Advocates Say ICE Shooting Victim Was Moved Repeatedly between California Jails after Hospital Discharge

Photo Courtesy of WikiMedia

By Vanguard Staff

PATTERSON, Calif. — Advocates and attorneys for Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez say the Patterson resident was removed from urgently needed medical care after being shot seven times by federal immigration agents, then transferred through at least five detention facilities in four days while his family and legal team struggled to determine his whereabouts.

According to a statement released by Faith in the Valley, Mendoza Hernandez was critically wounded in a shooting involving ICE officers on April 7 while he was on his way to work. The organization said he underwent four surgeries before being removed from intensive care on April 13 and placed into FBI custody.

Supporters described Mendoza Hernandez as a father, fiancé and member of the Patterson community who has no criminal record. They said his exact location was unknown as of the latest update.

The group said that after leaving the hospital in Modesto, Mendoza Hernandez was transferred to Sacramento County Jail and then to Stanislaus County Jail in the same day despite his medical condition.

“Multiple agencies are failing to communicate and are creating barriers to his access to legal counsel,” said his attorney, Patrick Kolasinki. “This raises serious concerns about transparency and accountability. Carlos should still be in the hospital. There is no guarantee he is recovering. His well-being must be the priority.”

On April 14, Mendoza Hernandez was taken to a court hearing in Sacramento, where advocates said he appeared in a wheelchair, was visibly incapacitated and unable to speak clearly. They said he was then transferred again, this time to Yuba County Jail.

Two days later, on April 16, his legal team reportedly lost track of him for several hours after a transfer from Yuba County Jail to Nevada County Jail. Faith in the Valley said attorneys were not informed of his location before later learning he had been moved to Taft State Prison near Bakersfield, more than 250 miles away.

The organization said he was transferred again early April 17 from Taft State Prison to a facility in California City. It said his family and legal team still did not know his exact location or current medical condition.

“This is not normal. This is not humane. This is not justice,” said Nora Zaragoza-Yáñez, Valley Watch Network program manager. “During his hearing, Carlos was propped up by a thick, rolled up blanket so that he could sit upright in his wheelchair. It was visible that he couldn’t endure being in that sustained position. He had to slouch and remain as low as he could, so he wouldn’t be in pain. Carlos should be in a hospital recovering—not being moved between facilities and denied access to care and counsel.”

Mendoza Hernandez’s fiancée, identified as Cindy, also criticized the handling of his case.

“The way he was discharged without being fully recovered and secretly removed from the hospital is not how a human being should be treated,” she said. “Carlos is a loving father and devoted to his family. We want Carlos back with us.”

Faith in the Valley called for immediate access to legal counsel, appropriate medical care, transparency regarding his condition and custody status, and an independent investigation into the shooting and subsequent treatment.

The organization also urged community members to contact elected officials and demand accountability, arguing that public pressure is necessary to ensure Mendoza Hernandez receives medical care and due process.

Faith in the Valley describes itself as a multi-faith, multiracial grassroots organization working in five Central Valley counties to build leadership and power in historically excluded communities.

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