Monday Morning Commentary: Debate over César Chávez Legacy Rekindles Questions about Heroes, Movements and Human Imperfection

The famous exchange from Life of Galileo continues to resonate in moments of public reckoning: “Unhappy the land that breeds no heroes,” a student laments, only to be corrected—“No, Andrea: Unhappy is the land that needs a hero.”

Written by Bertolt Brecht in 1939, the line was meant as a critique of societies that rely on singular figures rather than collective strength, a warning shaped by the rise of authoritarianism in Europe.

Today, that concept has reemerged with renewed urgency following revelations about César Chávez and the growing debate over whether his legacy—and others like it—should continue to be honored through public monuments, schools, and institutions.

In light of last week’s revelations about the sexual abuse, rape and sexual misconduct by Chávez, commentary and reporting across major outlets have focused on whether this means we should abandon heroes and stop naming schools and streets and parks after potentially flawed and complicated human beings.

An opinion piece in the San Francisco Chronicle argues that the farmworker movement was always broader than Chávez himself and that elevating a single figure risks distorting history and suppressing dissent.

Reporting from the Associated Press notes that more than 130 public sites bear Chávez’s name and are now under reconsideration, with some advocates calling for a shift toward honoring movements or a wider range of contributors, including figures like Dolores Huerta.

Coverage in The Washington Post highlights how cities across the country are weighing whether to rename schools and streets, while commentary in The Guardian frames the moment as the collapse of a carefully constructed heroic narrative that long went unquestioned.

Together, these perspectives advance a clear critique: hero-making does not merely simplify history, it can actively shield wrongdoing by discouraging scrutiny in the name of protecting a cause.

When a movement becomes synonymous with a single individual, the movement itself becomes vulnerable to being derailed.

When movements become synonymous with a single individual, criticism of that person is no longer seen as an evaluation of their conduct but as a challenge to the movement itself, creating pressure to minimize or dismiss wrongdoing in order to protect the cause.

That dynamic may also help explain why victims waited so long to come forward—their hesitation was not only the familiar reluctance of victims, but also the added weight of not wanting to derail an entire movement because of the misconduct of one of its leading figures.

The central question becomes whether the failings of an individual should outweigh—or even negate—their contributions, and how that calculus shifts when the individual has been elevated into a symbol.

When a person becomes the embodiment of a movement, their flaws can appear to threaten the legitimacy of the entire project, raising the risk that defenders will protect the symbol at the expense of truth.

This helps explain why revelations about Chávez have provoked such intense reactions.

For some, the response is to reassess the individual and separate the person from the movement.

For others, the instinct is defensive, rooted in the fear that discrediting Chávez will undermine the broader achievements of farmworker organizing.

But that framing itself may be the problem.

Movements are not individuals, and their legitimacy does not depend on the moral perfection of any single figure. The farmworker movement did not begin with Chávez, nor did it end with him.

It was built by thousands of organizers, workers and communities whose contributions cannot and should not be reduced to a single name.

Seen this way, the debate is not simply about whether flawed individuals deserve honor, but about how societies choose to remember collective struggle.

If the focus remains on individuals, then every revelation risks triggering a cycle of elevation and collapse—hero-making followed by disillusionment.

If the focus shifts to movements, the question changes, allowing us to recognize individual contributions without requiring those individuals to serve as flawless representatives of an entire cause.

What if societies still need heroes as a way to humanize struggle, giving a face and narrative to movements that might otherwise remain abstract and distant?

Indeed, a substantial body of research in sociology, political theory and social movement studies complicates any effort to abandon the idea of heroes altogether.

Scholars have long found that individuals play a powerful role in mobilizing collective action, particularly in moments of crisis or transformation.

Political theorists such as Hannah Arendt have argued that political action requires visibility and narrative, while traditions of moral development associated with Lawrence Kohlberg suggest that people respond more to real people than to abstract ideas.

In practical terms, movements often rely on individuals to make their values clear.

Stories about real people make moral courage relatable and inspiring, while without them ideas like nonviolence or solidarity can feel disembodied.

This dynamic was central to the rise of the modern civil rights movement.

Martin Luther King, Jr., did not create the movement, but he became its most visible and influential spokesperson. His leadership helped unify diverse constituencies, articulate a coherent philosophy of nonviolence and frame the struggle in moral terms that resonated far beyond the communities directly affected.

Sociologist Max Weber described this phenomenon as “charismatic authority,” a form of leadership that emerges in times of crisis and enables individuals to galvanize collective action.

Charismatic leaders simplify complex realities into compelling narratives, legitimize risk-taking and provide a focal point for public attention.

Empirical research by scholars such as Doug McAdam and Sidney Tarrow has shown that movements often expand when they are able to communicate clearly, coordinate effectively and attract media coverage—functions that identifiable leaders frequently facilitate.

Yet the same body of scholarship also highlights the limitations and risks of leader-centered movements.

Historians such as Charles Payne have argued that the civil rights movement was fundamentally decentralized, built on the sustained efforts of local organizers, churches and community networks.

Grassroots actors carried out the day-to-day work of organizing, mobilizing and sustaining campaigns, often with little national recognition.

Figures like Ella Baker were explicit in their critique of hero-centered narratives.

Baker argued that strong communities should not depend on strong leaders, warning that overreliance on charismatic figures could create dependency, obscure collective contributions and limit the development of broader leadership capacity.

The aftermath of King’s assassination in 1968 illustrates both the importance and the limits of charismatic leadership.

The civil rights movement did not exactly collapse, but it did fragment and lose a unifying moral center.

Legislative progress continued, including the passage of the Fair Housing Act of 1968, and organizations such as the NAACP and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference remained active.

At the same time, the movement became more diffuse, its broader economic justice agenda stalled and its achievements proved more vulnerable to political backlash.

In the decades that followed, progress coexisted with retrenchment.

Structural inequalities persisted, mass incarceration expanded and key voting protections were weakened, most notably in Shelby County v. Holder.

Scholars such as Thomas Sugrue have argued that these developments reflect broader political and economic forces, including policy shifts and organized resistance, rather than the absence of any single leader.

The reassessment of Chávez’s legacy brings these broader dynamics into necessary light—and we may not be able to resolve them immediately.

Chávez played a central role in elevating the struggles of farmworkers, helping to organize labor actions, raise national awareness and secure improvements in working conditions. His leadership provided a focal point for a broader movement and helped translate localized grievances into a national cause.

At the same time, the emerging critiques raise difficult questions about how those contributions should be weighed against allegations of wrongdoing.

For some, the appropriate response is to move away from honoring individuals altogether, echoing Brecht’s warning that societies should not rely on heroes.

For me, the lesson is more complicated.

Human beings are not saints, and the expectation that historical figures must embody moral purity may be both unrealistic and historically misleading.

We often laud, for example, MLK as a visionary and unifying figure while forgetting that towards the end of his lifetime, he was polarizing if not broadly despised and criticized. And that’s without weighing in his infidelity and other human flaws.

The question is not whether leaders are flawed—they are—but how those flaws are understood in relation to their contributions.

Framed in this way, the debate is not about choosing between hero worship and wholesale rejection.

It is about whether societies can hold a more complex view of leadership—one that acknowledges achievement without requiring perfection, and confronts wrongdoing without allowing it to erase the collective work of thousands.

Such an approach would shift the focus from individuals to movements, while still recognizing the role individuals play in shaping history.

It would mean teaching the farmworker movement not as the story of Chávez alone, but as the product of a broad coalition of organizers, workers and communities.

It would mean recognizing figures like Chávez and King as important—but not definitive—representatives of larger struggles.

None of this should be read as a defense of Chávez’s actions, which would constitute a bitter betrayal of the very people whose labor and sacrifice defined the movement.

But we also cannot simply discard the figure entirely without losing sight of the contributions that helped build the movement.

The alternative is a familiar cycle in which individuals are elevated into symbols and later meet disillusionment, not simply because they fall, but because they were asked to carry too much in the first place.

The lesson of the current moment may be that societies do not need to abandon heroes, but they do need to rethink them.

Inspiration and imperfection are not mutually exclusive, and neither are recognition and critique.

The challenge is to build a historical understanding that can accommodate both—one that draws inspiration from the past while remaining clear-eyed about its complexities.

In that sense, the question raised by Chávez’s legacy is larger than any single figure.

It is about how societies remember, how they assign meaning and how they balance the human need for inspiration with the reality of human limitation.

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