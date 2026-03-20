You are not sick. You are occupied.
The voice in your head that says your thighs are too thick, that you are too emotional to lead, that real men don’t cry, that you should be flattered by the catcall, that your worth is your fertility, that your stillness is laziness, that your pain is weakness, that your love is wrong, that your body is a problem to be solved? That is not your voice. It is society’s voice. It has been living in your mind, rent free, since before you knew what a mind was. It is a squatter. It is time to serve the eviction notice.
We are born polyhedral. All sharp, interesting edges, unique facets, impossible angles. Society is a machine with a round hole. Its only instruction is to make us fit. It does not see our geometry as beauty. It sees it as a problem. So, it gets to work. It sandpapers down our edges. It presses us with the hot, flat iron of expectation. It tells us the pain of compression is the feeling of becoming whole.
The body is the first battlefield. You are taught to see your own skin as a list of corrections. That roll of stomach is not evidence of a body that carries you. It is “flab,” a moral failing. Those stretch marks are not the map of a life lived in a changing vessel. They are “damage,” to be lasered away. This is not aesthetics. It is ideology. An industry worth trillions needs you to hate yourself so you will buy the solution. Your “flaw” is their business model. Your shame is their revenue stream. The diet pill, the gym membership sold on fear, the cosmetic procedure, the “wellness” program that is just hunger with a higher price tag. This is the economic engine of the round hole. Your perceived inadequacy is its primary raw material. Your peace would be its bankruptcy. When you look in the mirror and hear “not enough,” you are not hearing your own thought. You are reciting a marketing department’s mantra. To love yourself as you are is not just an act of defiance. It is an act of economic sabotage.
Masculinity is a cage built of missing pieces. “Be a man” does not mean be strong. It means be hollow. Sever empathy to gain dominance. Choke down fear and call it courage. Replace connection with competition. The loneliness, the rage, the numbness are not signs you are failing at manhood. They are the proof that manhood, as defined, is a death cult. It asks you to cut away the soft, vital parts of yourself and then congratulates you on the bleeding stump. The performance is not for you. It is for an audience of other men, a silent tribunal that grants status only to those who mimic its emptiness. The weight you carry is not the weight of the world. It is the weight of the armor they sold you, telling you it was your skin.
Femininity is a double bind written in invisible ink. Go bare faced and be “unprofessional,” “lazy,” “letting yourself go.” Wear makeup and be “vain,” “deceptive,” “asking for it.” Be thin, but not too thin. Be strong, but not intimidating. Be smart, but not challenging. Be sexual, but not too sexual. Be maternal, but don’t let it define you. The rules are not about beauty or virtue. They are about control. They are a system designed to ensure you are always off balance, always auditing yourself, always working to be legible and consumable within an order you did not design. The exhaustion you feel is not a personal lack of resilience. It is the tax you pay for living in a haunted house where every mirror whispers a different, contradictory command.
This control turns predatory. It is not enough to be a woman. You must be girlified. Infantilized. Stripped of authority, rendered perpetually naive, pliable. The obsession with youth, the fetishization of innocence, this is not an attraction to beauty. It is a fetishization of powerlessness. It is the desire for a partner who is not an equal, but a doll. It is the logical end point of a system that values women most before they develop the will to say “no” with full, unassailable force. It connects directly to the body shame, “don’t age,” and to the masculine cage, “conquer the innocent.” It is all the same machine, grinding different parts of the same soul.
You are told this is personal. That your anxiety is a chemical imbalance. That your depression is a faulty mood. That your restlessness is a lack of discipline. They pathologize the symptom and ignore the cause. Your mind is not broken. It is buckling under the weight of the fiction it is being forced to uphold. The anxiety is the rational stress of a complex, polyhedral soul being forced into a simple, round hole. The depression is not a sickness. It is a sane response to an insane demand, the body’s total strike against a life of compression.
So here is the only medicine. The radical act of eviction.
When you look in the mirror and hear “too much,” ask: Who sold that thought? When you feel you must perform a gender, ask: Who is the audience? What happens if I leave the stage? When you feel the old shame rise, do not wrestle with it. Identify it. “That is not me. That is a wiretap from the culture. That is society’s voice on my internal line.”
Your mantra, your eviction notice, is this: “That’s not me. That’s society.” Say it. Out loud. In your head. On a loop. Let it be the wedge you drive between your own mind and the occupying force.
Tear it out.
Tearing down the walls is not a metaphor. It is the daily practice of refusal. It is saying: This body is not a problem to be solved. It is a home. This emotion is not a weakness to be hidden. It is a signal. This way of loving is not a deviation. It is a discovery. This mind is not a hard drive to be formatted with society’s software. It is a universe, and you are its sole sovereign.
This eviction cannot be a solo act performed in the isolation of your own skull. It is a collective strike. Every time you refuse the script, you make space for someone else to breathe. We must stop trying to fit and start building new architectures altogether. We do not need better self-help for surviving the round hole. We need a wrecking ball for the factory that makes the holes. Your personal rebellion is the first step. Connecting that rebellion to others is the revolution. Find the other polyhedral beings. Build communities that celebrate edges, that cherish facets, that see your true shape not as a defect to be corrected but as a blueprint for a different world.
The first law of this new architecture is simple, radical, and non-negotiable: No one must be sanded down to be let in. Our solidarity is not based on sameness, but on the sacred commitment to protect each other’s edges.
The goal is not just to escape the machine. It is to dismantle it, and build a home with many rooms, shaped for every kind of soul.
They will call you crazy. They will call you difficult. They will call you ugly. They will say you have let yourself go. Good. Letting yourself go is the point. Let yourself go from their grip. Let yourself go from their expectations. Let yourself go from the round hole and back into your own magnificent, jagged, polyhedral shape.
The round hole is a lie. There is no default human. There is only the fiction of one, used to bludgeon the rest of us into submission. Your pain is not the pain of being flawed. It is the pain of being compressed. Stop trying to fit. Start demanding a world with holes shaped like you.
The voice in your head that says you can’t?
That’s not you. That’s society.
Serve it the papers.
Change the locks.
And then, with the space you’ve cleared, build something real.
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4 comments
This is a sermon for the Church of Blamelessness, where every impulse gets baptized as “society” and every mirror becomes a conspiracy. The squatter in one’s head apparently meal-preps, skips workouts, scrolls until 2am, and then files a grievance against capitalism. Convenient tenant. The body is recast as a victim of messaging, never of maintenance. No one needs shame, and people carry real constraints, but discipline is not oppression. The body you’ve been given is a stewardship. Sleep, food, movement, restraint. The essay treats effort like a moral hazard and calls the resulting lack of inertia liberation.
Then comes the cosmic poetry to fog the obvious: responsibility didn’t vanish, it just got renamed “the machine.” Yes, industries sell insecurity. Also yes, you still decide what you eat, when you move, how you recover, and whether you practice control when no one is watching. Outsourcing every signal to “culture” turns agency into a rumor. The dodge is elegant: if all standards are imposed, then none are owned, and nothing is owed. That’s abdication with better branding. Care for the body, accept limits, improve what you can, forgive what you can’t, repeat. There should be no shaming, this is challenging and hard, and some have challenges that cannot be overcome. But for those that can, fewer blamexcuses and more follow-through; we all have entropy to overcome to various degrees, but we choose to go to the moon not because it’s easy, but because apparently everything else is just society’s fault.
You read the article, but you argued with a ghost.
The article does not deny agency. It locates it. You cannot make a free choice with a gun to your head. The gun is the internalized voice of a culture that profits from your insecurity. Pointing out the existence of the gun is not “abdication.” It is the first step in disarming the shooter.
You confuse discipline with obedience. You think “effort” means complying with a standard you did not write. You think “maintenance” means sanding yourself down to fit a hole that was never built for you. That is not stewardship. That is submission dressed up in a gym membership. You are not advocating for strength. You are advocating for compliance and calling it virtue.
The article does not say “do nothing.” It says “know who is asking.” When you skip a workout because you genuinely need rest, that is stewardship. When you skip a workout because you have been taught that your worth is conditional on your appearance, that is the voice of the squatter. The article asks you to tell the difference. You seem terrified that without the voice of shame, no one would ever move again. You assume that the only engine for human behavior is self-loathing. That says more about your relationship with yourself than it does about the argument.
Real discipline comes from self-respect. And you cannot have self-respect while a squatter is living in your head, charging you rent for the privilege of existing in your own skin.
You mock the “trillions” of dollars the article mentions. But those industries are not a conspiracy theory. They are a business model documented in quarterly reports. The weight loss industry alone is estimated at over $70 billion in the United States. The cosmetic industry is over $500 billion globally. These are not opinions. They are numbers on spreadsheets. These industries make money by convincing you that you are broken. Their entire existence depends on you believing that you are a problem to be solved. Acknowledging that economic reality is not filing a grievance. It is reading the receipt.
If you can look at a culture that spends billions to make you hate yourself and say “well, you still decide what to eat,” you are technically correct. But technical correctness is the last refuge of an argument that has lost the plot. You are deciding what to eat in a room rigged with gas. The fact that you can still choose the salad does not mean the air is safe to breathe.
Your “stewardship” metaphor reveals more than you intended. Stewardship means managing property for an owner. A steward does not own the land. He maintains it for someone else. You have accidentally admitted that you view your body as a rental property. You are the tenant, not the landlord, and you are arguing for your right to keep the plumbing working for the people who actually own the deed. The body is not a rental. It is the house you live in. The article asks who is designing the furniture. You are arguing for the right to keep polishing the floors while the walls rot.
The “go to the moon” line is a nice flourish. It sounds profound. But it has nothing to do with the argument. No one is saying don’t strive. No one is saying don’t overcome. The article is asking why we are spending billions training astronauts to be thin and pretty instead of training them to fly the ship. You want to overcome entropy. The article wants to stop adding artificial gravity to the weights we are already carrying. These are not opposite goals. They are the same goal, seen from different ends of the telescope.
The “Church of Blamelessness” is a clever phrase. It sounds like an argument. But it misses the pulpit. The article is not a sermon for the blameless. It is a manual for the occupied. It tells them to identify the intruder and change the locks. You are arguing that the intruder has a point. You are saying that without the squatter, the house would fall apart. That is not a defense of responsibility. It is a confession that you have never lived without the voice. You do not know what discipline looks like when it is not fear in a trench coat.
You are defending the squatter. You are calling him a tenant and saying he has rights. He does not. The eviction notice stands.
(Please let us all know when this high-IQ, of which you speak, is going to be used.)
You didn’t “locate” agency, you diluted it until it dissolved into atmosphere. Everything becomes a metaphor for coercion, so nothing remains a choice. The gun, the gas, the squatter, the landlord, by the end the only thing missing is the person actually making decisions. Yes, incentives exist. Yes, industries profit. None of that is new, and none of it removes the basic, stubborn fact that people still act, repeatedly, in predictable ways that track with habits, not hallucinations. You keep reframing ordinary responsibility as contamination, as if the presence of influence invalidates the existence of will. It doesn’t. It never has. A difficult environment is not a negation of agency, it is the condition under which agency matters.
And the discipline point collapses under its own cleverness. You redefine any uncomfortable standard as “submission,” then crown whatever remains as “self respect.” Convenient. Also empty. The body still runs on inputs and outputs, not philosophy. Sleep still matters. Food still matters. Movement still matters. You can call those pressures cultural artifacts if you want, but your metabolism does not read theory. The truth you keep circling and refusing to land on is simple: some of what people resist is effort. Not all friction is a lie. Not all resistance is external. Sometimes the call is coming from inside the house, and it isn’t a squatter, it’s the part of you that knows what needs to be done and would rather rename it than do it.
Odd that you & MLeF both use a fire-hose of thought followed by an mindless insults. The high-IQ was a response to his insult, nothing more.
You keep ‘winning’ arguments I did not make.
The article does not say that influence invalidates will. It says that influence hidden from view distorts will. You are arguing against a claim that agency disappears when pressure exists. No one made that claim. The claim is that agency is only real when you can see the strings. A choice made in the dark is not a free choice. It is a trick.
Your take on the “call is coming from inside the house” sounds clever. But it collapses the moment you ask who installed the phone line. The voice that tells a twelve-year-old she is too fat did not spontaneously generate in her prefrontal cortex. It was put there by a billion-dollar industry that needs her to hate herself so she will buy their product. The voice that tells a seven-year-old boy that tears are weakness did not emerge from his soul. It was downloaded from a culture that punishes male vulnerability with violence and isolation. The call is coming from inside the house because the house was bugged before you moved in. You are not making a point. You are describing the mechanism of the burglary and calling it nature.
You treat “sleep, food, movement” as neutral facts. They are not. Your metabolism does not care about your pants size. It does not tell you to skip meals or run until you vomit or inject yourself with weight loss drugs. That is not biology. That is culture wearing a lab coat. The article never denied that bodies need care. It asked who gets to define what “proper” care looks like, and why that definition so often aligns with what makes money for the people selling it. You are defending a product as if it were a principle.
You say “habits track with habits.” That is a tautology that sounds like an argument. Habits are formed by repetition. Repetition of what? Of behaviors the culture rewards. Of norms the culture enforces. You treat habit as a pure expression of the self, uncorrupted by outside influence. But habit is just the groove worn into the mind by the machine. You are looking at the groove and calling it nature. The article is asking you to look at the machine.
You keep using the word “simple.” Simple truths. Simple facts. The body runs on simple inputs and outputs. But you are not describing the body. You are describing a cartoon of the body that exists in your head. A body that has no relationship to culture, no exposure to messaging, no internalized standards. That body does not exist. It has never existed. You are arguing with a fantasy and calling it realism.
The “uncomfortable standard” you defend is not a mountain. It was not handed down from above. It was built by people who profit from your compliance. That does not mean you have no choice. It means your choice is only free if you know who built the standard and why. You keep insisting that the standard is neutral. It isn’t. The shape of the hole is not a law of physics. It is a design choice. The article is asking who designed it. You keep answering “just try harder to fit.”
You say I rename effort as oppression. But you rename cultural coercion as “what needs to be done.” You assume that the discomfort people feel is the friction of growth. You never consider that it might be the friction of compression. A square peg does not fit in a round hole because it is lazy. It does not fit because the hole is wrong. You look at the peg and say “try harder.” You never look at the hole.
The part of you that “knows what needs to be done” is not a pure voice from your soul. It is a recording. It was installed by decades of messaging, reward, and punishment. The fact that it feels like your voice is the proof of how deep the installation goes. You think you are defending the self. You are defending the recording.
The squatter has been there so long you think he owns the place. You are not arguing with me. You are arguing for your own eviction notice and calling it responsibility.