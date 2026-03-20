‘That’s Not Me, That’s Society’ – A Manifesto for Mental Eviction

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You are not sick. You are occupied.

The voice in your head that says your thighs are too thick, that you are too emotional to lead, that real men don’t cry, that you should be flattered by the catcall, that your worth is your fertility, that your stillness is laziness, that your pain is weakness, that your love is wrong, that your body is a problem to be solved? That is not your voice. It is society’s voice. It has been living in your mind, rent free, since before you knew what a mind was. It is a squatter. It is time to serve the eviction notice.

We are born polyhedral. All sharp, interesting edges, unique facets, impossible angles. Society is a machine with a round hole. Its only instruction is to make us fit. It does not see our geometry as beauty. It sees it as a problem. So, it gets to work. It sandpapers down our edges. It presses us with the hot, flat iron of expectation. It tells us the pain of compression is the feeling of becoming whole.

The body is the first battlefield. You are taught to see your own skin as a list of corrections. That roll of stomach is not evidence of a body that carries you. It is “flab,” a moral failing. Those stretch marks are not the map of a life lived in a changing vessel. They are “damage,” to be lasered away. This is not aesthetics. It is ideology. An industry worth trillions needs you to hate yourself so you will buy the solution. Your “flaw” is their business model. Your shame is their revenue stream. The diet pill, the gym membership sold on fear, the cosmetic procedure, the “wellness” program that is just hunger with a higher price tag. This is the economic engine of the round hole. Your perceived inadequacy is its primary raw material. Your peace would be its bankruptcy. When you look in the mirror and hear “not enough,” you are not hearing your own thought. You are reciting a marketing department’s mantra. To love yourself as you are is not just an act of defiance. It is an act of economic sabotage.

Masculinity is a cage built of missing pieces. “Be a man” does not mean be strong. It means be hollow. Sever empathy to gain dominance. Choke down fear and call it courage. Replace connection with competition. The loneliness, the rage, the numbness are not signs you are failing at manhood. They are the proof that manhood, as defined, is a death cult. It asks you to cut away the soft, vital parts of yourself and then congratulates you on the bleeding stump. The performance is not for you. It is for an audience of other men, a silent tribunal that grants status only to those who mimic its emptiness. The weight you carry is not the weight of the world. It is the weight of the armor they sold you, telling you it was your skin.

Femininity is a double bind written in invisible ink. Go bare faced and be “unprofessional,” “lazy,” “letting yourself go.” Wear makeup and be “vain,” “deceptive,” “asking for it.” Be thin, but not too thin. Be strong, but not intimidating. Be smart, but not challenging. Be sexual, but not too sexual. Be maternal, but don’t let it define you. The rules are not about beauty or virtue. They are about control. They are a system designed to ensure you are always off balance, always auditing yourself, always working to be legible and consumable within an order you did not design. The exhaustion you feel is not a personal lack of resilience. It is the tax you pay for living in a haunted house where every mirror whispers a different, contradictory command.

This control turns predatory. It is not enough to be a woman. You must be girlified. Infantilized. Stripped of authority, rendered perpetually naive, pliable. The obsession with youth, the fetishization of innocence, this is not an attraction to beauty. It is a fetishization of powerlessness. It is the desire for a partner who is not an equal, but a doll. It is the logical end point of a system that values women most before they develop the will to say “no” with full, unassailable force. It connects directly to the body shame, “don’t age,” and to the masculine cage, “conquer the innocent.” It is all the same machine, grinding different parts of the same soul.

You are told this is personal. That your anxiety is a chemical imbalance. That your depression is a faulty mood. That your restlessness is a lack of discipline. They pathologize the symptom and ignore the cause. Your mind is not broken. It is buckling under the weight of the fiction it is being forced to uphold. The anxiety is the rational stress of a complex, polyhedral soul being forced into a simple, round hole. The depression is not a sickness. It is a sane response to an insane demand, the body’s total strike against a life of compression.

So here is the only medicine. The radical act of eviction.

When you look in the mirror and hear “too much,” ask: Who sold that thought? When you feel you must perform a gender, ask: Who is the audience? What happens if I leave the stage? When you feel the old shame rise, do not wrestle with it. Identify it. “That is not me. That is a wiretap from the culture. That is society’s voice on my internal line.”

Your mantra, your eviction notice, is this: “That’s not me. That’s society.” Say it. Out loud. In your head. On a loop. Let it be the wedge you drive between your own mind and the occupying force.

Tear it out.

Tearing down the walls is not a metaphor. It is the daily practice of refusal. It is saying: This body is not a problem to be solved. It is a home. This emotion is not a weakness to be hidden. It is a signal. This way of loving is not a deviation. It is a discovery. This mind is not a hard drive to be formatted with society’s software. It is a universe, and you are its sole sovereign.

This eviction cannot be a solo act performed in the isolation of your own skull. It is a collective strike. Every time you refuse the script, you make space for someone else to breathe. We must stop trying to fit and start building new architectures altogether. We do not need better self-help for surviving the round hole. We need a wrecking ball for the factory that makes the holes. Your personal rebellion is the first step. Connecting that rebellion to others is the revolution. Find the other polyhedral beings. Build communities that celebrate edges, that cherish facets, that see your true shape not as a defect to be corrected but as a blueprint for a different world.

The first law of this new architecture is simple, radical, and non-negotiable: No one must be sanded down to be let in. Our solidarity is not based on sameness, but on the sacred commitment to protect each other’s edges.

The goal is not just to escape the machine. It is to dismantle it, and build a home with many rooms, shaped for every kind of soul.

They will call you crazy. They will call you difficult. They will call you ugly. They will say you have let yourself go. Good. Letting yourself go is the point. Let yourself go from their grip. Let yourself go from their expectations. Let yourself go from the round hole and back into your own magnificent, jagged, polyhedral shape.

The round hole is a lie. There is no default human. There is only the fiction of one, used to bludgeon the rest of us into submission. Your pain is not the pain of being flawed. It is the pain of being compressed. Stop trying to fit. Start demanding a world with holes shaped like you.

The voice in your head that says you can’t?

That’s not you. That’s society.

Serve it the papers.

Change the locks.

And then, with the space you’ve cleared, build something real.

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