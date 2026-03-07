Op-ed | Let’s Talk Honestly about Village Farms Home Prices

There has been a lot of certainty lately about what homes at Village Farms will cost. Too much certainty compared to what the facts actually show.
Project opponents continue repeating that every home in the development will “start at $740,000,” as if that number is locked in, guaranteed, and unavoidable. It isn’t.
The $740,000 hypothetical figure being cited comes from a fiscal modeling assumption for a hypothetical average 1,740 sq ft home used in an economic analysis — not from a builder price sheet. The modeling assumption itself states that medium-density homes are projected at an AVERAGE sales price of $740,000 not starting sales price.
But that number was used to estimate tax revenue. It was NOT a declaration of a minimum sales price. There is a big difference between a modeling input and a market reality.
The truth is, we do not know what homes will cost in five to ten years when these units are actually built. Construction costs fluctuate. Interest rates change. The economy shifts. Lending standards evolve. Labor markets tighten and loosen. Anyone claiming certainty about 2029 home prices is speculating.
So instead of predicting the future, let’s look at the present. For 2025 in Davis, a total of 322 single family homes sold with an average sales price of $1,008,145 ($498 per sqft) for an average home size of 2055 sqft. A total of 82 smaller units including condos, townhouses and half-plexes sold in 2025 for an average sales price of $586,652 ($477 per sqft.) with an average size of 1249 sqft..
These are not projections. These are current numbers.
That means even the projected $740,000 average for new medium-density homes sits below today’s average single-family home price. In today’s market at the $477 per sqft. average for smaller units, the townhomes and half-plexes would be pricedaround $405,450(based on 850sqft.). The single-family homes in the medium-density zone would be starting in the $550,000 range (based on 1,100 sqft).
We also need to remember that 360 of the 1,800 units at Village Farms are designated as affordable rental housing — 20% of the entire project. Those units are not $740,000 homes. They are income-restricted rentals serving very low, low, and moderate-income households. Saying “everything starts at $740,000” ignores these realities.
But beyond correcting the numbers, we need to talk about the larger issue: supply. The same report clearly states that Davis’ high housing costs are principally the result of a supply and demand imbalance. That isn’t controversial. It’s basic economics.
For years, we have built very little new ownership housing in Davis. At the same time, we have watched demand remain strong because people want to live here — for our schools, our university, our quality of life. When supply stays flat and demand persists, prices rise.
When new homes are added — even higher-priced ones — they create movement in the market. A family moves into a new home and frees up an older one. That older home becomes attainable to a different buyer. That process, often called filtering, is how markets gradually improve affordability over time.
Will Village Farms make Davis suddenly inexpensive? Of course not. But refusing to build housing because we are afraid it won’t be cheap enough guarantees one thing: continued scarcity.
What will existing Davis homes cost in four or five years if we continue to limit supply? If today’s average single-family home is already $1.0M what happens if we build nothing? That is the real question.
This debate deserves facts, not inflated numbers. It deserves an honest conversation about what we can control — land use, zoning, housing types — and what we cannot control — interest rates, construction costs, national economic cycles.
We cannot predict exact prices years from now. But we can choose whether we allow more housing options into the market. If we want young families, professionals, teachers, and working households to have a path to ownership in Davis, we need more homes — in a range of sizes and price points — not fewer.
Let’s debate Village Farms thoughtfully. But let’s do it using real numbers and real economics, not fear.
Leslie Blevins is a Davis resident of 24 years, a Coldwell Banker Realtor serving Yolo County for more than two decades, and a past president of the Yolo County Association of Realtors.
Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.
13 comments
Something that this article confuses is the difference between Intention and Reality. It also is very selective in its use of the word “certainty.”
The “facts actually show” that there is very little certainty when it comes to what this Village Farms proposal is offering. Certainty would exist if the offerings were in the Baseline Features, but none of the features this article is based on actually appear in black and white in the Baseline Features. That is the Reality of Village Farms. All they are giving the voters of Davis are Good Intentions.
And the voters of Davis need look no further than The Cannery to see how Good Intentions fail to become Reality … and how the Reality actually delivered is much worse for the community.
The article says … “The $740,000 hypothetical figure being cited comes from a fiscal modeling assumption for a hypothetical average 1,740 sq ft home used in an economic analysis — not from a builder price sheet.”
A builder’s price sheet is a prefect example of Intention vs. Reality. As the article clearly points out “The truth is, we do not know what homes will cost in five to ten years when these units are actually built. We don’t even know what the mix of housing will be, because the developer and the city Council were unwilling to put the housing makeup … lot sizes and residences sizes … in the Baseline Features.
The BAE fiscal analysis is an official document prepared for the City. It is the only official document that the voters can actually put their hands on.
The article says “For 2025 in Davis, a total of 322 single family homes sold with an average sales price of $1,008,145 ($498 per sqft) for an average home size of 2055 sqft. A total of 82 smaller units including condos, townhouses and half-plexes sold in 2025 for an average sales price of $586,652 ($477 per sqft.) with an average size of 1249 sqft.”
That is an apples-oranges comparison. A true apples to apples comparison would be the six medium density current listings at Breton Woods, which have an average size of 1,506 square feet and an average sales price of $796,800, which comes to $529 per square foot.
Thde article’s intention is cherry picking. The Bretton Woods examples are closer to Reality.
Further, the 850 square foot example ccited by the article appears nowhere in the Baseline Features.
The reality is that new single family houses in Davis (essentially with no yard) start at $825,600 for a 1,472 square foot home right now.
https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-new-home/california/northern-california-metro/davis/harvest-glen/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=ccs-bay-ppc&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=20500155110&gbraid=0AAAAAp2iyq8T5uoJBGqcB5qsaNq2qRdVI&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIy5aespKOkwMV9ilECB3BkwEdEAAYASAAEgIm4fD_BwE
The houses shown in the link above probably also have a lower amount (if any) of Mello Roos attached to them, as well.
The article goes on to state, “We also need to remember that 360 of the 1,800 units at Village Farms are designated as affordable rental housing — 20% of the entire project. Those units are not $740,000 homes. They are income-restricted rentals serving very low, low, and moderate-income households. Saying “everything starts at $740,000” ignores these realities.”
More cherry picking. Rental housing is just that … rental. It isn’t owner-occupied. It doesn’t build equity or financial stability for the residents. The article’s author clearly knows that. She is a real estate professional. So what was her intention in comparing monthly rent to a $740,000 purchased price? Only Miss Clairol knows the answer to that question.
Further, none of the 360 rental units are available to the open market. They all are income restricted. Which begs the question, Will young families with children and more than likely two working parents have sufficiently low enough income to qualify for these apartments?
“The BAE fiscal analysis is an official document prepared for the City. It is the only official document that the voters can actually put their hands on.”
That report is indeed the only “official” report mentinioning price anywhere. However, the point made by the author is that the $740,000 price was never reported as nor was intended to be used as a “minimum” starting price for homes at the project as otherwise stated by project opponents.
Like Mark Twain was quoted, “There are lies, damnd lies, and statistics”. The $740,000 was deliberately taken out of context and improperly used for negative political purposes. That figure was intended to be used as part an estimated average price range for property tax estimation purposes. But naysayers instead created a red herring argument by falsely claiming that it was actaully the the minimum price of a unit at VFD.
This misrepresentation is also on the “No campaign’s official ballot statements twice –
Argument Against – “Unaffordable housing, where 80% of the project is market rate housing costing $740,000 – $1,300,000…”
Rebuttal to Argument in Favor – “Village Farms cheapest market rate house would be $740,000, up to $1,300,000 which most local workers and families with young children CANNOT AFFORD”.
Evidence to the contrary had already been publicly published before these ballot statements were submitted so these ballot statements were submitted knowing the statements were misleading, at best, if not outright false.
“The $740,000 was deliberately taken out of context and improperly used for negative political purposes.”
True – there is no way that they’d build a new single-family detached house with a price that low in Davis (even today).
Try $825,600 for a 1,472 square foot home. That’s your realistic baseline.
https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-new-home/california/northern-california-metro/davis/harvest-glen/?utm_source=google_local&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=harvest-glen_gmb_ccs&utm_content=california
But again, it’s not just the sales price – it’s also the Mello Roos that would be higher in any new development outside of city limits.
Ron – Your comment that someone is “trying” to sell a 1,472 sq ft home in Davis for $825,000 is immaterial. So what? There will be hundreds of homes less than 1,200 sq ft at Village Farms. Do you automatically assume they will sell at $825,000. That’s just plain silly and non-sensical.
Sure – I would think that smaller homes would be less than that (especially if they’re attached) and were for sale today.
1,472 square feet is already pretty small for a family (2 adults, 2 cars, 2 kids).
If it was a straight comparison, I’m calculating $672,554 for a 1,200 square foot home.
Families (who want a new house) are going to get them in Woodland, instead. Like these:
https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/sacramento/woodland/ruby-cottages
Approximately $550K – $600K. No yards, no street parking (other than the spaces that they assign – just like Harvest Glen).
Whatever is built on farmland outside of Davis’ boundaries is not going to be occupied by “families” (other than a few wealthier ones who already have equity).
Personally, I think you’re making the wrong argument by sticking to this. Instead, you should be saying, “let’s get some wealthier mofos in here from the Bay Area – maybe they’ll help pay Davis’ bills.”)
The best deal was, and always will be – pre-existing houses (which also have fewer or no Mello Roos). Do you or the author want me to look up what’s for sale in Davis right now? I haven’t looked lately, so maybe we should both “take a chance”?
Re: “1,472 square feet is already pretty small for a family (2 adults, 2 cars, 2 kids)”.
Well, I raised my 2 kids first in a 1,000 sq ft 2 bedroom, one bath until I upgraded to 1,200 sq ft 3 bedroom , 2 bath that I still live in. It sure seemed like enough room to me – especially since most of my childhood I was raised in a four bedroom, 1,400 sq ft home with 11 kids and 2 adults. We didn’t even have AC (in Merced County) until I reached 8th grade and we got a monster swamp cooler. Until the older ones started shipping out, we had five boys bunked in one of the bedrooms. And yet we thought we were living in style because we had AC!
It’s all about a family’s expectations. I think most small families with more modest incomes would be absolutely delighted to buy a 800 – 1,200 sq ft townhouse or small home in Davis at $500/sq ft if it meant their kids could go to Davis schools. BTW – That would be between $400,000 and $600,000.
I’m not impressed. I grew up in San Francisco and didn’t have air conditioning. :)
People do have different expectations these days.
Before I came along, my own family lived in conditions similar to what you described. While my Dad reportedly rebuilt some of the house around them while they were living in it.
I was still in the “waiting room” (before being born) when all of that happened. (One of my better decisions, I think.) Though next time, I’m going to pick out an even-better situation before making my appearance.
But families can live in Woodland and still attend Davis schools (without paying DJUSD parcel taxes, for that matter). This is largely what they’re choosing to do. (I asked the salesperson at Ruby Cottages “where” their customers are coming from – and she immediately mentioned Davis.)
I can assure you, however, that I did suffer though at least a couple of 90 degree days in San Francisco during my youth.
And on occasion, we went to/through the Sacramento region (including I-80 through Davis) during the summer, at which point I asked myself – “do people actually try to live here”? Followed by “why”?
Fortunately, the Nut Tree was still in business at the time, so the chocolate shakes almost made up for it. Plus, I knew that it wasn’t too much farther to get to “home” by the time we reached the Nut Tree.
But first we’d have to pass through places like Richmond, at which point I’d (again) ask myself – why? (Despite the weather being livable.) Even just the view of that area from the freeway caused me to ask that question.
If ANY of the houses shown in the image accompanying this article are priced as low as $740K, I’ll take “two” please. Even with the Mello Roos.
Though honestly, one of them just looks like a fancy garage. Are you sure that’s not one of the McMansion’s garages?