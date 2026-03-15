Civil Rights Groups Seek Transparency on Trump Admin’s Child Care Funding Cuts

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NEW YORK — Civil rights groups filed a Freedom of Information Act request on March 11 seeking transparency regarding what they describe as “unprecedented restrictions on federal child care and family assistance funding” by the Trump administration, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

The ACLU filed the request with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, stating the “new restrictions have already caused and threaten to cause additional payment delays to child care providers, placing enormous strain on families and caregivers who depend on these programs to remain in the workforce and keep their children in safe, reliable care.”

According to the ACLU, the FOIA request “seeks records concerning the adoption, implementation, and enforcement of the nationwide ‘Defend the Spend’ policy and the sweeping five-state funding freeze targeting Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), and Social Services Block Grant (SSBG) dollars.”

Toward the end of December and the start of January, “HHS froze access to more than $10 billion in these funds for California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and New York, while imposing new documentation and approval requirements on states nationwide,” as reported by the ACLU.

The ACLU highlights that “these actions jeopardize essential child care, family assistance, and social services that enable families with low incomes to work, attend school, and meet basic needs.”

Linda Morris, senior staff attorney with the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project, stated that the policy “is a racially and politically motivated attempt to cut off access to child care programs that keep families afloat.”

“These attacks especially harm women — and particularly women of color — who disproportionately shoulder caregiving responsibilities and are more likely to miss work because of [a] lack of child care,” Morris said.

Morris followed up by pointing out that “if the administration is imposing unlawful or discriminatory barriers to accessing funds, the American public has a right to know.”

The ACLU reports that “early educators and families are facing unprecedented fear and uncertainty ever since the Trump administration unleashed its torrent of attacks on the child care system,” according to Whitney Pesek, senior director of federal child care policy at the National Women’s Law Center.

Pesek emphasized that “these attacks are not accidental: they are a targeted attempt to undermine the programs that women, and particularly women with low incomes and women of color, depend on.”

“We are committed to holding the administration accountable for its unlawful enhanced Defend the Spend policy, which puts child care funding in a pointless administrative chokehold and delays critical funding from reaching child care programs,” Pesek added.

The ACLU reports that it additionally “urge[s] the Department of Health and Human Services to comply with [their] request for information immediately.”

Saima Akhtar, senior attorney at the National Center for Law and Economic Justice, stated that “the Trump administration’s efforts to freeze child care funding has placed significant financial strain on low-income families already struggling to make ends meet right now.”

She also added that “this administration is once again using unfounded allegations of so-called ‘fraud’ to dismantle the social safety net and terrorize immigrant communities.”

Tim Macdonald, legal director of the ACLU of Colorado, highlighted that “low-income families, immigrant families, and some of the children and families most in need, are the ones suffering because of the Trump administration’s attempts to cut child care funding… based on the administration’s baseless claims of ‘fraud.’”

Macdonald further stated that “the Trump administration should not be playing politics with the lives of children and families in need. Children should not be penalized over politics.”

Melissa Staas, senior supervising attorney at the ACLU of Illinois, said that “the Trump White House regularly targets Illinois families and residents with punitive federal funding cuts, seeking to coerce leaders in our state to bend to the President’s personal and political caprices.”

Staas further stated that “the freeze on funding for child care and family assistance in our state is the latest example.”

“The public deserves to know if freezing child care funds to families and parents in Illinois was motivated by base politics — with no concern for the injurious impact it would have on these families,” Staas added.

The FOIA request filed by the ACLU “also seeks communications between federal officials and YouTube creator Nick Shirley, whose viral video leveled unsubstantiated fraud allegations against Somali-owned child care providers in Minnesota and was publicly amplified and credited by senior administration officials as the basis for the administration’s restrictions.”

The ACLU stated that it “further requests communications referencing both ‘fraud’ and ‘Somali,’ as well as records related to statements and actions by Donald Trump and other officials that appear to scapegoat Somali and immigrant communities in justifying the funding restrictions.”

The ACLU concluded that the civil rights groups “are seeking expedited processing of the request, citing widespread public interest and the immediate harms caused by delays and uncertainty in funding.”

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