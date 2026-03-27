Concerns Raised over California’s Youth Offender System after Two Recent Cases

CALIF. — Two recent cases in Orange County and San Diego are raising new concerns about gaps in California’s youth offender system, particularly in how officials balance rehabilitation efforts with public safety.

According to reporting from ABC 7 Los Angeles and NBC 7 San Diego, two separate incidents involving young offenders highlight ongoing challenges in supervision and accountability at both the county and federal levels.

In Orange County, 22-year-old Jose Angel Aguilar, who was serving time for a 2021 homicide committed as a juvenile, removed his GPS monitor while on furlough and went missing for two days.

Orange County Chief Probation Officer Daniel Hernandez stated that probation departments had asked courts to revoke furlough access due to potential violations, but judges ultimately determined that furloughs are allowed to continue.

On March 10, four days after the hearing, Aguilar cut off his GPS monitor when he was assigned to take weekly classes at Santiago Canyon College.

The Anaheim SWAT team tracked Aguilar to a Buena Park motel room Thursday night and apprehended him.

According to Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner, Aguilar’s case raises red flags and questions about academic furloughs: “It’s a bad idea, and there’s no good reason why these folks who are dangerous to the community should be roaming free.”

As chief probation officer for the Orange County Probation Department, Daniel Hernandez stated, “We take violations of GPS very seriously.” While the court allowed Hernandez to discuss details about Aguilar’s case, the order was later rescinded.

Decisions about supervision and program participation are ultimately made by the courts. According to Hernandez, the probation department provides recommendations and risk assessments for each case, but judges have the final authority to approve or modify those suggestions.

Just days later, a federal case in San Diego resulted in significant prison sentences for two individuals who were both 15 at the time of their offenses.

On March 13, 2026, 16-year-old Andrew Nunez and 17-year-old Johncarlo Quintero were each sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to the attempted murders of two men on behalf of a Mexican Mafia-affiliated gang based out of Los Angeles County.

According to U.S. federal prosecutors, evidence showed the teens were recruited by a Mexican Mafia-affiliated gang with links to the Sinaloa Cartel and were expected to be paid tens of thousands of dollars for carrying out the attacks.

The crimes took place on March 26–27, 2024. Nunez and Quintero drove from Los Angeles County to a Chili’s restaurant in Chula Vista, where their target, with two cartel associates, was eating with his family.

In the parking lot, Quintero fired a shot that wounded the man in the legs, and Nunez attempted to strike the victim with a vehicle before the pair fled.

Later that night, the accused and Sanchez returned to the victim’s home for another attempt to kill the victims.

Sanchez, who was acting as an accomplice to Nunez and Quintero, was killed when the intended victim’s friends returned fire in self-defense. The confrontation occurred after the defendants and Sanchez arrived at the victim’s home and attempted to open the door, escalating the encounter into a deadly exchange.

U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon criticized the use of juveniles in violent crimes, arguing that cartel and gang recruiters took advantage of California’s juvenile prosecution limits — notably Senate Bill 1391, which generally prevents 14- and 15-year-olds from being tried as adults in state court — to enlist them for serious offenses.

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