‘They Have the Money. We Have the People.’

Photo credit: Malik Washington At a packed Working Families Party event in San Francisco’s Mission District, candidates and organizers made one thing unmistakably clear: the fight for the city’s future is a fight over power—and the people are organizing to win it. Connie Chan (left), candidate for Congress, and Natalie Gee (right), candidate for District 4 Supervisor, pose together at a Working Families Party event in San Francisco’s Mission District, signaling a united front in a people-powered campaign against billionaire-backed political influence.

The Working Families Party Draws a Line in San Francisco’s Defining Political Fight

Working Families Party Event Signals Intensifying Battle Over Power, Democracy in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — Inside 2730 21st Street, this was never just another campaign event. It was a demonstration of discipline, a show of force and, above all, a reminder that in a political moment increasingly shaped by money, organized people still matter.

The Working Families Party did not convene this gathering to simply introduce candidates. They convened it to build power. In doing so, they made something unmistakably clear: there is a coordinated effort to reshape who controls this city, and there is an equally determined movement rising to challenge it.

From the outset, the Working Families Party delivered more than messaging. It delivered structure. This was not passive politics. It was participatory. “There are different ways to get involved … but get in the fight.” Volunteers were not treated as supporters. They were treated as the strategy.

“They have money — but we have power in numbers.”

That statement did not land as optimism. It landed as instruction. The party’s strength was visible in real time through a disciplined volunteer pipeline, clear political alignment across candidates and a shared understanding of what is at stake. This is not candidate-centered politics. This is movement politics.

Natalie Gee stepped forward with clarity and urgency. “Too many decisions are being made from the top down instead of from the community up.”

Her campaign for District 4 supervisor is grounded in community-rooted governance, but it is being waged in a political environment increasingly shaped by wealth. “I’m running against billionaire-backed money … so we’re running on people power.”

Gee said her campaign reflects that commitment through multilingual outreach in Cantonese and Mandarin, door-to-door engagement and volunteer-driven organizing. “We’re knocking on every single door. Every voice counts.”

Supervisor Connie Chan widened the frame. “What goes San Francisco often goes the nation.”

With the transition of long-standing federal leadership, Chan positioned her congressional campaign as both continuation and confrontation. “We will bring the working people’s agenda from San Francisco to Washington, D.C. — because it is time.”

She also pointed to a deeper dynamic shaping the city’s politics. “Billionaires are very interested in San Francisco,” she said, noting that influence built locally can extend nationally.

Across the evening, one theme emerged with precision: power is not just being exercised, it is being concentrated. Chan warned, “The same billionaires who attacked us are coming again — and they will target Natalie.”

She pointed to patterns including wealth-driven political action committee involvement, strategic targeting of local races and increasing influence over policy direction.

The most consequential discussion of the evening centered on access to democracy itself. Chan pointed to a proposed charter amendment backed by Mayor Daniel Lurie that would raise ballot initiative thresholds from 2% to 10%.

“Right now, everyday people can organize and put something on the ballot. This change would make that much harder.”

Recent reporting by ABC7 News and The Associated Press has confirmed that California election officials are investigating allegations that individuals in San Francisco were offered money to sign ballot petitions.

According to that reporting, a video showed a sign reading “Sign petition for $5,” and individuals were allegedly instructed on what names and addresses to use. The petitions were linked, in part, to tech-backed, billionaire-funded ballot measures.

The California Secretary of State’s office has confirmed an active investigation. Campaigns connected to those measures have publicly denied condoning such activity and said they are cooperating with investigators.

Chan framed the stakes directly. “That’s pay-to-play democracy.”

On housing, both candidates rejected the premise that growth requires displacement. Gee emphasized execution. “We need housing that people can actually afford — especially for the workforce.”

She pointed to real projects as proof of concept but warned, “If we don’t protect rent-controlled units, we lose the only affordable housing we already have.”

She added that political constraints remain. “We don’t have a majority on the Board fighting for working people.”

Chan offered a broader vision. “We don’t have to demolish San Francisco to build its future.”

She described growth as additive rather than destructive. “Growing is like a tree — you add branches and leaves,” she said. “Gentrification is cutting the tree down. You don’t recognize it anymore.”

In a city where entire communities have been displaced, that distinction carries immediate consequences.

What distinguished the event was not just its message but its structure. The Working Families Party did not elevate individual campaigns; it built a collective framework for power, aligning candidates, integrating volunteers into strategy and positioning the community as decision-makers rather than spectators.

By the end of the night, the message was unmistakable. This is not a moment for observation. It is a moment for participation.

Attendees were urged to knock on doors, phone bank, donate and organize.

Gee pointed to San Francisco’s public financing system. “Every dollar becomes six.”

Chan emphasized urgency. “What you do now determines what happens next.”

San Francisco is not simply approaching an election. It is confronting a defining question about its future: whether power will be dictated by money or built by people.

The Working Families Party has made its position clear. They are not waiting for the answer. They are organizing to determine it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Malik Washington is a San Francisco-based journalist and co-founder of Destination Freedom Media Group, an independent nonprofit newsroom dedicated to accountability reporting at the intersection of civil rights, public integrity, disability justice, structural accountability within American institutions, and community survival. He has been a published journalist for over 14 years.

His work—published in partnership with the Davis Vanguard—focuses on government power, criminal justice, environmental justice, and the human consequences of policy decisions too often insulated from public scrutiny. Washington’s reporting amplifies the voices of impacted communities while insisting on documentary evidence, transparency, and the unvarnished truth—especially when institutions demand silence.

His work appears on platforms such as Muck Rack and Black Voice News, examining the intersection of justice, governance, and community.

You can reach him via email: mwashington2059@gmail.com or call him at (719) 715-9592.

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