Op-ed | Village Farms…Is It the Right Time?

There is no perfect project, and there is no perfect time. But there are good projects that come at the right time. Such a project is Village Farms. There are a few reasons I will vote YES for Village Farms.
First, Village Farms is contiguous with the city, and I would label this site infill. It is surrounded by The Cannery, F Street, Covell Boulevard and Pole Line Road. While this land is farmland and has been planted with tomatoes, wheat and corn over the years, it is surrounded by our community on three sides and is ideal for development.
Second, the property that Village Farms sits on is in the Sphere of Influence created in 2008. What is the Sphere of Influence? “The legislature created the mechanism a ‘sphere of influence’ (SOI) as a means for planning of probable physical boundaries and service areas within a local agency… SOIs are designed to both proactively guide and respond to the need for the extension of infrastructure and delivery of municipal services to areas of emerging growth and development.” Village Farms (formerly Covell Village) is largely within the city’s SOI. This means we as a community, former councils as well as city staff, have thought for decades about the areas of future growth, and this is one of them.
Third, and the most important reason, is the incredible need for housing in this town. I have worked in the real estate industry for almost 30 years, honing an education as markets rose and fell. That education tells me that Davis is expensive not because it has an incredible downtown and shopping area, not because of the schools and not because of UC Davis. Davis is expensive because there is little growth, and everyone who wants to live here competes with UC Davis students, staff and faculty for food, parking and, most especially, housing. All of which makes us an expensive town to live in.
I might add that along with those students there are a lot of landlords. In fact, there are more landlords who own homes in Davis and rent them than there are actual homeowners living in their homes. To the tune of nearly 56.5% of Davis homes are non-owner occupied (i.e., rentals).
Finally, I read the EIR and understand the many ways that the dump site and plumes of toxins will be mitigated by this project. Let me offer the thought: What will happen to those sites if we don’t develop the property? If the site remains just as it is, the waste will continue to leach into the soil and possibly the aquifer. Developing the site assures we deal with the issue in a constructive way, and that we build needed housing at the same time.
Davis is my town just like it is your town. Village Farms is being proposed for development by a local family. I have greater confidence in the developer who is a neighbor—whose kids went to our schools and who supports our community in so many ways—than in the developer I don’t know, who isn’t my neighbor and hasn’t supported various community efforts.
I am voting yes on Measure V and yes for Village Farms, and I hope you do too.
Georgina Valencia is the owner and broker of Valencia Real Estate & Consulting. She has served on the Davis Social Services Commission, the Housing Element Commission, and now serves on the City of Davis Planning Commission. She is a UC Davis alumna and lives in Davis with her husband and her standard poodle, Red.
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11 comments
To the tune of nearly 56.5% of Davis homes are non-owner occupied (i.e., rentals).
Hmm. Does that include apartment units? If so, then that’s a pretty misleading claim (and that the percentage actually INCREASED when the megadorms were built). Which I don’t believe supports the point you’re attempting to make.
Also, do rentals not provide housing?
And what’s to prevent investors from purchasing new houses, and renting them out? (Other than the fact that this usually doesn’t pencil out?)
I do know that real estate agents aren’t particularly happy unless there’s (sales) turnover. And that this is also the reason that the realtor association pushed Proposition 19 (which ultimately harms beneficiaries).
The realtor association is not on the side of consumers.
Ron,
Yes, rentals provide housing. My point is that ownership homes in Davis have more landlords than owner occupied properties. The number I shared is above the national average. As far as the realtors association statement you make. I don’t represent the association. I am representing myself and my views.
Again, it’s misleading unless you break down the percentage of single-family rental houses, vs. apartment buildings primarily intended to be occupied by students in a university town.
All apartment building are “rentals”, unless perhaps an owner lives in one of the units.
I’m reasonably certain that the 56.5% that you cited above includes apartment building units.
Of course, some have claimed that the city itself has taken on too much responsibility to house UCD’s students, instead of the university itself doing so.
Also, non-student rentals might provide the exact type of housing that some seek to increasingly house in Davis (lower-earning “local” workers – who in no way can afford to buy a house – anywhere). Some of whom are no doubt paying off ill-advised student loan debt, to boot.
I do know that (in general), small-time “Mom and Pop” landlords are generally less profit-oriented.
About half of the rentals are apartments. The other half are single family and duplexes. Owner occupied SF/duplexes outnumber the rentals of that type.
I’ll take your word for that.
There’s also probably quite a difference between different neighborhoods (and even different streets within neighborhoods). For example, I suspect that Pole Line Road has a disproportionate number of single family rentals (since no family wants to buy, or even live on a street like that). Possibly Loyola, as well (there’s a house for sale there right now).
And anything near the university.
Supposedly, the megadorms were supposed to cause a “mass exodus” from mini-dorms (single family rental houses), or that’s the justification that was put forth at least. (Plus, some claimed that the megadorms themselves would house at least some “young professionals” – which everyone knew was pure b.s.)
There was also some kind of problem in counting the megadorms toward RHNA “mandates”.
Ron
It is very difficult to substantiate that apartments are built specifically for one group vs another. I can state with confidence, having talked with the property owners, there are apartments that were built for the missing work force and Luxury apartments that are occupied by a high number of students.
Also, you bring up the idea of mom and pop being less profit-oriented. The fact that a home is being rented instead of an owner living in it is my point. Rents will go up and down with the market. What we need is more housing.
While we need more housing of a particular type, the large scale stand alone single family that will be offered is not what we need. Those houses will continue to be unaffordable to the younger households that work in Davis but can’t live here. Those families are raising the 1,000 students who currently transfer into DJUSD. Few of them will be able to buy in Village Homes as it is currently envisioned.
Instead, the City should require that a scaled down version of Alternative 4 from the Draft EIR be built. It will offer many more shared wall homes that are much more affordable. Further, the Draft EIR shows that traffic will decrease by over 40% compared to the proposal. This is the best CEQA mitigation measure for offsetting greenhouse gas emissions. It appears that the City did nothing to push forward the actions included in the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
Measure V is the wrong answer to the right question. And we already have a much better answer.
Richard,
Thank you for your comments. I disagree that we need homes of a specific type. We need housing of all types from density to larger custom homes. Communities, like Davis, are made up of all types of people and their needs aren’t one size fits all.
I’ll also point out that Georgia’s husband pointed out at the Commissionpolooza that the City is not facing a near term deadline to comply with the state’s Housing Element requirements. The current HE runs to 2029 and the City has until then to identify the next round of projects to meet the next allocation. In addition, the City should have a General Plan Update in place that can give clear direction to developers that does not exist now. Pushing this project off is the best solution.
Thank you Richard actually I made that same point regarding the HE. This fact doesn’t preclude our need for housing.
The author states,
“In fact, there are more landlords who own homes in Davis and rent them than there are actual homeowners living in their homes. To the tune of nearly 56.5% of Davis homes are non-owner occupied (i.e., rentals).”
This statement is not very clear. Is it meant to be misleading?
As the author is a realtor, I would ask you to restate these two sentences so that the reader can make an honest interpretation of the facts. What points are you trying to make?
I too have worked in housing in Davis for over forty years and have never heard of this statistic.
Does your term ‘homes’ include all units of housing (rental and ownership or homes and apartments).
in Davis?
The number that I have been provided with by various sources is that about 25% of single family homes in Davis are rentals. The origin of this number comes from various voices saying that it comes from the city counting the number of property tax bills which are required by the owner of the home to be sent to a different address than the home itself. Thus implying that the person living in the home is not the owner and therefore a renter. The number is not magic but at least a start in quantifying the % of ownership homes that are rentals.
I am okay with that number as close to representing reality.
However, I am not comfortable with the author implying that out of each ten ownership homes in Davis, 5. 6 of them are rentals.
Please re-state your questionable facts as they seem to be misleading?