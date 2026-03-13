Woman Exonerated after 22 Years in Prison for a Murder She Didn’t Commit

AUSTIN, Texas — Carmen Mejia was exonerated March 9, 2026, after spending 22 years in prison for a murder she did not commit, when Travis County District Court Judge P. David Wahlberg dismissed a 2003 charge against her following a ruling from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

According to an article written by the Innocence Project, the ruling from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals — the state’s highest criminal court — overturned her conviction and found that new evidence had established that Mejia is “actually innocent.”

The article states that the CCA’s Jan. 22, 2026 decision found Mejia innocent in the death of a 10-month-old infant in her care who had been critically burned by scalding bathwater due to a water heater in her rental home that lacked safety technology.

The event that occurred is then discussed in the article. On July 28, 2003, Mejia had been home with her four children and was babysitting a 10-month-old when the fatal accident occurred.

While Mejia was nursing her youngest child, her eldest daughter had tried to bathe the baby.

Apparently, the water heater in the rental home lacked the now-standard safety features, which allowed the tub water to quickly reach 147.8 degrees Fahrenheit.

Within seconds of being exposed to the water, the baby suffered third-degree burns. He died in the hospital later that day.

According to the article, a combination of factors — including invalid medical testimony and lost evidence that supported Mejia’s account of the accident — had contributed to her wrongful conviction.

There had been no medical burn expert called to testify at the trial.

Instead, the prosecution’s experts, a medical doctor and a retired law enforcement investigator, had incorrectly asserted that the baby’s injuries could only have been caused by being intentionally held down in the water.

Collin Bellair, assistant district attorney at the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, stated at the recent hearing: “In this case from the start, the worst was assumed: That this was an intentional act. We could not have been more wrong, and it turned a tragic accident into a wrongful conviction.”

However, according to the article, one significant person who believed in Mejia’s innocence was Art Guerrero, the courtroom bailiff.

Her testimony and her vehement declarations of innocence stayed with Guerrero years after her conviction — so much so that he urged a reexamination of Mejia’s case.

Guerrero stated: “From the time that you were taken from this place to prison, you were not forgotten … you were not forgotten. There was somebody thinking about you the whole time and just trying to figure out what to do and how to do it.”

After the Innocence Project took up Mejia’s case in 2021, the Conviction Integrity Unit of the Travis County District Attorney’s Office also agreed to investigate her innocence claim.

In 2024, according to the article, the Innocence Project filed a writ of habeas corpus in Travis County District Court challenging Mejia’s wrongful conviction.

Over the course of a year, Judge Wahlberg conducted hearings that included multiple experts who all agreed the incident was an accident, and it was ruled an accident.

She spent the last 22 years in prison for what the state had claimed to be a murder at the time, but it has now been determined that it was, in fact, a tragic accident.

Vanessa Potkin, Mejia’s Innocence Project attorney, stated: “…this grave injustice should have never happened in the first place.”

She continued: “Nothing that I say, and nothing that we do in this courtroom today, can restore the time that was taken from you or undo the pain and separation that you and your children have had to endure.”

Carmen Mejia’s exoneration brings long-overdue justice after more than two decades of wrongful imprisonment.

While the dismissal cannot restore the years she lost, it highlights the importance of correcting wrongful convictions within the justice system.

Tags:

Categories:

Tags: