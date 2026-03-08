Supreme Court Denies Alabama Appeal, Allowing New Trial in Death Row Case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for a new trial for one of Alabama’s longest-serving people on death row after a state appeal declining to review a lower court ruling that prosecutors violated his constitutional rights by intentionally rejecting Black jurors.

Michael Rayfield, one of Sockwell’s lawyers, explained in a statement: “We appreciate the Supreme Court’s decision. Michael has been denied his right to a fair trial for more than 35 years. We’ll continue to fight for his freedom.”

The article states how Sockwell was convicted in 1990 due to killing Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Harris. Harris had been shot in the face in 1988 on his way to work in what prosecutors had described as a murder-for-hire arranged by Harris’ wife.

In June, the appellate court issued a 2-1 opinion finding Alabama prosecutors violated Sockwell’s 14th Amendment rights by intentionally rejecting potential Black jurors who were believed to be more sympathetic to him.

According to the article, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office had sought a review of that decision; however, the petition had been rejected by the Supreme Court.

In November, a federal judge said prosecutors have to take steps by March 18 in order to pursue a new trial, or Sockwell will be released from prison. A spokeswoman for the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said that the office intends to retry the case but declined additional comment on Monday.

Also, the jury that had convicted Sockwell had voted 7-5 to recommend that he receive a life imprisonment sentence rather than a death sentence; however, a judge overrode that recommendation and handed down a death sentence. Alabama no longer allows judges to override a jury’s sentence decision in capital cases.

In another article written by AP News, the decision on whether to sentence a defendant to death in Alabama could soon rest firmly with jurors after lawmakers had voted to end the practice of allowing judges to override their recommendations.

Then, according to the article, the House of Representatives voted 78-19 on April 5, 2017, to abolish the state’s “one-of-a-kind” practice of allowing judges to hand down death sentences even if a jury recommended life in prison.

The Senate had then approved the measure 30-1 in February. Robert Bentley, Alabama governor, had indicated that he intends to sign the legislation. Alabama was then the only state left that had continued to give judges that power—Florida and Delaware had abolished the practice previously.

In the article, Rep. Chris England—the Tuscaloosa Democrat who sponsored the legislation in the House—stated: “It places the death penalty back in the proper perspective. It puts it … where in my opinion the Constitution intends it to be: in the hands of juries.”

Going back to the current ruling, it also reinforces the impact of Batson v. Kentucky, which barred prosecutors from excluding jurors based on race. By letting the lower court’s decision stand, the court emphasized that racial discrimination in jury selection will remain a serious constitutional violation.

The case had also brought attention to Alabama’s former practice of judicial override, which was later abolished by the Alabama House of Representatives and the Alabama Senate. While the change did not apply to Sockwell’s original sentence, it does reflect a shift toward placing capital sentencing decisions in the hands of the jury.

Ultimately, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision not only opened the door for Sockwell to receive a new trial, but it also highlights Alabama’s ongoing reckoning with past capital punishment practices and the constitutional protections meant to ensure fair and impartial juries.

