Court Watch: Yolo County Judge Remands Man in Custody Amid Public Safety Concerns

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge ordered a man held in custody Thursday and set bail at $110,000 after prosecutors argued that the accused poses an ongoing risk to public safety due to numerous pending criminal cases.

During a felony arraignment in Yolo County Superior Court on Thursday, Judge Paul Richardson ordered a man to be remanded into custody after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defense regarding bail and public safety concerns.

The hearing addressed several of the accused’s pending cases, including a recent theft case and multiple DUI charges, with Deputy District Attorney Aloysius Patchen emphasizing that the accused currently has eight to nine open criminal cases before the court.

Deputy District Attorney Patchen requested that the accused be remanded and asked the court to set bail at $100,000 for the recent theft case and $10,000 for the DUI charges, arguing that the accused poses a significant risk to the public due to the continued pattern of alleged offenses.

According to the prosecution, the accused’s open cases include two charges of battery causing bodily injury and three separate DUI offenses, in addition to multiple enhancements related to habitual criminal activity.

Deputy District Attorney Patchen made it known to the court that the accused has continued committing offenses despite already having multiple pending cases, arguing that the pattern of behavior demonstrates an ongoing threat to community safety.

Deputy District Attorney Patchen stated that the accused’s alleged conduct places people on the road, individuals in the community and personal property at risk, emphasizing that the repeated offenses suggest the accused has been unable to comply with the law while awaiting resolutions of the other cases.

Deputy Public Defender Carrol, appearing on behalf of Deputy Public Defender Crowell, acknowledged the accused’s legal troubles but asked the court to consider mitigating circumstances.

Carrol noted that the accused is making efforts toward rehabilitation, including attending barber school and attending a clinic to receive services deemed necessary by the court, as well as complying with drug and alcohol testing.

Judge Richardson expressed his concerns about the number of pending cases and the accused’s criminal history, stating that the pattern of alleged offenses “does not look good” to the court.

Though it was noted that the accused’s attendance at barber school and his having a family at home had been recognized, Judge Richardson stated that he believed it did not outweigh the court’s concerns regarding prior strike activity and the continued progression of criminal cases.

Judge Richardson ultimately ruled that the accused constitutes a public safety risk, explaining that the offenses appear to be continuing despite prior court involvement.

The court stated that alternatives to detention had been considered, but given the accused’s history of drug-related activity, theft and violence, those alternatives would not adequately protect public safety.

Under such circumstances, Judge Richardson ordered the accused to be remanded into custody, while also granting Deputy District Attorney Patchen’s request for bail to be set at $100,000 for the theft case and $10,000 for the DUI charges, bringing the total bail amount to $110,000.

While the court emphasized the need to protect public safety, the ruling also highlights the significant role that high bail amounts play in determining whether an accused individual remains incarcerated before trial, particularly when multiple cases are pending.

The court scheduled a status hearing for April 16, and the preliminary hearing is expected to occur no later than May 4 following a time waiver entered into the case.

