Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 321: Curtis Davis Jr. Case, Raising Questions about Plea Deals and Withheld Evidence

A new episode of the Everyday Injustice podcast examines the controversial case of Curtis Davis, Jr., a Mississippi man whose conviction is raising troubling questions about prosecutorial conduct, plea bargaining and the withholding of potentially exculpatory evidence. The episode features a conversation with Maurice Clifton, a criminal justice advocate who has been investigating the case and pushing for a closer review of the circumstances that led Davis to accept a plea deal.

According to Clifton, Davis accepted the plea while under intense pressure from investigators who warned that he could face far more serious charges if he went to trial. Clifton describes a system in which prosecutors stack charges and threaten lengthy sentences in order to secure guilty pleas, even in cases where the evidence may be weak or incomplete. Once a plea is entered, Clifton explains, it becomes extremely difficult to reopen the case—even if new evidence later emerges.

The podcast discussion highlights what Clifton says are serious inconsistencies in the Davis case, including forensic evidence that reportedly fails to connect Davis to the crime scene. According to the interview, DNA and fingerprint evidence did not implicate Davis, and key physical evidence was not disclosed until months after the plea was entered. Clifton argues that these circumstances raise questions about whether Davis fully understood the evidence—or lack thereof—before agreeing to the plea.

The episode also situates the case within a broader pattern of alleged prosecutorial misconduct in parts of Mississippi. Clifton points to the record of former district attorney Doug Evans, whose prosecutions—including the widely known Curtis Flowers case—have repeatedly been overturned due to withheld evidence and other violations. Advocates say the Davis case reflects deeper systemic issues in the criminal legal system, where pressure to secure convictions and plea agreements can sometimes overshadow the pursuit of justice.

