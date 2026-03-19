Court Watch: Judge Denies Public Defender Request, Sets Bail in Newport Beach Felony Case

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A judge denied a request for a public defender and set bail during an arraignment Wednesday at the Harbor Justice Center, raising questions about financial eligibility and pretrial release for an accused facing multiple felony charges.

During the hearing, Judge Maria D. Hernandez considered issues related to legal representation, bail and release conditions for the accused facing multiple felony charges.

According to court records, the accused faces two felony counts, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell under Health and Safety Code sections 11378 and 11351, along with a probation violation.

Judge Hernandez asked whether the accused had a public defender appointed.

The accused responded that he did not, but stated that he would like one appointed after nods from a public defender confirming that he should do so.

After assessing that the financial information provided was accurate, Judge Hernandez stated that she did not believe the accused qualified for a public defender “based on how much you make,” and instructed him to hire private counsel.

In response to the judge’s denial of the public defender, the accused appeared visibly surprised.

Judge Hernandez then proceeded by scheduling a future hearing, asking, “How’s two weeks?”

According to Deputy District Attorney Alexandra Tunaru, a bail amount of $25,000 was appropriate given the charges and probation status.

In response to the deputy district attorney, the accused expressed concern, stating, “I just found out about the bail. The original court case, they didn’t file it till three days later,” and requested a continuance to review the bail determination.

The accused asked the court if he could have additional time to address the issue.

After hearing the accused’s concerns, Judge Hernandez acknowledged the request but instead set the matter for pretrial, citing the accused’s “criminal history as a factor” in the decision.

Furthermore, the court imposed several conditions on the accused, including compliance with all laws, abstaining from drug use, reporting to probation within 24 hours and completing two self-help meetings.

Although the bail amount was formally set, the accused requested a continuance to review the bail determination and the timing of the filing.

The case was set to reconvene in two weeks.

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