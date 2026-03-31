Court Watch: Fentanyl Overdose Risk Highlights Need for Treatment, Says Defense Attorney

WOODLAND, CA — Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Allen attempted to revoke the supervised release of an accused who qualified for Penal Code 1001.36, which ensures people with mental health needs and drug addiction receive services to address their circumstances rather than placing them in jail.

Deputy Public Defender James Granucci asked that the court consider what is at risk if the accused does not receive treatment. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, “Fentanyl is more potent (powerful) than many other opioid drugs. Even a small amount can cause a fatal overdose.”

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Allen stated that the accused’s history of missing court, in addition to their noncompliance with a previous treatment center, made the accused unreliable, arguing they be placed in jail. In an effort to completely eradicate the terms of probation, DDA Allen ignored the factors that made the accused eligible for PC 1001.36, such as their mental health diagnosis that interfered with their ability to be present in court.

Sacramento is outside the jurisdiction of Woodland County, and DDA Allen was concerned with the court’s ability to keep track of the accused; however, placing location over the life of the accused is not justice, according to DPD Granucci.

DPD Granucci advocated that Akua Mind and Body Rehab Treatment Center would help the accused with their mental health and drug addiction. He argued that because the treatment center is located in Sacramento, DDA Allen’s attempt to rescind the accused’s SOR would prevent her from receiving treatment.

Akua offers in-house patient care, providing additional support for the accused to focus on their journey to recovery.

DPD Granucci stated the accused will be entering treatment the day after court; had the court sided with the prosecution to revoke supervised probation, the accused would have been placed in jail rather than a treatment center. DPD Granucci stated the accused struggles with their mental health and drug addiction, making it difficult to perform daily tasks.

DPD Granucci highlighted that the United States Drug Enforcement Administration lists fentanyl as a lethal drug, with overdose deaths increasing 38% as synthetic opioids in general raise overdose deaths.

When asked for their recommendation, probation stated they are willing to continue the terms of supervised probation despite this being the third time it has been terminated. Probation recognized that the accused had not committed any further crimes despite missing court dates and had served jail time as a result of probation violations.

Probation is set in place to help people with accountability; without probation, the accused will continue to use unhealthy coping mechanisms to deal with their mental health, such as drug abuse, according to DPD Granucci. The accused had no previous criminal record until their arrest in February 2024, when they were arrested and charged with felony counts of organized retail theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Despite the prosecution’s assertions, Judge Clara M. Levers maintained supervised probation in addition to placing precautionary measures to ensure the accused stays on track with her treatment plan, such as a nonassociation order with the co-accused, compliance with medication recommendations, and no consumption of fentanyl.

The accused will begin treatment with Akua Treatment Center tomorrow, giving them a chance to reintegrate into society and gain the skills to address their drug addiction.

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