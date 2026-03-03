Court Watch: Newport Beach Judge Imposes Deadline for Accused to Finish Court Programs

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A judge on Monday ordered an accused to resolve multiple program enrollment issues on her own or face possible jail time, despite her claims that administrative barriers and lack of notice hindered her compliance with court-ordered requirements.

During the hearing, the accused stated she had not been notified of her termination from the Youthful Drug and Alcohol Deterrence program and that her $100 re-enrollment payment was not officially processed. She also reported difficulties enrolling in victim-witness counseling courses and accessing community service opportunities, while noting that the OneOC referral office had relocated to Santa Ana.

Despite these barriers, Judge Carlton P. Biggs instructed her to resolve the issues independently, set a deadline of April 2, and warned that 30 days in jail could be imposed if the requirements were not met.

On Sept. 8, 2023, the accused faced multiple charges, including driving under the influence of drugs, to which she pleaded guilty on March 21, 2025. Additional charges from the same date, including hit-and-run with property damage, child abuse and endangerment, and petty theft of lost property, were all dismissed on Oct. 4, 2024, after she pleaded not guilty.

Judge Biggs opened the hearing by noting that the court had received a letter from the Youthful Drug and Alcohol Deterrence program indicating that the accused was terminated for failing to attend the program for more than 21 days, a violation of one of the program’s key rules.

The accused stated that she was never notified of her termination from the program. She explained that she had repeatedly tried to contact the program’s associate, often reaching only voicemail.

On one occasion, she was able to speak with a program practitioner, who informed her that it would cost $100 to reschedule enrollment. She paid the fee and told the court she believed she was re-enrolled in the program.

Judge Biggs informed the accused that she could not re-enroll without court permission, as she was now in violation of her probation for not completing her programs on time. He added, “You also have community service, and a MADD panel (Mothers Against Driving Program) due, including some fees that you need to take care of.”

After Judge Biggs asked whether she had completed the MADD panel, the accused explained that she had the certification on her phone. Judge Biggs declined to accept it, noting that the court only allows completion to be documented on paper.

He emphasized, “I hope you learned something from the program at least.”

Judge Biggs then asked whether the accused had completed her community service. The accused explained that she had difficulty starting the process and began later than required, which is why she had not completed all the hours.

She stated that she had gone to a Los Angeles courthouse to seek guidance but was told the process would have to be handled in Newport Beach. She also visited the Harbor Justice Center several times but had trouble locating the OneOC referral office, which, as indicated, had relocated to Santa Ana.

She added that she attempted to call the office but was unable to reach anyone, and that it was closed on some of her visits.

The accused asked Judge Biggs for additional time to complete the required programs and for guidance on how to enroll, citing the multiple obligations she needed to address following her charges.

Judge Biggs interrupted, stating, “We don’t give you more time unless we know you are doing it,” referring to the programs.

He continued, “You pleaded guilty a year ago, all I hear is excuses; the only thing I can do is put you in jail.”

The accused responded that, with more guidance on the programs and additional time, she would be able to complete the required services and fees.

After discussion, Judge Biggs allowed the accused one month to report back to court on April 2, 2026, with proof that the mandated services had been completed.

He emphasized that she would have to figure out how to complete the requirements on her own, stating it was “all your responsibility,” and noted that 30 days in jail would be held over her head in the meantime.

