Report Finds Restorative Justice Programs Outperform Traditional Juvenile Court

by Vanguard Staff

A new national report is urging policymakers to rethink how the justice system responds to youth misconduct, finding that restorative justice diversion programs consistently produce better outcomes than traditional juvenile court processing.

The report, released by The Sentencing Project, concludes that diverting youth into restorative justice programs reduces reoffending, improves victim satisfaction and fosters more meaningful accountability than court-based approaches.

Researchers found that youth who participate in restorative justice diversion are significantly less likely to commit new offenses compared to those processed through the formal court system. In multiple studies, reoffense rates were roughly one-third lower, and when new offenses did occur, they tended to be less severe.

The report attributes these outcomes in part to the structure of restorative justice programs, which bring together the young person responsible for harm and those affected by it in a facilitated, non-adversarial process. Participants work collaboratively to acknowledge harm, develop a plan for repair and identify steps to prevent future misconduct.

Unlike traditional court proceedings, which focus on determining guilt and imposing punishment, restorative justice emphasizes accountability through action—requiring youth to take responsibility, make amends and engage directly with those they have harmed.

The report finds that this approach not only reduces recidivism but also strengthens developmental outcomes for youth by promoting empathy, responsibility and decision-making skills.

Victims also report substantially better experiences in restorative justice programs. Studies cited in the report show higher levels of satisfaction, stronger perceptions of fairness and improved emotional well-being among participants compared to those whose cases are handled in court.

In some programs, more than 90% of victims described the process as fair and meaningful, and many reported reduced fear and anger after participating.

The report challenges the common perception that diversion programs are lenient or fail to hold youth accountable. Instead, it argues that traditional court processes often fall short of delivering meaningful accountability, as young people rarely engage directly with those harmed or take active steps to repair damage.

By contrast, restorative justice requires participation, dialogue and concrete actions such as restitution, apologies and community-based repair efforts.

Despite the evidence supporting its effectiveness, restorative justice diversion remains limited in availability. The report estimates that only about 150 programs operate nationwide, many serving fewer than 25 youth per year.

State-level support is also uneven. Only seven states—Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and Vermont—currently provide substantial funding or policy backing for restorative justice diversion programs.

The report identifies inequitable access as a major concern. National data show that Black youth are less likely than white youth to be diverted from the justice system, even when controlling for similar circumstances. These disparities contribute to broader inequities in youth incarceration and system involvement.

Expanding restorative justice diversion, particularly for youth of color, is highlighted as a critical strategy for reducing racial disparities.

The report calls on state legislatures, courts, prosecutors and probation agencies to broaden eligibility for diversion programs, increase referrals and invest in expanding program capacity. It also urges community organizations and philanthropic partners to play a larger role in building and sustaining restorative justice infrastructure.

Researchers emphasize that restorative justice diversion should not be limited to low-level or first-time offenses. Evidence suggests that the approach can be especially effective for youth accused of more serious conduct, provided participants are willing to take responsibility and engage in the process.

As jurisdictions across the country grapple with how to balance accountability, public safety and youth development, the report presents restorative justice diversion as a model that can achieve all three.

The findings add to a growing body of research suggesting that reducing reliance on formal court involvement and investing in community-based alternatives can lead to better outcomes for youth, victims and communities alike.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: