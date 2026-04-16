Court Watch: Judge Denies Release Despite Defense Claim of Urgent Need for Brain Surgery

WOODLAND, Calif. — During a custody hearing April 15, concerns were raised about an accused person with an alleged life-threatening brain condition after the court ordered him to remain in custody despite claims he had been arrested on the day of his scheduled brain surgery.

The accused appeared in four separate cases, including two active felony cases and one misdemeanor, after being detained for an alleged probation violation.

Deputy Public Defender Katie De Anda told the court that the accused suffers from a serious brain injury and was scheduled to undergo brain surgery the day he was taken into custody.

The defense emphasized that his condition is serious and life-threatening and could not be adequately addressed in jail if he remains in custody.

The defense stated, “This is not a medication issue. He needs actual brain surgery.”

The defense also requested that the accused be released from custody with supervision to allow him to receive adequate medical treatment and stressed that undergoing brain surgery is a time-sensitive issue that should not be addressed later.

Deputy District Attorney Diane Ortiz argued that the accused should not be released because he poses a risk to public safety and compliance.

The prosecution further added that the accused had previously been released from custody and was reported to be acting “erratically,” and therefore should remain in custody.

Law enforcement reports read in the courtroom described the accused’s uncooperative behavior during his arrests.

Probation Officer Noe Lopez read police reports to the courtroom stating the accused was initially detained on suspicion of stealing items. When he was approached by law enforcement, he resisted and was “kicked” down.

He was later tested for drugs and tested positive for various undisclosed substances before being taken into custody.

The prosecution emphasized that this showed a pattern of concerning conduct and raised concerns about continued noncompliance if the accused were released.

Judge Danette C. Brown acknowledged the seriousness of the accused’s medical issue but declined to re-release him.

The judge stated that his medical matters could be addressed in the future after a continued hearing rather than immediately.

The accused’s matter is set for Monday, April 20.

During the hearing, the accused attempted to speak multiple times, expressing his discontent with the lack of focus on his medical conditions, and was ultimately escorted out of the courtroom by law enforcement.

The court set bail across all cases. Bail was set at $100,000 on a felony charge of resisting arrest, $50,000 on a separate felony matter, and $1,000 for the misdemeanor charge.

The accused remains in custody.

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