Pamela Price Unfiltered: The Shocking Truth about C. Lee’s Unexpected Turnaround

What happens when you lose everything — and God uses that moment to transform your life?

In this powerful episode of Pamela Price Unfiltered, host Pamela Price sits down with C. Lee of C. Lee Legal and C. Lee for the People — an influencer, philanthropist, media personality, and criminal justice advocate from San Francisco’s Bayview-Hunters Point.

C. Lee shares how he lost his clothing brand, fell into depression, and then found a new purpose after going live on Instagram while working a security job. What began as a single moment of vulnerability grew into a platform and movement that now reaches millions.

In this episode, they discuss C. Lee’s journey from entrepreneur to media force, how authenticity became the foundation of his brand, and his work with Californians for Safety and Justice to help people clear criminal records through free expungement clinics. The conversation also explores the barriers that criminal records create for housing, employment, education, and opportunity.

Pamela Price also reflects on her time as Alameda County district attorney, while both she and C. Lee examine the far-reaching impact of incarceration on families and communities. At the center of it all is a conversation about faith, fitness, service, and the power of rebuilding a life with purpose.

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