Yolo County Proclaims Public Defense Day, Calls for State Support of Indigent Defense

Public Defender Tracie Olson speaks at a June 8, 2020 rally across from the court house

Woodland, Calif. — The Yolo County Board of Supervisors this week formally recognized the constitutional right to counsel and proclaimed March 18, 2026, as Public Defense Day, while urging the state to provide sustained funding for indigent defense services.

The resolution, adopted March 12, 2026, affirms that the right to counsel is rooted in both federal and state constitutional law, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Gideon v. Wainwright, which held that individuals accused of crimes have the right to appointed counsel if they cannot afford an attorney.

County officials noted that public defenders play a central role in protecting due process and ensuring fairness in the legal system, particularly for those without financial means.

“Public defenders and other indigent defense providers are essential to fulfilling these obligations and safeguarding constitutional rights by enforcing limits on government power, ensuring fair trials, protecting against wrongful convictions, and holding the government to its burden of proof,” Supervisor Angel Barajas said during the meeting on March 24.

Barajas also pointed to ongoing concerns about funding and workload pressures, noting the importance of adequate staffing, manageable caseloads, and access to modern technology to support effective representation.

“And I think what’s important here is that ensuring that there’s some type of funding system at the state level, even at the county level, at the local level, to ensure that staffing is appropriate,” Barajas said.

The resolution highlights that indigent defense in California is largely funded and administered at the county level, placing significant financial responsibility on local governments despite the constitutional mandate originating at the state and federal levels.

It cites national research indicating that excessive workloads and chronic under-resourcing can undermine the ability to provide constitutionally effective representation.

Yolo County Public Defender Tracie Olson accepted the resolution on behalf of her office and others who provide defense services to those who cannot afford representation.

“Public Defense Day was born out of the Supreme Court case, Gideon B. Wainwright, that stood for the simple but powerful promise that justice should not depend on someone’s ability to pay,” Olson said.

She described the daily work of public defenders as an effort to fulfill that promise in practice.

“And public defenders try to live out that promise in reality every day,” Olson said.

Olson also reflected on the broader meaning of the recognition, framing public defense as both a public service and a moral commitment.

Here is the paragraph containing Olson’s reference to Theodore Roosevelt:

“It reminds me really of Theodore Roosevelt’s words in the speech the man in the arena, and I’m going to paraphrase, but the credit goes to the man in the arena whose faces may be marred by dust, sweat, and blood, but who are in pursuit of a worthy cause. And public defense is indeed award the cause. Our clients are worthy of that help,” Olson said.

“And public defense is indeed a worthy cause. Our clients are worthy of that help,” she added.

The resolution calls on the State of California to develop and fund statewide approaches to indigent defense that incorporate workload standards, improve staffing levels, and ensure consistent resources across jurisdictions. It also urges the state to provide reliable, ongoing funding to support constitutionally adequate representation.

In adopting the measure, the Board reaffirmed its commitment to equal justice regardless of income and underscored the role of public defenders as “essential protectors of constitutional rights and the rule of law.”

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