‘No Kings Yolo’ March to Cross Tower Bridge on 60th Anniversary of Historic Farm Worker March

Thousands of Yolo County residents gathered in Davis in October for the second No Kings march and rally. Indivisible Yolo is organizing the next No Kings event for March 28 in West Sacramento. Photo by Laurie Friedman

By Vanguard Staff

DAVIS, Calif. — Activists and community organizations across Yolo County are planning a large demonstration later this month that will retrace a historic route taken by farm workers six decades ago, as part of a national day of protest against the policies of the Trump administration.

Following in the footsteps of farm workers who marched across the Tower Bridge during the farm worker movement 60 years ago, Indivisible Yolo is joining with the Sacramento Labor Council for Latin American Advancement AFL-CIO and Change to Win, along with the Davis Phoenix Coalition, to host the third No Kings Yolo event on March 28.

The event will begin with a democracy fair at River Walk Park in West Sacramento at 10:30 a.m., featuring activities for all ages and a brief speaker program. Participants are then expected to march at noon across the Tower Bridge to the state Capitol, where they will join Indivisible Sacramento’s No Kings rally.

Organizers say the local event is part of a coordinated national mobilization expected to draw millions of participants across the country.

No Kings Yolo, themed “We are the Power! Somos el Poder!,” is being organized as part of what organizers describe as the largest single-day national mobilization in history, with demonstrations planned nationwide to protest policies of the Trump administration, including immigration enforcement actions, military conflicts and economic policies affecting working families.

“We are proud to bring people together from across Yolo County to show that we will fight to protect one another and our country against this authoritarian regime,” said Steve Murphy, co-chair of Indivisible Yolo. “We are grateful to the Sacramento Labor Council for Latin American Advancement AFL-CIO and Change to Win for standing with us today. As we march, we honor farm workers and continue to fight against the exploitation, discrimination, criminalization and unsafe working conditions they still face.”

Murphy also connected the upcoming march to the historic farm worker march from Delano to Sacramento in 1966.

“This year marks 60 years since farm workers first marched from Delano to Sacramento,” Murphy said. “At No Kings, we march once again to show that power will always belong to the people — all people — not to a would-be king.”

Fatima Garcia, president of the Sacramento Labor Council for Latin American Advancement AFL-CIO and Change to Win, said the demonstration also reflects ongoing struggles for workers’ rights and immigrant dignity.

“We stand in solidarity with people from across the nation to say that we, the people, will not stop fighting back,” Garcia said. “We also stand in support of independent worker unions and the right of workers to organize freely for dignity, safety and fair treatment.”

Garcia said many of the issues faced by farm workers decades ago remain unresolved.

“Today’s struggles, imperialist wars, forced migration, low wages, lack of protections and threats to migrant workers remind us that the fight for dignity and justice in the fields is far from over,” she said.

Organizers say the march is intended both as a protest and as a commemoration of the historic farm worker movement.

Partner organizations supporting the event currently include the Davis College Democrats, the League of Women Voters of Yolo County, SEIU 2015, States Win Yolo (formerly Sister District Yolo), the West Sacramento Democrats, the Yolo County Democratic Party and Yolo Democratic Socialists of America.

Indivisible Yolo is the local chapter of the nationwide grassroots movement Indivisible and focuses on promoting progressive policies by encouraging civic engagement at all levels of government. The group organizes around policy advocacy and electoral engagement aimed at supporting candidates who pursue those goals.

The Sacramento Labor Council for Latin American Advancement is the local chapter of a national organization representing Indigenous, Latino and Chicano workers and their families within the labor movement. The council works to educate, organize and mobilize Latino workers while advocating for workers’ rights and greater political participation.

The Davis Phoenix Coalition, another partner in the event, focuses on promoting community safety, respect and freedom from violence while working to prevent hate and strengthen civic culture in Davis.

Additional information and registration details for the event are available through the organizers.

