The 2% Solution

Andrej Lišakov via Unsplash

You can find God in a church basement on a Tuesday night. You can find free coffee. You can find a circle of folding chairs and people who know your shame. This is where America sends its addicts. This is our national treatment plan. It is called Alcoholics Anonymous. It is loved. It is mandated by judges. It is whispered about in emergency rooms and family interventions as the only hope. It saves lives.

Let’s be clear about that; It saves lives.

It saves about two out of every hundred.

If a fire department only put out two fires in a hundred, we would call it arson. If a surgeon only saved two patients in a hundred, we would call it murder. But for addiction, we call this two percent success rate a miracle. We build our courts around it. We outsource our public health to it. We send the drowning to a life raft that sinks ninety-eight times out of a hundred. And when they drown, we say they did not want to be saved enough.

My father wanted to be saved. He found AA. He got a sponsor. He worked the steps. He collected the chips. The white chip for surrender. The bronze chips for months. He once held a twenty-month chip. It was his highest achievement. He died “sober”. He died alone in a room away from his family. AA gave him dry intervals. It could not give him peace. It could not break the ego or heal the wound that made him drink. This is what success looks like in the two percent paradigm. A man dies sober and lonely.

I went to AA too. I sat in those basements. I heard the mantras. Let go and let God. One day at a time. My drinking was not my problem. It was my solution. It was how I handled the memories, the childhood abuse, the thing I could not name. AA offered fellowship. It did not offer trauma therapy. It did not offer a psychiatrist. It offered a higher power. I needed a therapist. I left. I dealt with the abuse. I dealt with the PTSD, the trauma brain, the broken wiring. When I treated the wound, the compulsion to drink just… left. I have not had a drink in years. I have not been to a meeting in years. I am sober. I am one of the ninety eight percent. My path is not in the Big Book. My path is ignored by the system.

The system is a ghost from 1935. It’s a spiritual text written before we understood the brain. We know now that addiction is not a moral failing. It is a brain disorder. It hijacks the prefrontal cortex. It rewires the dopamine system. It’s a chronic disease, like diabetes. We have medicines for it. Naltrexone. Acamprosate. Buprenorphine. They work. They are evidence. They are science. We have therapies that work. Cognitive behavioral therapy. Contingency management. We have secular programs. SMART Recovery. Refuge Recovery. They work.

But we don’t use them. We use the basement. We use the book from 1939.

Why? Because it’s free. The government doesn’t pay for those folding chairs. The church donates the room. The sponsors are volunteers. The state saves billions by pretending this charity is a healthcare system. Judges order people to go. It’s a checkbox for treatment. Think about that. The state, with the power to take your children or your freedom, orders you into a program whose second step is to believe in a higher power. Whose third step is to turn your life over to God as you understand Him. This is not treatment. This is state sponsored religion. It’s a violation of the Constitution happening in every county in America every single night, to citizens in their most vulnerable state.

And it is a monopoly. If you suggest another way, you are accused of not being serious. If you use medication, you are told you are not really sober. If you go to a secular meeting, you are suspect. The message is absolute. This is the only way. If it doesn’t work for you, the problem is you. You did not surrender. You didn’t work the steps. You’re defective. This is how we blame the ninety-eight percent for their own drowning.

The cost of this lie is measured in bodies. Over one-hundred-thousand dead from opioids every year. Families shattered. Children in foster care. Homeless encampments filled with people self-medicating untreated mental illness. It costs six hundred billion dollars a year.

Six hundred billion.

In healthcare, in lost productivity, in prisons. We spend forty billion a year on a war on drugs that is really a war on addicts. We could take a fraction of that money and build something that actually works.

Other countries do this. Portugal decriminalized all drugs. They invested in treatment. Overdose deaths dropped by eighty five percent. Switzerland gives heroin to severe addicts in medical clinics. Crime vanished. Public drug use vanished. People got their lives back. These are not radical ideas. They are proven public health policies.

We choose not to see them.

We choose the basement.

Who chooses this? The politicians who talk about moral decay. The religious groups who think prayer is better than medicine. The private prisons that need bodies to fill beds. The rehab industry that charges thirty-thousand-dollars for a twelve step retreat with a yoga class. The insurance companies that would rather pay for a cheap AA referral than real care. They all profit from the status quo. They all profit from the ninety eight percent failure rate.

We need to stop sending people to the basement and start building a real system.

First, break the monopoly. Pass a law that no court can mandate AA. If the state orders treatment, it must offer a menu. AA. SMART Recovery. Cognitive behavioral therapy. Medication. Let people choose what works for their brain, their beliefs, their trauma.

Second, build Recovery Community Centers. Real buildings, not church basements. Fund them with public money. Put them in every county. Have them open day and night. Let them host an AA meeting at seven, a SMART meeting at eight, a trauma therapy group at six. Have a social worker on site to help with housing, with jobs, with benefits. Make it a hub, not a hiding place.

Third, fund medicine without stigma. Make naltrexone free. Train doctors to prescribe it. Train AA sponsors to stop calling it a crutch. A crutch is what you use when your leg is broken. Medicine is what you use when your brain is sick.

Fourth, create a new job. A recovery coach. Certify them. Pay them a living wage. Train them in all the pathways, not just one. Let them meet people in the emergency room, in the jail, in the street, and say, “Here are your options. Let’s find your way.”

This is not complicated. We have the science. We have the models that work in other countries. We have the money. We are choosing not to use them.

Every overdose death is a policy choice. Every broken family is a policy choice. Every person rotting in a prison cell for possession when they need treatment is a policy choice. My father’s lonely sober death was a policy choice.

The two percent are a miracle. The ninety-eight percent are our national shame. We can change this. We can build a system that fights for every life, not just the ones who find God in a folding chair.

It is time to leave the basement.

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