproportionately impact Black women in America.
From their upbringing in segregated North Carolina to Howard Law School, Murray consistently questioned the status quo of discrimination around them. They advocated at the intersection of issues, targeting the root of systemic injustice in America. Murray went on to serve on the ACLU’s Board as well as on an advisory committee guiding the organization’s women’s right work, where they shared the intersectional framework that guides our work today.
Murray’s Advocacy Sat at the Intersection of Racial and Gender Justice
At the heart of Pauli Murray’s legal and political advocacy work was a commitment to racial justice. Spending their young adult life under Plessy v. Ferguson’s doctrine of “separate but equal,” sanctioning racial segregation, Murray encountered the cruelty of that system firsthand: graduating at the top of their class, yet being denied entry to several higher education institutions. Murray later attended Howard University, where their commitment to challenging Jane Crow was solidified. While there, they wrote a powerful thesis, arguing for the overturn of Plessy v. Ferguson. Murray’s innovative legal theory was later used by Thurgood Marshall in Brown v. Board of Education, where separate but equal was finally overturned.
Today, as the Trump administration continues to legitimize white supremacist beliefs, the ACLU carries Murray’s legacy in fighting against racial discrimination. When the Trump administration threatened to cut funding to schools engaging in diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, we took them to court, building on our long track record of defending educators’ ability to teach students about their rights to learn freely and be included equally in their schools. In the arts, our lawsuit pushed the National Endowment for the Arts to remove a certification requirement that forced arts organizations to pledge they would not “promote gender ideology” in order to receive funding.
At the National Institutes of Health, we are challenging a reckless purge of research grants, in the name of ending diversity, equity, and inclusion work, on topics and populations disfavored by the Trump administration, undermining critical research on cancer, HIV, and Alzheimer’s — diseases that affect us all. And as new technology reshapes hiring, we are holding employers accountable, filing complaints with the Federal Trade Commission to prevent discriminatory practices by artificial intelligence. Murray recognized that our nation’s future as a thriving multiracial democracy depends on people having the freedom and opportunity to learn, work together, and understand what unites us, and the ACLU remains committed to protecting those freedoms for all.
Murray Reshaped Constitutional Interpretation of Gender Equality
The ACLU’s fight for gender justice today is rooted in Murray’s groundbreaking recognition that sex discrimination is unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment, which guarantees equal protection for all. Shaped by their lived experiences, gender justice stood as a foundational pillar of Murray’s advocacy. While an ACLU board member, Murray theorized that the Fourteenth Amendment could be used as a tool to challenge sex-based discrimination, long before sex-based discrimination was treated as a constitutional issue. They wove throughlines between gender hierarchy and segregation to argue that sex discrimination, like racial discrimination, should be challenged under the Equal Protection Clause.
Murray’s sex-based discrimination theory laid the groundwork for ACLU landmark victories like Reed v. Reed, the first constitutional victory against sex discrimination. In Reed, ACLU Women’s Rights Project Co-Director (and later Supreme Court Justice) Ruth Bader Ginsburg relied on Murray’s work to push the Supreme Court to rule that gender-based discrimination could violate the Constitution. This argument later became the backbone of modern gender equality law.
The ACLU continues to build on Murray’s legacy of fighting for gender justice, challenging both discriminatory cultural norms and government action. While we argued U.S. v. Skrmetti in the Supreme Court, we fought to shift the mainstream narratives about trans youth through the Freedom to Be Campaign. We brought together a diverse coalition of storytellers, all committed to one core belief: the trans community deserves the freedom to be.
We are also continuing Murray’s commitment to taking an intersectional approach to advocacy in defending the rights of home care workers, who are mostly women of color. In comments opposing a proposed Department of Labor rule that would strip caregivers and home care workers of their rights, we explained the racist and sexist history of the exclusion of domestic workers from labor laws and the devastating impact that the rule would cause.
Murray’s Legacy in Protest Continues Today
Our advocacy for free speech rights builds on a hallmark of Murray’s activism: their stalwart support of the right to protest. While at Howard University, Murray mentored their NAACP Chapter’s Civil Rights Committee, providing key information about the student protestors’ rights. This Civil Rights Committee organized what would later be known as a predecessor to the Greensboro sit-in’s at D.C.’s Little Palace Cafe. Because of Murray’s own experience of being arrested for refusing to sit in a segregated train car, they knew the importance of knowing your rights. Murray worked diligently alongside their legal advocacy to enshrine the right to protest for future generations.
Youth organizers and student activists followed Murray’s footsteps and continued to mobilize in the name of justice. Some have been criminalized, detained, and stripped of due process while exercising their right to free speech and to protest. The ACLU and our affiliates have joined the legal teams of students and scholars targeted by the government in retaliation for their speech in support of Palestinian rights, including Mahmoud Khalil, Dr. Badar Khan Suri, Dr. Rümeysa Öztürk, and Mohsen Mahdawi. Thanks to the ACLU’s work, the Trump administration’s detention of students and scholars in retaliation for their speech is hitting roadblocks in court. All four of the students and scholars represented by the ACLU and our partners have been released from ICE detention, reuniting with their families and continuing their studies and advocacy.
ACLU Champions Murray’s Legacy
Murray’s legal scholarship paved the way for the ACLU to continue fighting discrimination based on gender and race in the courts. Guided by Murray’s work on the Equal Protection Clause, the ACLU continues to press courts to recognize that discrimination has no place in the United States. In response to ACLU litigation, courts across the country have championed the principle Murray stood for decades earlier: that laws excluding transgender people, women, and racial minorities from public life violate the Constitution.
Like Murray, our work does not stop in the courtroom. We must fight injustice at every juncture by combining litigation, advocacy, and organizing, whether it’s at lunch counters, university halls, or in government. As the ACLU confronts the urgent challenges posed by the Trump administration, our work intensifies to defeat, delay, and dilute attacks on democracy in courtrooms and communities across the country. Like the fight to end segregation in classrooms decades ago, innovative legal strategy and creative collaborations have been necessary to protect civil liberties. Our current work not only draws on Murray’s legal scholarship, but their work across racial justice, gender justice, and the right to protest.
As Murray said, “When my brothers try to draw a circle to exclude me, I shall draw a larger circle to include them. Where they speak out for the privileges of a puny group, I shall shout for the rights of all mankind.” In courts and in the community, we will continue to shout for the rights of all mankind, continuing to push our country towards true liberty and justice for all.
7 comments
I noticed that the authors used the words “gender” and “sex” interchangeably.
How does the ACLU view the definition of the word “woman” or “man” these days – in regard to laws (e.g., sex discrimination)? And how does “gender” impact that definition – as the ACLU sees it?
At what point, exactly, do sex discrimination laws apply if the definition of “women” and “men” isn’t clearly defined?
And is the actual reason why our latest Supreme Court justice refused to answer that question (in regard to cases that she’ll need to review at some point)? Does she also not have a definition of “men” and “women” – and has to rely on biologists (as she said) – presumably to come up with a legal definition?
Why is it that we (as a society) have no problem with “assigning” a sex to a kitten or puppy, but somehow have a lot more trouble doing so with humans, lately?
And do they still protect free speech rights of Nazis? (Doesn’t seem like it anymore.)
I don’t know why you decided to expand on your initial comment which was well-considered. I think what you are seeing relates to the fact that when Pauli Murray developed the theory that discrimination against women violated the Equal Protection Clause, the relevant term was “sex discrimination.” In that era, “gender” was rarely used in law and mostly appeared in linguistics. So the terms blur because the author is retrofitting older legal theory into today’s vocabulary.
Why you go all over the place after that, I don’t know.
Well, the only “additional” comment I noted is how the ACLU has abandoned what it’s mission actually is (and would probably not protect the free speech rights of Nazis. Most of the article discussed their opposition to the type of thing that Nazis espouse, rather than protecting their right to do so.
I noticed that you didn’t answer either of the questions I posed. My guess is that the ACLU will come down on the side of “gender”, at the expense of women for example. (This is one of the arguments that someone like Beth notes.)
In any case, some legal entity (presumably the Supreme Court) is going to have to decide what a “woman” or “man” is at some point, unless they want to entirely toss-out sex discrimination laws (and just go with “gender” – which has no actual legal definition either). And if they go with “gender” (instead of sex), it WILL result in discrimination against sex at some point.
If Eric Cartman (from South Park) can claim to be a girl (which he did), you can see where this is headed (and it’s already there to some degree). Not to mention those who actually do take “gender” seriously – without even defining it legally.
I answered the question clarifying the terminology used in the piece
Truth be told, I think the latest Supreme Court justice gave a rather brilliant non-answer. Totally sidestepping the fact that someone like her will need to decide this (legally), at some point.
(Pardon me for presuming that I know which pronouns that justice uses, and her self-perceived gender.)
But I can see that the ACLU is going to take the side of “gender” over “sex” if this article is any indication. In other words, they’re already applying their own definition in regard to how it relates to sex discrimination. Which is not unexpected these days, from an organization that’s abandoned its actual mission.
Again, a choice has to be made – you can’t easily use “both” terms simultaneously in regard to the law.
Also why are you attributing the author’s language use as reflective of the ACLU’s position?
(The article is also inline with similar articles you’ve posted from the ACLU.)
In any case, what is the ACLU’s position regarding sex discrimination as it relates to self-proclaimed gender?
Here’s what the article says. Also note how it uses the terms “gender” and “sex” interchangeably:
“Murray’s sex-based discrimination theory laid the groundwork for ACLU landmark victories like Reed v. Reed, the first constitutional victory against sex discrimination. In Reed, ACLU Women’s Rights Project Co-Director (and later Supreme Court Justice) Ruth Bader Ginsburg relied on Murray’s work to push the Supreme Court to rule that gender-based discrimination could violate the Constitution. This argument later became the backbone of modern gender equality law.”
And what, exactly is “modern gender equality law” as it relates to sex? Does this mean that Eric Cartman has a right to use the girls’ bathroom, participate on their sports teams, etc.?