Court Watch: Judge Approves Modified Release for Accused with Mental Health Needs

WOODLAND, Calif. — Deputy District Attorney Carolyn J. Palumbo argued to revoke the modified conditions of supervised own recognizance for an accused person with mental health needs. Palumbo raised concerns about the accused being transient and sought to restrict the accused to a single household, despite caregivers living in separate residences.

Deputy Public Defender Stephen Betz stated that the accused’s mobility is not of his own volition. Caring for family members with mental health needs can be taxing, depriving the accused’s sister of the flexibility of dual guardianship of the accused, which places additional strain on the caregiver.

According to the National Library of Medicine, researchers found that caregivers experience adverse effects of mental illness. “Specifically, studies have shown that caring for family members with mental health problems can lead to social isolation, financial difficulties, occupational restrictions and negative emotions such as anger, aggression, frustration, low self-esteem, constant worry and feelings of helplessness.”

Probation Officer Noe Lopez stated that accommodations for mental health needs are necessary in cases such as these.

The accused has a strong network of family members who are aware of his mental health condition and participate in providing care. His father and sister live in different residences but take turns caring for the accused.

In addition to housing, the accused’s brother offered to help with transportation and managing mental health appointments.

The accused lived with his mother prior to his mental health decline; however, she was harmed during the incident. The family speculates that the accused’s actions were caused by a lapse in medication, causing his mental health issues to escalate, and hopes to enroll the accused in a facility where he can recover from the incident and address his mental health needs.

Betz made it clear that the family relies on the flexibility of splitting care between two households so the accused’s sister can work. Caregivers deserve as much consideration and assistance as the people they care for.

Judge Danette C. Brown approved the modified supervised own recognizance release and the criminal protective no-contact order for the mother.

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