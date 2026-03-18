The Socialist Stock Market

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If you want to understand the American economy over the last 75 years, ignore the speeches. Ignore the campaign ads. Ignore the slogans. Look at the numbers. Because the numbers tell a story that would be funny if it weren’t so expensive.

Since 1945, the U.S. economy has performed significantly better under Democratic presidents than Republican ones. This is not spin. It is arithmetic.

Look at the stock market. For the Republican Party, the market is the ultimate scoreboard. It is the daily report card on the health of capitalism itself. If you had invested $1,000 in the S&P 500 during Democratic presidencies since Harry Truman, you would have a massive return. Under Republicans? A fraction of that. The data shows that stock market returns are nearly ten times higher under Democratic administrations. The market, that cold, unemotional arbiter of value, prefers the “socialist” Democrats by a landslide.

Look at jobs. The Republican pitch is that they are the job creators. They will cut taxes and unleash the American entrepreneur. But the Bureau of Labor Statistics tells a different story. Since 1945, Democratic presidents have overseen the creation of roughly 42 million jobs. Republican presidents? Roughly 24 million. Even if you account for the length of terms, the job creation rate is nearly double under Democrats.

Why?

Why does the “party of business” consistently fail at business?

The answer lies in the mechanism.

Republicans practice a theory called “supply-side” economics. It is the belief that if you give money to the wealthy, they will invest it, and that investment will “trickle down” to the rest of us. It is a nice theory.

It has never worked.

What actually happens is that the wealthy hoard the money, park it in assets, and widen the gap between the rich and the poor. The Republican playbook is a one-trick pony: cut taxes for the top, deregulate industry, and wait for the magic. The magic never comes.

Democrats practice a different theory. They focus on “demand.” They understand that the economy is driven by people buying things. When the middle class has money, they spend it. When they spend it, businesses grow. When businesses grow, they hire people. This is not rocket science. It is the circular flow of an economy. Democratic policies (infrastructure spending, education investment, healthcare expansion) put money in the hands of the people who will actually use it to drive growth.

Then there is the deficit. This is the sharpest knife in the Republican drawer. They scream about the national debt. They warn of fiscal ruin. They hold press conferences about the burden we are leaving our grandchildren. But the numbers are crystal clear. The deficit explodes under Republicans. It shrinks under Democrats.

The pattern is undeniable. Ronald Reagan cut taxes and the deficit nearly tripled. George W. Bush took a surplus and turned it into a deficit. Donald Trump passed a tax cut that added nearly $2 trillion to the debt. They are not fiscal conservatives. They are the party of the credit card. They run up the bill, hand it to the Democrats, and then complain about the cost of the meal.

This leads to the most damning historical pattern of all. The “Crash and Clean Up” cycle.

Since 1929, the American economy has suffered its most catastrophic failures under Republican watch. The Great Depression started under Hoover. The Savings and Loan crisis happened under Reagan. The dot-com bubble burst under Bush. The 2008 financial collapse happened under Bush. The economy does not just grow slower under Republicans. It breaks.

And who do the voters call when the house is on fire? The Democrats. They call in FDR. They call in Obama. They call in Biden. The Democrats are the plumbers. They come in, patch the pipes, pass the regulations, and fix the mess. It is slow, thankless work. But it works. By the time the Democrats have the economy humming again, the voters get restless. They forget the fire. They listen to the Republicans promise that the “adults” are back in charge. And the cycle repeats.

In 2020, we saw this play out in real time. The pandemic shattered the economy. The previous administration downplayed the virus, delayed the response, and left the economy in ruins. The new administration came in, passed the American Rescue Plan, and kickstarted the fastest economic recovery in modern history. The result? Historic job growth and a stock market that continued to climb.

The Republican brand is a triumph of marketing over substance. They are the party of business in the same way an arsonist is the party of fire. They are the party of fiscal responsibility in the same way a shopaholic is the party of savings.

The numbers do not care about the branding. The market does not care about the talking points. The jobs do not care about the ideology. For 75 years, the spreadsheet has been screaming a single, undeniable truth. If you want a growing economy, a rising stock market, and a functional government, you hire the Democrat.

If you want a crash, a deficit, and a tax cut for your billionaire friends, you hire the Republican.

The choice is that clear.

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