ACLU Supports House Bill Providing Protection for Haitian Immigrants

WASHINGTON — The American Civil Liberties Union sent a letter to the House of Representatives supporting H.R. 1689, legislation that would provide Haitians with three years of protection and work authorization, describing the measure as a significant departure from the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

According to the letter, several officials appear to reject the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant policies. Notably, those policies include the “gutting of humanitarian protections for people fleeing political turmoil, violence, and humanitarian catastrophe.”

The House of Representatives is backing the measure as “Congress prepares to vote on a reconciliation bill in an attempt to strong-arm further funding for ICE and Border Patrol,” the ACLU wrote.

In addition, the bill provides protections for Haitians facing deportation because of the Trump administration’s unlawful termination of Temporary Protected Status, or TPS. Legislation passed by Congress has “protected 350,000 Haitians who have lived in and contributed to communities nationwide, in some cases for decades,” according to the ACLU.

In response, Naureen Shah, director of policy and government affairs at the ACLU, said, “Today’s bipartisan passage is a major win for immigrants’ rights.” Members of Congress, she said, must depart from the status quo and oppose the Trump administration’s current immigration policies.

In the letter, Shah also thanked members of Congress who supported the bill. “We now need to show them the same courage to say no to any further funding for the Trump Administration’s cruel and illegal mass deportation agenda,” Shah said.

The ACLU’s efforts reflect support shown by officials for the legislation.

Following that support, Shah said it is essential that no further “funding is passed for ICE and Border Patrol until meaningful reforms are placed once and for all.”

According to the Associated Press, Ayanna Pressley said, “I know firsthand how important our Haitian neighbors are to our communities, civil life, culture, workforce, and economy.”

Building on Pressley’s statement, officials noted that Haitian immigrants contribute significantly to health care, construction and other industries.

Pressley further emphasized that Haitians with temporary legal status “are not the problem, quite the contrary, they are part of the solution.”

As Congress prepares to address the issue, the Supreme Court is considering ending protections for Haitians under H.R. 1689.

In that effort, the Associated Press reported that “The administration filed emergency appeals after lower courts stopped the immediate end of the program.”

However, the United States Department of State advises Americans of travel restrictions to Haiti “due to kidnapping, crime, terrorist activity, and civil unrest.”

In support of Haitian immigrants, Guerline Jozef, executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, described the fear within the Haitian community of deportations.

“We are asking, where will you be on the right side of history?” Jozef said. “Or continuing to cause trauma to people who are asking for nothing other than safety and protection.”

Adding to those voices, Laura Gillen said, “It is cruel to expect Haitians to be forced to return to these deadly, dangerous conditions. Human lives are at risk.”

The Associated Press also noted the essential role Haitian immigrants play in their communities.

Illustrating that point, Mike Lawler said, “They are small business owners, they are nurses, they are caregivers, they participate in our economy and take care of our American citizens.”

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